TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Dec. 29, 2011
So what do you have to do to knock Nathan Smith off the top spot? In this contest, you don’t have to sink a 15-foot eagle putt to beat Smith, just do something that’s never been done in school history. Another standout season on the golf links by the Brookville native was edged by Brookville Area High School’s outstanding spring on the track for the top story of 2011. Smith has dominated the headlines for the top story the past two years. This year was no exception, but it’s hard to ignore a historical first. With state champion and four-time medalist Lanae Newsome leading the way, both Brookville track and field teams combined to earn seven medals at the PIAA Class AA Championships at Shippensburg University back in late May. Heavy medal indeed. Newsome, then a sophomore, became just the second Brookville state champion in track and field and first since Barb Reinard’s high jump title in 1981 when she leaped to a triple jump title. Her third jump of 38 feet, 31⁄2 inches wound up winning the event by almost a foot. Newsome also had to navigate through two rounds of preliminary races in the 100- and 200-meter dashes to earn medals. She was fourth in the 100 dash (12.7 seconds) and finished fifth in the 200 dash (26 seconds) in her last race of the day. Prior to that, Newsome combined with twin sister Aisha, Brianne Dietrich and Ashley Wolfe to finish fifth in the 4x100 relay (49.17) in a very rare finals appearance in one of the toughest races for a District 9 school in which to compete. On the boys’ side, the Raiders captured two state medals. For the second straight year, senior Vinny Dougherty competed in all three jumps and captured a state medal in the triple jump. Dougherty broke his own school record with a leap of 46 feet, 73⁄4 inches to finish third, improving on his sixth-place finish as a junior. Junior Ryan Kerr grabbed his first state medal in the javelin by finishing sixth with a throw of 185 feet, 8 inches. ... Seven is certainly a magic number for the Brookville Lady Raiders this week. Tuesday night’s 48-27 rout of DuBois Central Catholic made it seven straight Brookville Holiday Tournament titles. The Lady Raiders improved to 7-1 for the second straight season thanks to their seventh straight win after starting the year with a loss to still unbeaten Keystone. Brookville has now won 15 straight tournament games dating back to its last loss to DCC in the 2004 finals. Aisha Newsome led the Lady Raiders against Central with 15 points and six rebounds. Lanae Newsome scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds. Emily Ferraro finished with 10 points and eight rebounds in limited playing time. All three earned all-tournament status with Ferraro getting her second straight most valuable tournament award.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 2, 1997
The Brookville Raiders wrestling team won the Line Mountain Tournament for the first time with 223 points, crowning champions at six weights. Warren Stout won the Outstanding Wrestling award with his title at 160 pounds. Matt Geer (112), Keith Ferraro (119), Jeff Shaffer (130), Jason Gilligan (135) and Scott Wells (heavyweight). … Grabbing just about every loose ball and pulling down most of the big rebounds, the DuBois Beavers dealt the Brookville Raiders their first loss of the year in a 62-36 rout in the final of the DuBois Holiday Tournament. Sam Whitling scored 13 points for the Raiders and was named to the all-tournament team along with his brother Chuck. … The Brookville Lady Raiders topped DuBois, 30-26, to take third place in their own tournament. Becca Boring led the Lady Raiders with eight points and four steals. … The Brookville YMCA City League basketball season starts with six teams — Tony’s Lil Roma, Ward’s Cabins, DeMans, Penn-Separator, Dolby’s and Miller Welding. Tony’s beat Penn-Separator, 70-65. Rob Theiss led Penn-Separator with 25 points while Jon Guth and Dalton Park scored 19 and 18 points respectively.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Jan. 2, 1972
The Brookville High School wrestling team will participate in the Cameron County Holiday Tournament this Thursday. The event will have four teams with both the Raiders and host Red Raiders, Brockway and St. Marys. The Raiders’ probable lineup would have Brad Miller at 95 pounds, but he’s out with the flu. Other probables are Pat Haines at 103, Bill Crain at 112, Bob Bower or Herb Bullers at 120, Roger Brosius at 127, unbeaten Joe Milligan at 133, Mark McKinley at 138, Don Gilbert at 145, Case Ferguson also unbeaten at 154, Eric Bower at 165, Denny Bartley at 180 and Dan Wallace at heavyweight. … The Brookville Raiders basketball team takes a 3-4 record into the 1972 calendar year. Head coach Larry McManigle’s team plays again at home against Clearfield on Jan. 7.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Jan. 2, 1947
Sports once again took its place in the Brookville in the year just completed in 1946. For the first time since the war started, sports fans were treated to some athletic events that were stopped at 1941. Basketball reigned as king of sports during the early months of 1946 when the Red Raiders annexed their second straight Southern Section league title only to be down by Kane, 26-24, in the District 9 Class A Championship game. The first Northwestern Pa. Basketball Tournament was held by the YMCA since 1940 and it was the DuBois Litts overpowering Kittanning Davis Motors for the championship. Baseball returned to Brookville High after a long lapse while track also took its place as a spring sport. The YMCA Baseball League was formed with nearby towns of Emerickville, Ramsaytown, Ohl, Sprankle Mills, Sigel, Summerville and Brookville. The locals captured the league title under Dave Lindemuth and John Chillcott’s leadership. The league proved to be very successful with large crowds at all games. Golf also took its place on the local sports list with Jerry Johnson winning the Gordon Cup at Pinecrest Country Club. Mike Truman sunk his second hole-in-one. … The Brookville Red Raiders start their 28th season in the Southern League competition of District 9 when they meet the Clearfield Bisons on Jan. 10.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Dec. 29, 1921
The Brookville High School basketball team, without the services of Dick Galbraith, the star player who has a bad shoulder, lost to Ridgway last Thursday by a score of 21-16 and Monday night braced up and defeated the Alumni 30-28. Both games were fast from whistle to whistle. In the Ridgway loss, it seemed to be a case of too much Lobaugh. The center of the visitors roamed the floor fearlessly and besides scoring 10 points, he got the number of field goals made on both sides combined. Salberg’s 7-for-12 effort from the foul line for Ridgway was a big factor in the win. Tom Robinson scored eight points for the locals.