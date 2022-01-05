TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 5, 2012
A much-needed win on the road in the District 9 League, the Brookville Raiders put together an all-around effort in their impressive 54-33 win at St. Marys Tuesday night. The Raiders improved to 6-2 and won their first league game to move to 1-2. A third league loss would just about knock them out of a chance to defend a title they shared with Elk County Catholic last year. The Raiders dominated the paint on both ends with big men Zane Hackett and Austin Burney. Hackett recorded his eighth straight double-double to open the season with 21 points and 16 rebounds. Hackett, who added a handful of blocks, actually got the double-double out of the way by halftime, posting 11 points and 11 boards in the first two quarters. Burney added 11 points and a half dozen rebounds. ... Call it a memorable week for Brookville senior wrestler Brett Smith. Not only did he win his 100th career bout, but he also earned the Outstanding Wrestler award at last week’s Big Dog Invitational in Brockway after winning the 160-pound title. Smith’s milestone and title along with his 4-0 win over two-time District 9 champion Alex Gular of Port Allegany in the semifinals was good enough to capture the OW. He became the seventh Raider to reach the century mark. Sparked by a dominant first-day performance in pool play wrestling, the Brookville Raiders won their second straight Big Dog Invitational last week. The Raiders scored 396 points for a 16.5-point edge over runner-up Philipsburg-Osceola. Then in the second day of action in a traditional tournament format, the Raiders put six in the finals and came away with two crowns as Brett Smith and Logan Stout won at 160 and 195 pounds respectively. Reaching the finals and finishing with runner-up medals were Devin Joiner at 106, Zach Vroman at 152, Taylor Cudworth at 170 and Tyler Dombrowski at 182. ... The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions basketball team claimed the Redbank Valley Holiday Tournament title by holding off Venango Catholic, 40-39, last Wednesday night. Tournament MVP Kiana Laugand finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. All-tournament selection Lily Port added 11 points and Kacy Lewis chipped in with seven points and five rebounds.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 9, 1997
Starting three Whitling brothers — seniors Sam and Chuck and sophomore Ben — the Brookville Raiders got double-figure scoring from all three in a 75-47 rout of Keystone. Sam scored 18 points while Chuck and Ben each finished with 14 points. Greg Stewart finished with eight points and seven rebounds. The win improved the Raiders to 10-1 overall and 7-0 in the KSAC. … Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions head coach Jim McCracken notched his 200th career win in his team’s 66-31 rout of A-C Valley Tuesday night. Wendy Walker led the Lady Lions with 16 points and 11 rebounds while Amy Mahle added 12 points, eight rebounds and seven steals. … The Brookville wrestlers downed Titusville, 47-17, last Saturday. The Raiders got wins from Brad Cieleski (decision), Keith Ferraro (pin), Jeff Shaffer (forfeit), Jason Gilligan (pin), Jeremy Reitz (technical fall), Warren Stout (decision), Dave Jackson (forfeit), Doug Cieleski (pin) and Scott Wells (pin).
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Jan. 9, 1972
The Brookville Raiders basketball team was handed its second two-point loss of the young District 9 League season in a 60-58 setback at home against Clearfield last Friday. Mike Benigni led the Raiders with 25 points while Joe Barkley followed with 18 points. The loss dropped the Raiders to 0-2 in league play and 3-6 overall. … Brookville Bank & Trust continues to lead the Brookville YMCA City League basketball loop with a 7-0 record, one game ahead of MBD Company. The Bankbusters won two big games last week, 93-73 over the Esso Tigers and 102-63 over Mason’s. In the win over Esso’s, Jack Sain scored 378 points while Lon Sebring finished with 20 points. Sain came up with 52 points against Mason’s. … From Tom White’s On the Line column: We were deeply saddened by the death of Dick Lindermuth. Dick was a part of the Brookville sports scene for many, many years. He was an outstanding player for the Brookville Grays, playing mostly as a catcher. He was an outstanding hitter and was rated one of the finest catchers in the league. He played minor league baseball in the Pittsburgh Pirates system. A few years ago, he was voted to the catcher position on the Grays’ Dream Team. In the balloting, Brookville remembered his ability and feats on the diamond.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Jan. 9, 1947
After being held down considerably for the first three quarters, coach Johnny Chilcott’s Raiders picked up steam and really rode to an overwhelming victory over the Franklin High quintet in the final quarter to chalk up a 43-21 win, the Raiders’ fourth straight. Earl Welton and Plyler scored 17 and 10 points respectively. In the junior varsity game, the Raiders edged the Knights, 22-20. Larry McManigle led the Raiders with eight points. The Raiders open Southern Section league play Friday night when the Red Raiders host Clearfield at Andy Hastings Gymnasium. Since 1926, the Raiders have beaten Clearfield 37 out of 41 engagements. … The Brookville YMCA basketball team opened the second half of J-C League play with a 39-27 loss to the DuBois Litts.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Jan. 5, 1922
The high school basketball league season opens Friday night here in Brookville with an 8:45 p.m. tip-off against Reynoldsville. Season reserved tickets are on sale for $2.50. Five games will be played her during the season. In Brookville’s non-league matchup with Union Vocational last Friday night, the locals held off the Corsicans by a score of 36-23. Tommie Robinson led Brookville with 16 points while Harold Briggs scored 10 points. … Al Silvis and George Geer of near Brookville are inmates of the county jail at Brookville as the result of infractions of the hunting law. Silvis and Geer were both convicted of killing deer out of season and were arrested by Game Protector David Zufall. Both were previously arrested and given opportunity to pay a fine of $100 each, which they neglected to within the specified period. When re-arrested this week, Silvis was found to have in his possession the hind legs of a rabbit and of a squirrel. Geer was sentenced to 100 days in jail and Silvis to 120 days. Mark Fuller of Brookville was arrested Tuesday by Zufall charged with hunting out of season. A part of the carcass of a squirrel was found in his possession. He was fined $20 and costs.