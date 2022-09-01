TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Aug. 30, 2012
The loss of a 1,000-yard rusher to an early season-ending knee injury last year could have been a blessing in disguise for the Brookville Raiders football team and head coach Chris Dworek. Losing Ryan Kerr to a season-ending injury early last year opened the door for then-sophomores Zach Vroman and Brodie Zacherl. The two combined for 1,370 yards and 12 touchdowns and also provided a spark to the punt and kickoff return teams. This year as juniors, the two will try to pick up where they left off and lead an offense that returns just one other starter in senior left guard Justin Snyder. The Raiders will have a new starting quarterback in senior Cameron Yard. Hoping his inexperienced line will play as big as it is on paper — five of seven on the depth chart tip the scale at over 250 pounds — Dworek knows that the theme early on will likely be run, run, run. The Raiders open with their Route 36 Trophy rival Punxsutawney on the road Friday night. … Perhaps starting the season with next-door rival Clarion isn’t the greatest way to open a new season, but the Clarion-Limestone Lions hopes that the upcoming season allows the program to turn the corner. Friday night at Clarion University, the Lions meet the Bobcats for the 43rd time with the Lions looking for their first win over them since 2004. With the Bobcats coming off a District 9 Class A runner-up finish and the Lions finishing 1-9 for the second straight year. But first things first. Second-year head coach Jason Kundick has several key components returning to the team, including his leading passer, rusher and receiver. … The search for a new varsity boys basketball coach at Brookville Area High School didn’t go very far as the Board of Directors approved the hiring of former junior varsity coach Kevin Wolfe at last week’s monthly meeting. Wolfe replaces Bud Baughman, who resigned earlier this year. He was Baughman’s junior varsity coach the last three years. Prior to that, he coached two years in junior high during Mike Ion’s varsity tenure. A 1991 BAHS graduate, Wolfe inherits a program in rebuilding mode coming off one of it’s best three-year runs ever with three trips to the District 9 Class AA Championship game and two titles in 2010 and 2011. The Raiders were a combined 57-18, including 18-7 last year when they lost to Smethport in the district final.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Sept. 4, 1997
Zac Wynkoop’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Shawn Bailey with under three minutes left in the game lifted the Brookville Raiders to a 20-19 win over the Titusville Rockets last Friday. Nate Davis booted the extra point to put the Raiders ahead for good while Erin Shields intercepted Rockets quarterback T.J. Riley to seal the win in the waning seconds. Wynkoop completed 13 of 17 passes for 189 yards and two TDs. B.J. Thomas rushed for 92 yards. … For the first time since 1987, the Clarion-Limestone Lions lost to Brockway on the football field in an 8-6 loss at Taylor Memorial Park. The Lions trailed 8-0 when Broc Kemmer’s 53-yard touchdown run got them within two points in the third quarter, but the failed two-point conversion play set the final score. Kemmer ran for 100 yards on 14 carries. … It was a clean sweep in the home-opening dual meet for the Brookville Area High School cross country teams who swept decisions against Clearfield, C-L, Redbank Valley, St. Marys and Union. The Lady Raiders placed seven runners in the top-eight overall spots led by Alicia Gilson’s 22:03 winning time on the 3.1-mile course. Nathan Johnston finished second overall for the Raiders in 18:54. … Soccer faces an uncertain future at the high school level as Brookville Area High School Athletic Director Bob Tonkin provided an updated report to the school board showing several schools had started with a co-ed program. Presently, the school offers one more boys’ sport than girls. When the Brookville Area Soccer Association assumed control of the YMCA soccer program in 1992, there were four teams with 50 plays. In the fall of 1996, the association fielded eight teams with 109 players in age divisions mostly younger than the high school level equivalent age.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Sept. 4, 1972
Recommended Video
Crooks Clothing stayed alive in the championship series of the Brookville Area Softball League playoffs with a 2-1 win Thursday night at Comet Field. Don Rhoades hit a game-winning home run over the left-center field fence in the fifth inning to preserve the win for pitcher Ray Beatty. Rhoades’ homer put Crooks up 2-0 before Jon Benton cut the score to 2-1 with his solo homer in the top of the seventh. Randy Park singled, but the rally ended with Pat Wright’s line drive to shortstop Tom Lewis. Park, an important part of the Park’s lineup, was out with a cracked rib but entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the seventh. Park’s lead the best-of-five series 2-1 and can clinch the title Friday night with a win. … Spud Snyder of New Bethlehem won the Pinecrest Country Club Championship, symbolized by the Gordon Cup, on Wednesday with his win in a 36-hole final. … The Brookville Raiders football team opens its season Sept. 9 when it hosts a tough Brockway Rovers squad. Head coach Al Lefevre lost 22 players to graduation, which poses the first challenge out of the gate. “This is a rebuilding year, but we hope we can rebuild like we did in 1970, I’d be satisfied if that would happen.” Lefevre’s coaching staff is made up by Bill Elder, Jack Sain John Anderson, Jim Stanley, Larry Smith and Vern Schreckengost.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Sept. 4, 1947
Details have been arranged for a five-game series between Summerville and the Brookville Grays for the championship of the Mountain League in baseball. The Grays won the first half title while Summerville won the second half. The games begin Monday with all games scheduled for 4:45 p.m. Next Wednesday, Summerville hosts game two with the third game Friday at Brookville and then game four the following Monday in Summerville. …. The Grays recently dropped a non-league game to the Homestead Grays, 7-2. … Brookville grid followers will have their first peek at the latest edition of the Red Raiders tomorrow night in Punxsutawney under the lights at Harmon Field. It is no secret that head coach Joe Harrick has one of the best elevens ever fielded at that school. He has 12 lettermen back from last year’s squad. Although head coach Johnny Chilcott of the Raiders is not as bad off as he was a year ago at this time, he does have other troubles in the person of a rather grueling schedule. The Raiders lost Thrush, Reitz, Haines, Harding and the two Painter boys last year’s year’s starting 11. Chilcott has 32 players on his roster, including lettermen Bob Perry, Bob Battaglia, Fred Wilson, Earl Beatty, Chuck Greenawalt, Joe Shannon, Don Reid and Hughie Kroh.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Aug. 31, 1922
Brockwayville plays Brookville on the Brookville Park diamond tomorrow at 5 p.m. The fans of the town should crowd the field as the visitors and Brookville played a tie game in Brockwayville, 2-2, back on Aug. 24 when darkness stopped the game. Swindell and White worked for Brookville and Himes was on the rubber for Brockwayville. Brookville got revenge on Sykesville last Friday with a 9-1 win after losing to Sykesville 5-3 in a previous game. Alex Whinney’s offerings were knocked for 14 hits while the Sykes boys got but four off Lingenfelter. Walt Snyder and Armstrong each had three hits, the former had a triple and the latter a double. Summerville’s Warriors plated five runs in the fourth inning in a 6-1 win over Brookville. It seems that there never was a harder fighting team that Summerville.