TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, May 30, 2013
Led by Lanae and Aisha Newsome, the Brookville Lady Raiders track and field team finished second in the team standings at last weekend’s PIAA Track and Field Championships. Lanae won her third and fourth state titles, three-peating in the triple jump while winning her first long jump title. Her double seconds in the 100- and 200-meter dashes made it 36 team points plus Aisha’s third-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles. The 42 points trailed District 12’s Swenson’s 72 points. Lanae’s 10 state medals tied C-L’s Patty Davis for the most medals won by a D9 girl and both won four state titles, tied for second behind Kane’s Amy Rudolph who won six. Aisha wound up with three state medals in the 300 hurdles and one in the 4x100 relay. Emily Rickard finished tied for 10th in the high jump in her third trip to states. … For the Raiders at the PIAA Championships, Evan Matheny was 10th in the 400 dash while Braiden Smith finished 17th in the 110 hurdles. Aaron Ray was 22nd in the long jump. The Raiders 4x400 relay of Matheny, Justin Ransel, Luke Frank and Tyler Hays was 29th. … In Brookville Little League action, Brookville Glove beat FOE, 5-4, as Aaron Park hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to end the extra-inning affair. Bryan Dworek, David Cable and River Guth combined to strike out 11 for BG while Brandon Williams, Logan Byerly, Alex Smith and Owen Caylor singled for FOE.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, June 2, 1998
For the first time in program history, the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team won a state playoff game, beating District 5’s Chestnut Ridge, 9-5, Monday in Brockway. … The Brookville Raiders baseball season came to an end with a 17-1 loss to Shaler in the first round of the state playoffs Monday. The Raiders managed to get hits from Korry Lindemuth, Eric Painter Seth McPherson, Rick Shaffer and Greg Stewart. … Improving to 3-2 in the Federation League baseball season, the Brookville Grays pounded Sykesville, 17-7. Korry Lindemuth hit two home runs, including a two-run shot in the sixth inning to finish with five RBIs. Dave Klepfer picked up his first win, going four innings while Andy Wolbert threw the final three innings.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, May 31, 1973
The Brookville Grays, who have been waiting patiently through the rain drops to play baseball, won their season-opener at DuBois with a 4-2 win over the Rockets. Manager Gelio “Skip” Racchini’s team scored two runs in the first and two in the sixth to gain the win. Pete Wiseman and Jim Rhodes combined for the win on the mound. Wiseman went 5 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts and five walks while Rhodes went the final 3 2/3 innings with six strikeouts and two walks. The Grays had 10 hits, two each by Rhodes, Ross Ananea, John Strano and Jim Gatesman. … Anyone wishing to play for the Brookville Oldtimers Softball Team this summer should contact Glenn “Boagie” Lindermuth, the manager of the team. The Oldtimers face Falls Creek this Friday under the lights at Comet Field as part of the Inaugural Western PA. Laurel Festival Greased Pig Contest which will also be held at Comet Field. Anyone over the age of 35 years old is eligible to play.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, June 3, 1948
Capacity crowds Monday saw the Brookville Grays battle the Jamestown Bombers to a 9-8 decision in 13 innings and returned later in the day for a doubleheader sweep with a 9-5 win over the Bombers. The Grays improved to 6-1 for the year. Chet Marshall pitched masterful ball, going the entire distance in the morning game and hold the visitors to 10 hits. Fuzzy Carlson did the pitching chore in the afternoon. It was an error by Jamestown outfielder Fredo in the 13th inning that paved the way for the Grays’ first win when he dropped a fly ball hit by Kelly, who had replaced Simpson in the 11th. Craig Webster followed by doubling in Kelly for the win. The Grays met the DuBois Nelshors in DuBois Sunday and won, 8-4, with Rhodes pitching an eight-hitter. The Grays were scheduled to visit Rimersburg under the lights last night before a Monday trip to New Bethlehem before their next home game on June 9 here against New Bethlehem. … The Sigel Cubs won their opening game of the Mountain League on their newly remodeled field on Memorial Day as well, beating Brockway, 12-3. John Harriger tossed a neat five-hitter while Lyle Painter and Jim Harriger each had two hits with Painter doubling. … According to the Greenville (Ala.) Advocate newspaper, Boagie Lindermuth, last year’s first baseman for the Grays, has a fat old .351 batting average to pace the Greenville Pirates batters in the Alabama State League. Brother Dick was hitting .222. … For the first time in 12 years, boxing exhibitions will be held in Brookville, according to an announcement by Cedric Hurley and J. Russell Smith who plan to conduct fights each Friday night in the newly constructed ring at Memorial Park starting tomorrow night. Six bouts, five amateur, make up tomorrow’s fight card with several area boxer giving it a try in the ring.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, May 31, 1923
Brookville High School won first place in the track meet at Clarion Normal last Saturday, winning the cup from a classy field of nine high schools. Tom Robinson won the 100- and 220-yard dashes and the high jump besides taking second in the broad jump. Don Reitz won the shot put and Willard Witherow won the pole vault. Brookville scored 34 points, ahead of DuBois (30), Brockwayville (21), Warren (11), Knox (10), Oil City (5), Emlenton (5), Reynoldsville (1) and Union (Corsica) Vocational (1). … Auto races will be held at the Brookville Fairgrounds under the DuBois Auto Race Association. Five races will be run, among the fastest dirt track cars in the state being advertised. The track is being put into condition and will be sprinkled if needed for the races. Racing begins at 2:30 p.m. — Three-mile Ford race, two five-mile races and a 15-mile race.