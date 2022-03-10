TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, March 8, 2012
Both Brookville and Clarion-Limestone High School boys basketball teams will head to suburban Pittsburgh for the first round of the PIAA state playoffs this weekend. The Raiders and Lions lost their final District 9 playoff games last weekend at Clarion University’s Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium. Brookville fell in the Class AA Championship game while C-L lost in the Class A Consolation game. That doesn’t set things up very favorable in what’s always a challenging chore for any District 9 basketball team. Since the Lions (20-6) are the fourth seed in Class A, they get to open with WPIAL champion Lincoln Park (22-4) at Ambridge High School Friday night at 7:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the Raiders (18-6) travel to Gateway High School in Monroeville to play WPIAL third seed Sto-Rox (22-3) at 3 p.m. ... For the Brookville Raiders wrestling team, a memorable season got even more special thanks to another impressive performance. Last weekend’s trip to the PIAA Class AA Northwest Regional Tournament at Sharon High School yielded five state qualifiers, tying the state dual meet champion 1999 squad for second place for the most tickets punched to Hershey in one season. The record belongs to the 1997 squad, which sent six wrestlers to the PIAA Championships. Brookville, which qualified 13 for regionals, put four in the finals and went 1-3 with Logan Stout coming away with the program’s 16th regional championship when he won the 195-pound title. Turning in runner-up finishes were senior Trey Constable at 113, sophomore Brock Zacherl at 138 and senior Brett Smith at 160. Freshman Dalton Zimmerman became the first Raiders freshman to secure a state berth with his third-place finish at 120. It’s the first trip to states for all five Raiders, who get started with preliminary round action Thursday morning. ... It’s been said that it’s tougher to stay on top than to get to the top. That sort of applied to Brookville junior Justin Ransel at last weekend’s District 6/9 Class AA Regional Swimming and Diving Championships held at Penn State University’s McCoy Natatorium. Ransel was the top seed in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races and upheld those rankings by swimming to victory in both to secure state berths in both races for the second straight year. He’s the lone state qualifier from Brookville for the PIAA Championships at Bucknell University March 16-17. Ransel and his four Raiders teammates managed to finish a respectable sixth in the team standings with 75 points. The Lady Raiders were 19th out of 21 scoring teams, notching points in just one event.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, March 13, 1997
The Brookville Raiders wrestling team returned from Hershey with two medals from the PIAA Class 2A Championships last weekend. Warren Stout finished second at 152 pounds, his second silver medal in as many years, while Jason Gilligan, after losing his first bout of the tournament, rallied back through the consolation bracket for a third-place finish at 135 pounds after beating Cambria Heights’ Rusty Bollinger 8-6 in the consolation final. Stout lost 5-0 in the final to Line Mountain’s Mike Shingara. … The Brookville Raiders basketball team lost in the second round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs with a 67-56 loss to Chartiers Valley Tuesday at Butler High School, finishing its season with a 25-4 record. Chartiers Valley’s 6-foot-4 guard Ahmed El Nokali led the Colts with 22 points as the WPIAL power forced 27 Raiders turnovers. Chartiers led 34-31 at halftime and 49-41 going into the fourth quarter, then sealed the game down the stretch by running the clock game on the Raiders. Jim Northey led the Raiders with 15 points and 17 rebounds. Sam Whitling added 22 points for head coach Randy Reitz’s squad that won the program’s first-ever state playoff game to advance to play Chartiers Valley with a win over Seton LaSalle, 61-48, in last Friday’s first-round game. … The Brookville swimming and diving team qualified 13 for the PIAA Championships in State College this weekend — divers Melissa Shriver and Sandy Bowser, the 200-yard freestyle and 200 medley relays consisting of Bambi Bowser, Carla Love, Autumn Smith, Amber Hetrick and April Ayers with Bowser swimming as well in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke, and Love in the 100 breaststroke for the Lady Raiders, and the 200 freestyle of Mike Osborne, Frank Brush, Ian Hetrick and Jake Geer, the 400 freestyle relay of Brush, Hetrick, Geer and Ben Bowser, along with Brush in the 50 freestyle, Bowser in the 500 freestyle and Geer in the 200 individual medley.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, March 13, 1972
Brookville Raiders wrestler Joe Milligan won the Northcentral Regional 133-pound title at last Saturday’s tournament held at Altoona’s Jaffa Mosque. By doing so, he becomes Brookville’s first regional champion. The tournament consisted of district winners from districts 5,6, 9 and 10. Brookville’s other district champion, Bill Crain, was runner-up at 112 pounds. Milligan won his title by edging out a very strong Dave Wertz of Bedford, 2-1, then District 10’s Mike McGonigal of Greenville, 8-2. Milligan took down McGonigal three times in his win that qualified him for the PIAA Championships. Crain reached the finals by beating North Star’s Dean Gindlesberger, 4-1. He then lost to defending regional champion Wayne Packer of Bald Eagle Area. The only other D9 regional championship went to DuBois’ Duane Fossler at 145 pounds. … MBD Company won the Shaughnessy Playoff Championship of the Brookville YMCA City League with a 118-71 win over Brookville Bank & Trust last Friday night. The playoff title was decided by a one-game final rather than the planned best-of-three setup. Dick Fenstermaker’s 48 points paced MBD while Jim Davis scored 18 points, Bill Stevens 14 and Bill Fetzer 12 as MBD led 56-38 at halftime on its way to the win. Jack Sain scored 25 points for BB&T while Lon Sebring finished with 19 points and John Fricker with 17. BB&T was playing without two starters Larry Smith and Al Lefevre. MBD had beaten BB&T two out of three games during the season. … Brackets for the 36th Annual Northwestern Pennsylvania Independent Basketball Tournament will be drawn up Tuesday night at the YMCA. So far, there are 13 teams entered with more expected to join before brackets are finalized. The tournament committee announced that Saturday, March 25 will be Don Stemmerich Night. Stemmerich, the highly successful coach at Union High School, has played in the tournament the past 20 years. He won’t be playing this year due to a knee injury. He’s played mostly over the years with the Indiana Legion and Indiana Athletic Club. He was named to the all-tournament team 16 times and MVP four times.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, March 13, 1947
The schedule for the 22-team Northwest Pennsylvania Independent Basketball Tournament was drawn up Tuesday night at the Brookville YMCA. Teams included in the field are Reynoldsville, New Kensington, Kane, Franklin, DuBois, Natrona, Falls Creek, Kittanning, Knox, Clarion, Sheffield, Punxsutawney, Oil City, Summerville and Brookville. Games begin Monday, March 17 at Andy Hastings Gymnasium at the high school. Season tickets are priced at $3.50 for the tournament. … Sigel High School definitely put the little town on the map last Thursday night and beat Brookville, 40-28, in a benefit game to complete the most successful basketball season in its history. The Class C squad had also beaten another Class A team in Clearfield and only lost three games this year, two to Sykesville and one to Brookville earlier in the season. Shaffer, Coyle, Truman and Silvis were the top four leading scorers on a team that could only draw from 34 male students from the student body.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, March 9, 1922
After three years of trying, during which they always fought like men, Brookville High School basketball has at last won a championship in the Northwestern Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association League. Though there remains one more game to be played, it is certain Brookville wins the championship. The defeat of Clearfield here last Friday night, 43-34, placed the laurels on the heads of the Brookville boys. Ellwood Swindell’s 31 points led the locals while the fast floor work of Dick Galbraith was in a large measure responsible for the Borokville victory. Swindell made seven field goals and converted 17 of 25 free throws. Next week, the team will take part in the Grove City series, being pitted against the winner of one of the other sections.