TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, March 28, 2013
Brookville’s Nathan Smith makes his fourth trip to the Masters starting the week of April 8 after claiming his fourth USGA Mid-Amateur Championship last fall. Last weekend at the County Club of Charleston (S.C.), Smith shot a two-round 3-over-par 145 and tied for 20th place at The Azalea Invitational. In January, Smith finished tied for 18th at the Jones Cup at Sea Island, Ga. … The Clarion-Limestone baseball team returns nine lettermen from last year’s 10-9 season. The C-L softball team, which finished last year’s 7-9 season with just nine players, looks to have a bigger roster this year. Six of those nine players are back along with the addition of eight freshmen, helping boost the roster to 18 players. … Four Brookville wrestlers medaled at the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling State Championships held at Harrisburg’s Farm Show Complex and Expo Center. Keelan Kunselman won his second straight silver medal in the 13-and-14-year-old division. Also medaling in the junior high-aged group were Cole Aaron and Kai Sorbin who were fifth and sixth respectively. Caleb Hetrick medaled in the 11-12 division, finishing seventh. Overall, 13 Brookville wrestlers qualified for states and nine of them won at least one bout.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, April 2, 1998
The Brookville Lady Raiders softball team knocked off old rival Brockway, 10-3, Tuesday night as Melissa Morrison singled in two runs while Wendy Young and Kristy Aaron singled in two other runs. In their opener, the Lady Raiders routed Moniteau, 18-3. … The Brookville Raiders track and field team dropped decisions to Clearfield (91-59) and Keystone (90-60), but qualified three more athletes for districts as Chris Miller won the pole vault (12 feet, 6 inches), Dan Johnson won the long jump (19 feet, 5 inches) and Steve Himes won the discus (126 feet, 9 inches). Matt Shaffer and Seth Miller also earned wins in the shot put and 110-meter hurdles respectively. … The Brookville Lady Raiders track and field team swept Clearfield (74.5-66.5) and dumped Keystone (101-40). The Lady Raiders’ win over Clearfield came down to the 4x400 relay when the foursome of Leanne Pearsall, Becky Hulse, Meghan Johnson and Mandy Richards sealed the win with a strong time of 4:24.8. Richards and Amy Standfest qualified for districts in the 1,600 run with their 1-2 finish. Becca Boring and Jodi Bowser qualified in the 300 hurdles, Johnson and Hulse qualified in the 800 run, and Alicia Gilson, Nicole Kerle and Standfest qualified in the 3,200 run. Kati Young qualified in the long and triple jumps.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, April 2, 1973
There are eight names on the final ballot of the Brookville Area Sports Hall of Fame Association for the Class of 1973 — John Chilcott, Guido Malacarne, Gordon “Fuzzy” Carlson, Eugene “Hooker” McManigle, Dick Lindermuth, Dick Clark, Frank Brice and Emmett Heidrick. Off this list, Lindermuth, Clark, Brice and Heidrick are deceased. The final ballots will be mailed to members this week and are due back in the hands of the secretary by April 20. … Brookville Raiders senior basketballer Joe Barkley received two more awards last week with the MVP award from the East-West All-Star game in St. Marys after he scored 20 points in the East’s 103-89 win. Also, he was named to the Coaches’ All-Star team for the District 9 League. … The Pittsburgh Pirates announced that Roberto Clemente’s number 21 will be retired at the home-opener April 6 against the St. Louis Cardinals. … The Brookville girls’ gymnastics team defeated Mifflinburg and lost 42-39 to Clearfield. Against Mifflinburg, Cindy Swigart took two gold medals in the vault and uneven bars while Patti Ruffner won the floor exercise. Against Clearfield, Claire McDaniel won the balance beam and Ruffner won the floor exercise. Cindy Turner was second on the uneven parallel bards and Carol Turner finished second in vaulting.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, April 1, 1948
Tournament playoffs Friday evening resulting in DuBois Litts being named champions of the Northwestern Pa. Independent Basketball Tournament sponsored by the Brookville YMCA held at the high school gymnasium. The Litts Club beat Franklin Chicago Pneumatic Tool Co. in the final while the Brookville YMCA outclassed the Sigel Cubs for third place. Rokoski led the Litts with 16 points while Bruzga and Abramovich scorded 15 and 11 points respectively. In the third-place game, Dick McManigle led the Y with 13 points while Frank Welton and John Chilcott scored 12 and 11 points apiece. … Brookville baseball players and interested fans are hereby notified that there will be a meeting Monday night at the Brookville YMCA starting at 7:30 p.m. for the purpose of organizing a team for the 1948 season. Several Pertinent matters will be taken up, such as naming officers and deciding on the policy of accepting games, that is, whether or not to become affiliated with any league or to play independent ball. … Although nothing definite has ever matriculated from the rumor that started after the finish of baseball season last year concerning the merger of the Clarion County League and Mountain League, there are still signs that may lead to the newly formed Jefferson-Clarion League for this summer. We believe the league may be made up of Clarion, New Bethlehem, Knox, Rimersburg, Summerville, Falls Creek, Reynoldsville and Brookville would make for some mighty fine competition. Three teams could host night games. … Brookville Raiders baseball coach John Chilcott will soon be limbering his young diamond hopefuls for the upcoming season in the new Southern Section baseball league with Punxsutawney, DuBois and Clearfield. … The Brookville High School rifle team won the District 9 championship by defeating other teams in this area on a 20-shot postal match. The match was shot during the week preceding Easter vacation. Brookville will meet the winning teams from other districts on April 10 in State College. Brookville scored 985 points with Charles Wingert (200), Bob Edeburn (199), Harry Croyle (198), Terry Croyle (197), Tom Shannon (191), Dean Lewis (187), Mark Johns (185), Ivan Brinkley (184), Ann Port (180). Other team scores: Bradford 974, Kane 972, Clearfield 954, Sharon 952 and DuBois 936.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, March 29, 1923
The basketball season ended for both Corsica-Union Vocational schools after they split with Sykesville last Friday afternoon. The boys won 39-9 as Ross led the locals with 17 points. The girls lost 7-6. The boys finished 8-5 while the girls wrapped up their campaign at 5-3.
ONE-HUNDRED AND FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, March 27, 1918
Jeffersonian Democrat, March 28, 1918
The fast Clearfield High School basketball team met defeat on the local floor last Friday night by the score of 29-24. The local quintet was in fine shape and the game developed into one of the fastest here this season. In the first half, the local five got a sufficient lead to almost guarantee a win and through careless playing, they left Clearfield team gain and at the end of the half, it was 19-12. Heasley led Brookville with 11 points while Taylor scored six points. … Last Tuesday’s Indoor Baseball League battles at the YMCA proved to be exciting with the Tigers taking the Giants over by the score of 26-16 and the Panthers winning from the Cubs, 15-5. Shreckengost was the lead run getter for the Tigers in their win with seven. Captain McKnight’s pitching led the Panthers. The Tigers lead the league with a 9-5 record, followed by the Cubs (8-6), Giants (6-8) and Panthers (5-9).