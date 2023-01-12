TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 10, 2013
Despite trailing by eight points with a little over five minutes left in the game at Clearfield Monday night, the Brookville Raiders basketball team rallied for a 43-42 win. Junior Nathan Shirts led the comeback by scoring 10 of his game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter. With 1.7 seconds left, Shirts hit one of two free throws to win the game. Shirts added 11 rebounds, eight steals and three assists. The Raiders improved to 2-7, ending a seven-game losing streak. … In a pin-fest, the Brookville Raiders wrestlers warmed up for a busy stretch in the schedule with a 62-16 rout of Punxsutawney Tuesday night. The now 9-1 Raiders host Brockway Thursday before five more matches at Saturday’s annual Ultimate Duals event here. The Raiders had seven pins against the Chucks, including falls from Zach Vroman, Jimmy Miller, Austin Clinger, Brodie Zacherl and Nathan Bonfardine. … Trailing by 12 points going into the fourth quarter, the C-L Lady Lions basketball team rallied to beat Venango Catholic, 43-40, Monday. Kiana Laugand continued her strong season with 24 points.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 15, 1998
It was billed to be the biggest dual meet wrestling match of the year with Class 2A power Brookville taking on the Class 3A top-ranked team in the state in Bald Eagle Area. The Raiders were ranked No. 5 in 2A by Off the Mat and it turned out to be all BEA in a 42-6 win on the Raiders’ home mat. The lone two wins for the Raiders were Jeremy Reitz’s 6-5 decision over unbeaten Jesse Reed and Garrett Hurd’s 10-8 decision. “Hat’s off to Bald Eagle,” Raiders head coach Lenny Ferraro said. “They just do an outstanding job. They are one of the most sound high school teams that I have ever gone up against in my coaching career.” … The Brookville Raiders swimming and diving team edged DuBois, 92-89, Monday night. The foursome of Frank Brush, Ian Hetrick, Jake Geer and Ben Bowser won both the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relay races while Brush also won the 50 and 100 freestyles. Hetrick won the 200 freestyle and Geer won the 100 butterfly. The Lady Raiders swimmers lost 91-87. The girls’ foursome of Melanie Morris, April Ayers, Amber Hetrick and Jackie Holtz won the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays. Morris won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly while Hetrick took the 50 and 100 freestyles. Ayers won the 200 freestyle, April Gray won the 500 freestyle and Holtz took first in the 100 backstroke. … The Clarion-Limestone Lions basketball team topped Redbank Valley, 68-43, Tuesday night as Dave Fusilli and Nate Renwick scored 21 and 17 points respectfully.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 11, 1973
Brookville American, Jan. 15, 1973
The Brookville wrestlers made it four straight wins in dual meets with a 47-16 win over Moshannon Valley at home last Thursday. The Raiders won eight of 12 bouts with Bill Crain, Pat Haines, Joe Milligan and John Bockoras still maintaining unbeaten records. Thursday, the Raiders visit North Clarion. The wrestlers won their third straight dual meet with a 45-10 rout of Franklin Tuesday night. The 3-1 Raiders won 10 of 10 bouts as Crain, Haines, Joe Milligan, Bockoras, Melvin Mitchell, Andy Milligan, Don Gilbert, Eric Bower, Martin Scott and Ed VanSteenburg won bouts for the head coach Les Turner’s team. … The Brookville Raiders basketball team dropped a tough 51-49 loss to St. Marys last Friday night. Joe Barkley scored 18 points for the Raiders while Dan Bowley finished with 15 points. The Raiders host Curwensville Tuesday before another league game Friday at home against Bradford. … In Brookville YMCA City League basketball, DeMans increased its lead at the top of the standings by beating second-place Brookville Bank & Trust, 84-62, and after topping Edgewood Dairy, 58-52, it improved to 14-0. Dick Fenstermaker scored 39 points against BB&T while Ron Walter finished with 28. Jeff Feldman scored 15 points for the Bankbusters. Rick Simpson, former C-L star playing for Team X, scored 36 points in his team’s 98-69 win over Duraclean. … The 37th Northwestern Pennsylvania Independent Basketball Tournament will run March 19-24 at Brookville Area High School.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 13, 1949
The Brookville Red Raiders basketball squad proved that anything can happen, in holding DuBois goal-less in a lopsided in a 45-13 lopsided tilt here last Friday, the opening game of the Southern Section schedule. The Raiders then lost 38-36 in overtime to the perennial northern power Bradford. They outscored the Owls 14-9 in the first quarter and 10-5 in the fourth quarter, but Bradford hit two free throws in the fourth quarter for the only two points scored in extra time. Larry McManigle scored 15 points to lead the Raiders against DuBois. McManigle and Jack Hepler scored 11 and 10 points apiece in the loss at Bradford. … The annual Northwestern Pennsylvania Independent Basketball Tournament is scheduled for March 18-25. The tournament is sponsored again by the Brookville YMCA, but Andy Hastings Gymnasium will be used because of its large seating capacity. … The Sigel Panthers basketball team routed Dayton 42-19 at Hastings Gymnasium Tuesday night. Flip Jolley’s team got 15 and 14 points respectively from Rensel and Shaffer.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Jan. 11, 1923
The Brookville High School basketball team won the opening game of the Northwestern Pa. Interscholastic League season in Reynoldsville with a 21-18 overtime decision last Friday night. Brookville is now tied for first in the league with DuBois and New Bethlehem, who both won their opening games. New Bethlehem visits here tomorrow night at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Brookville beat Union Vocational in a non-league game in Corsica by a score of 48-25. UVS was playing without Porter. In the Reynoldsville win, the foul shooting of Elwood Swindell proved the balanced of power as he converted on 11 of 14 attempts. Swindell scored 15 points. Against Union Vocational, Harry Batastini scored 18 points and Swindell finished with 16 points.
ONE-HUNDRED AND FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 10, 1918
In the Brookville YMCA’s indoor baseball league, the Panthers and Cubs are 3-1, Tigers 2-2 and Giants 0-4. In the Employed Boys League the fact seems to have developed that Coder is the champion team, although Howe and Baxter are pressing for the former for the honors. The swimming pool is again in operation and the swimmers are now enjoying bathing as much as ever although the mercury is hovering near the Jack Frost point on the outside.