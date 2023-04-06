TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, April 4, 2013
Brookville’s Nathan Smith, once again, heads to the Masters as one of a select group of amateur golfers invited to the sport’s most cherished tournament. Starting Monday, the top golfers in the word and mostly professional, descend on Augusta National Golf Course. Practice rounds on Monday and Tuesday precedes the fan-favorite Par-3 Contested on Wednesday before the four-round tournament begins next Thursday. It’s Smith’s fourth trip to the Masters after winning his fourth USGA Mid-Amateur Tournament title last fall. Smith became just the 15th person to win the same USGA championship at least four times and since the Masters reduced the invitation list to amateurs to four to six per year — in earlier years many more amateurs were invited — starting in 1989, no amateur has been to the Masters more than Smith. No amateur has gotten an invite more than twice. … Seniors Nathan Bonfardine and Nathan St. Laurent, and junior Ashtin Matthews are the leading returning starters for the Brookville Raiders baseball team. The Raiders, 15-6 last year after winning the D9 Class 2A title, haven’t played a game yet this year as coach Kenny Lindermuth has 27 players on his roster. … The Brookville Lady Raiders softball team also looks to get on the field for the first time as head coach Carl McManigle returns six starters on a 19-player roster featuring nine freshmen.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, April 9, 1998
The Brookville Lady Raiders softball team stayed unbeaten after holding off a late Clearfield rally for a 6-5 win at the Bisons Sports Complex Tuesday. Now 4-0, the Lady Raiders were led by Katie Landes who was 3-for-4 with a triple while Kristy Aaron doubled twice. … The Brookville Raiders baseball team dealt DuBois Central Christian a 10-0 defeat as Ben Marzullo threw a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts. Korry Lindemuth had two hits. … Matt Shaffer shattered the Brookville Raiders’ shot put recored in a dual meet at North Clarion with Abraxas also competing. Shaffer’s record throw went 51 feet, 3 1/2 inches, surpassing his previous mark of 50 feet 6 1/2 inches throw at states last spring. For the Lady Raiders at the same meet, Kati Young broke the team record in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 6 inches. She also won the high and triple jumps. … At the annual Brookville Invitational, Kati Young won the long and triple jumps, and finished tied for fourth in the high jump. The Lady Raiders won the 4x800 and 4x400 relays — Amy Standfest, Alicia Gilson, Becky Hulse and Mandy Richards in the 4x800, and Leanne Pearsall, Megan Truman, Meghan Johnson and Hulse in the 4x400. For the Raiders, Matt Shaffer won the shot put while Chris Miller won the pole vault.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, April 9, 1973
The Brookville Area High School Track and Field team will open its 1973 season Tuesday when it hosts Clarion at the high school complex. Raiders head coach John Anderson has a 38-man roster with four returning lettermen plus six other athletes with experience. There are 28 first-year men on the team. The returning letterwinners are senior Randy Reitz, juniors David Anderson and Gene Painter, and sophomore Charles Leach. A new event this year is the 330-yard intermediate hurdles, which replaces the old 180-yard race. There is also a new junior high program coached by Dan Murdock, a varsity assistant specializing in the jumps and pole vault. Coach Anderson is also assisted by Bill Elder. … Baseball is back after several years — the program existed in the 1960s — at Brookville Area High School and by the looks of things, the enthusiasm is great. Tony Kitko is the head coach and he’ll be assisted by John Fricker. The Raiders open the season Wednesday against Dayton at Memorial Park.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, April 8, 1948
The Brookville Grays will give baseball fans their fill of the sport this year with two teams in the field. One squad will represent Brookville in the Clarion County League and the second team will enter the Mountain League. Predicting better baseball for this year despite the absences of the Lindermuth brothers, Dave and Glenn, manager Dave Lindermuth said the two teams would give more players an opportunity to play and at the same time, give the Grays a bigger field to choose from. Monday night’s meeting at the YMCA drew a crowd of over 50 interested players and fans. Kenneth Moorhead, representing the Memorial Park Association, requested the Grays contribute to the funds for maintenance. Training sessions are expected to begin the first week of May and if possible, the Grays will meet the Jamestown Bombers here on Memorial Day.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, April 5, 1923
The YMCA has issued a call for baseball players between the ages of 12 and 16 to register at the Y office at once. The usual Y league teams will be organized.
ONE-HUNDRED AND FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, April 3, 1918
The Brookville High School basketball team was decisively defeated at Reynoldsville by the score of 56-25. Practically the whole first and second teams made the trip as the squad was made up of nine men. Captain Black played hard to help Brookville win, but it was impossible to overcome Reynoldsville. Heasley’s team-high nine points all came from the foul line. Taylor finished with eight points. The referee was Reverend H.W. Dight. … At a recent meeting of the baseball fans, W.T. Means, A.H. McCracken and Don Donaldson were elected three of the captains for the upcoming season. Three more captains will be elected at a later meeting, one of which will have charge of the Shawmut team. The personnel of the teams will be decided this week. Anyone desiring to play who has not handed in his name should do so at once. Active practice will begin next week.