TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, April 12, 2012
Bud Baughman, a coach in the school’s basketball system for the past decade, turned in his letter to athletic director Dave Osborne and cited family and work as reasons for his stepping down. Osborne said that after the Board of Directors accept his resignation, which will happen perhaps as soon as next Monday’s regular meeting, he’ll begin a search for his replacement. Baughman’s Raiders came up short in their attempt to win a third straight district title this year, losing to Smethport in the district finals, 47-38. Following a loss to Sto-Rox in the state playoffs, the Raiders finished 18-7. That finished up his three-year varsity coaching tenure with a 57-18 record. Despite just three years, Baughman’s win total ranks sixth in the team’s all-time coaching wins list. … In miserable conditions not all that unfamiliar for this time of year in most springs, the Brookville and Elk County Catholic high school track and field teams managed a split decisions. In rainy and sometimes snowy conditions, the Brookville boys edged ECC, 76.5-72.5, while the ECC girls won, 82-67. ECC and Brookville finished 1-2 in both team standings at last year’s district meet. In the boys’ meet, the Raiders 4x400-meter relay of Andrew Douglass, Tyler Hays, Evan Matheny and Wyatt Long finished in 3:58.02 to beat the Crusaders by just over 11 seconds and secure the dual meet win that improved their record to 1-2. Aaron Ray led the Raiders with a triple-win effort. He won the long (19 feet, 4 1/2 inches) and triple (38 feet, 4 1/2 inches) jumps and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (47.85) with Douglass, Long and Steven Kennedy.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, April 17, 1997
Four Lady Raiders picked up three wins each in the track and field team’s 116-25 win over North Clarion Tuesday at home. Michelle Welsh, Erica Taylor, Jessie Connor and Kati Young all tripled while in the Raiders’ 140-10 over North Clarion, Rob Shaw, Jason Salvo, Ryan Blazosky and Tom Curry each tripled. … The Clarion-Limestone track and field teams split their matchups with Keystone, the girls winning 88-53 while the boys lost 81-69 to the Panthers. Amanda McKinley, Rosery Fleming and Laura Smith each tripled. Smith won the sot put discus and javelin while Fleming won the 100 hurdles, long jump and triple jump. McKinley ran on all three winning relays. For the boys, Brad Bassetti, Nate Renwick and Truitt doubled for the Lions. … The Brookville Lady Raiders softball team beat Keystone, 10-2, as Emily Hulse hit a two-run single and Janell Tansey singled in a run and scored a run. Pitcher Wendy Young struck out eight and walked one while giving up seven hits. … The Brookville Raiders baseball team beat Keystone 7-5 as the Raiders broke a 5-5 tie in the top of the seventh as David Jackson doubled and Jeff Shaffer singled in two runs in the seventh. Korry Lindemuth an, Brian Erjavac and Chad Gilhousen each had two hits and Ben Marzullo got the win in relief.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, April 17, 1972
The Brookville Raiders wrestling team’s first-ever Wrestling Recognition Dinner was held at the high school cafeteria last Thursday night. The guest speaker was Clearfield’s Arthur J. Weiss, the winningest wrestling coach in state history and member of the National Amateur Wrestling Hall of Fame. Weiss coached Raiders head coach Les Turner in his high school years. The 1971-72 Raiders finished with an 11-3 dual meet record, the best in school history. The Raiders were co-champions of the District 9 Wrestling League under the Saylor rating system. The team had two district champions in Bill Crain and Joe Milligan and it was Milligan who went on to finish second in the state. Seniors recognized at the banquet were Allen Crate, Herb Bullers, Roger Brocious, Mark McKinley, Bob Magill, Jerry Lyons, Case Ferguson, Tom Ferraro and Jerry Bullers. While wrestling at Clearfield under Weiss, Turner was 23-4. … The Brookville Area High School track and field team lost its opener, 98-52, to Clarion. Joe Barkley broke the team record in the triple jump with a leap of 40 feet, 7 inches, 1/2 inch better than the previous mark set by Mike Garvey in 1968. Barkley also tied the team record in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 7 inches which was originally set also in 1968 by Doug Miller. Eric Ronning was the team’s lone winner in the high and low hurdles.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, April 17, 1947
The season’s bowling champs were awarded medals and trophies at the annual Bowling Banquet held Monday at the YMCA. Team and individual prizes were received for high scores, averages and the three-game totals. Irvin Motor Parts sponsored the winning team in last winter’s play, tying with Sylvania and winning handily in a playoff match last week. Team trophy and individual awards were made to the Digits, winning team in the ladies division. Other individual awards were made to Jean Welton, Alberta Haag, Beatty Henry, Charles Phillips and Earl Morse for high scores and yearly averages. The ten high averages for the year were: Morse at 180, Tony Serfini 174.9, Paul Brenneman 174.6, Phillips 174.2, Eulley Neal 166.4, Gene Kunselman 170.7, Wade Steele 164.0, Bob Summerville 162.8 and Web Harriger 162.1. … Brookville High coach John Chilcott and Don Ewing issued calls for baseball and track and field candidates this year. Coach Chilcott will handle the baseball squad while Ewing is in charge of track and field. … Nothing is yet definite on the City Softball League, but plans will probably be on the way to line up another circuit like last year. Five teams were in the loop last year — Matsons, Kiwanis, L.A. Leathers Co., Sylvania and Sam Fike Sportsmen, which won the league title. … Two District 9 basketball teams were represented among the first 25 top teams in the western part of the state according to the releases of the Dunkel Rating System. Bradford, the D9 Class A champion, captured eighth place while Class B champion Karns City took the 25th slot on the ratings. Duquesne, the Class A champion of the western section ranked No. 1.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, April 13, 1922
Rabbit Swanson and Hennie Warren of Pete McCracken 1921 Brookville Battlers baseball team are now with the Johnson City, Tenn., baseball club in the Appalachian League and from the way they are going, they will be fixtures on the club. Rabbit is sure making a hit with the fans as he is considered the speediest third sacker they have seen around those diggings. Hennie is coming along fine. … The Department of Fisheries would call upon all fishermen interested in the conservation of fish and the work which the Department is doing, to take out their fishing license now. The trout season opens April 15.