TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Sept. 8, 2011
And Nathan Smith thought 2009 was a dream come true. But really, it’s only gotten better since the Brookville native was named to his first U.S. Walker Cup team that year. Not long after helping the U.S. beat Great Britain & Ireland, Smith won his second USGA Mid-Amateur title. Then last fall, he won another Mid-Amateur and after each of those titles, he earned two invitations to The Masters in 2010 and this past April. So now, the 33-year-old Smith is a graybeard once again on the U.S. squad that takes on GB&I this weekend at Royal Aberdeen in Scotland. ... Opening the season with a road loss, Brookville Raiders football coach Chris Dworek came away with one big conclusion. Fitness, or lack of it. His Raiders dropped a 34-28 decision to St. Marys at Dutch Country Stadium. The muggy weekend weather didn’t help the Raiders, who weren’t ready physically according to their coach. The Raiders gave up a 64-yard touchdown run to Dutch standout senior Justin Quiggle with 16.1 seconds left in the first half. After tying the game at 21-21 midway through the third quarter, the Raiders failed to stop St. Marys on two long drives that put the Dutch up for good. For the Raiders, Ryan Kerr rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown while quarterback Steven Kennedy completed 11 of 21 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns. ... The Clarion-Limestone Lions pitched a shutout, blanking the Falcons, 32-0 in the season-opener for both teams. It was C-L’s first shutout since Sept. 9, 2005 when it blanked the Falcons, 34-0. Freshman Kyle Robertson give the Lions an early boost, returning an interception 32 yards for a touchdown to start the game’s scoring in the first quarter. Joe Tommasi ran for 115 yards on just 10 carries, scoring on a 9-yard run. He left with an injury in the first half. Quarterback Billy Kelley ran for two touchdowns from 4 and 11 yards out, finishing with 93 carries on 10 attempts.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Sept. 12, 1996
Tropical Depression Fran brought to the Brookville Area High School football field an elated feeling last Friday night as the Brookville Raiders outlasted visiting Clearfield, 10-8. The win marked the first for first-year head coach Chris Dworek. Wet field conditions led to a slippery ball and six Clearfield turnovers. Raiders defensive back Andy Fitzsimmons intercepted two passes while Chris Rhodes and Erin Shields each picked off passes while Dave Jackson led the team in tackles, including a sack. The Raiders led 10-0 by halftime as Zack Wynkoop hit Scott Davie for a 69-yard TD pass. Zach Hunt booted a 21-yard field goal in the second quarter. Jason Zitzelberger ran for 62 yards on 24 carries. … The Clarion-Limestone Lions improved to 2-0 with a 27-8 win at Brockway. Mike Bowersox ran for 179 yards on 39 carries with two touchdowns on a 2-yard run and a fumble recovery in the end zone. Ben Aaron threw TD passes to Joe Simpson and Andy Angel covering 15 and 22 yards respectively. … The C-L Lady Lions volleyball team beat Moniteau in three sets to improve to 2-0. Amy Mahle led the Lady Lions with 13 kills and seven service aces. … The Brookville cross country teams swept Clarion on Tuesday, 17-45 for the boys and 20-39 for the girls. Ben and Chuck Whitling both ran the 3.1-mile course with a winning time of 18:27, finishing 1-2 respectively. Mandy Richards finished with a winning time of 20:01, just 12 seconds off the home course overall record held by 1996 Olympian Amy Rudolph of Kane.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Sept. 6, 1971
Jeffersonian Democrat, Sept. 9, 1971
The Brookville Raiders football team is set for a nine-game schedule this year, starting Saturday at Brockway. It’s the 33rd meeting between the county rivals with the series deadlocked at 16-16-1. While the Raiders haven’t lost a game since the second game of the 1969 season with a 15-0-1 record over that span, they haven’t won a season-opening game since a 6-0 win over East Brady in 1963. They tied Brockway last year, 8-8, the only blemish on a Little 10 Conference championship run with an 8-0-1 record with Brockway finishing second at 6-0-3.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Sept. 12, 1946
The Brookies gave Reynoldsville two decisive trimmings over the weekend on the baseball field, winning Saturday at the Brookville Park 15-6 and Sunday at Reynoldsville, 23-9. In Saturday’s game, the locals rapped out 13 hits as Garvey and Fuzzy Carlson each had three hits. Kelly finished with two. Carlson and Boagie Lindermuth each homered. In Sunday’s blowout win, every starter had at least one hit with Guido Malacarne and Galentine each had four hits with Carlson tripling twice and Malacarne doubling twice. ... From Sports Shorts column: Believe it or not, we saw a man brandishing a tennis racket dressed for play and crossing the street here in town recently. Tennis is a grand game and anyone who ever played it surely never forgot the real sport they had. Without crusading in particular, let us remark there should be more played hearabouts.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Sept. 8, 1921
Red Fetterman, the great auto racing star who is to race at the Brookville Fair next week, won the 225-mile Classic at Uniontown on Labor Day. The Pittsburgh papers state that it was one of the most sensational races every held at the popular speedway. ... Brookville’s first golf tournament, the direct result of generosity and public spirit of S.S. Henderson, will be held at the Pinecrest links near the summer home of Mr. Henderson, just to the left of Roseville. Some 31 pairs of golfers have been arranged into two teams, captained by Mr. Henderson and Harry G. Means. ... The Brookville Athletics will play Rossiter at the Punxsutawney Fairgrounds tomorrow afternoon for $500. The Athletics beat Reynoldsville on Labor Day, 7-3. The hitting of the Athletics and the pitching of Territo who fanned 11 was too much for the Reynoldsville boys.