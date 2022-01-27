TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 26, 2012
For a span of 6:16 in Monday night’s District 9 League showdown between the Brookville and Punxsutawney High School boys basketball teams, the Chucks outscored the Raiders, 24-4. But in the rest of the 32-minute game, the Raiders won 50-28. Do the math. The Raiders squeezed out a hard-fought 54-52 win over the visiting Chucks to keep their league title hopes alive. The Raiders had to claw their way back from a 13-0 deficit to start the game, then sweat out a Chucks comeback at the end. The win upped the Raiders to 10-3 overall and 2-2 in the league. The Chucks dropped to 9-4 and 3-2, leaving Bradford, DuBois and Elk County Catholic tied for first place in the loss column with one loss each. Zane Hackett turned in another double-double performance with 25 points and 13 rebounds. Seth Connor was the only other Raider in double figures with 10 points, but Tighe Truman scored nine points with 11 rebounds and Austin Burney scrapped his way to eight points and nine rebounds. ... It appears that the Brookville Raiders wrestling team likes to take on Fort LeBeouf at the Johnson Motors Ultimate Duals. Last year, the Raiders beat the defending state champion Bison on their way to a 3-1 finish. This year, their 34-30 win over the returning state runners-up this time was a springboard to a strong 3-2 performance at the 16th annual event that featured some of the top Class AA wrestling teams in the state. Going into the weekend, the Pennsylvania Wrestling Rankings had the Raiders among five teams that were ranked at the Duals. Brookville was No. 6 behind No. 2 Fort LeBoeuf and No. 3 Reynolds, and just ahead of No. 7 Biglerville and No. 14 Pen Argyl. The Raiders, who dropped a 38-19 decision to Reynolds in a match that was much closer than the final score, came painfully close to rallying to beat Pen Argyl, but fell short in a 31-30 loss. Brookville also knocked off Biglerville, 38-33, right after its win over Fort LeBeouf and routed unranked Benton to start the day, 50-20. While no team title was awarded, it turned out that Pen Argyl and Reynolds each finished with the best record at 4-1. While Reynolds beat Pen Argyl, 33-23, the District 10 Raiders were knocked off by Fort LeBeouf in the final match of the night, 28-27. The winner had to be determined after the teams finished wrestling at 27-27. The tiebreaker wound up going to criteria D, which was most bout wins and the Bison beat the Raiders in that category, 8-6. ... Brookville junior Justin Ransel has made his mark as a freestyle swimmer. Monday night against visiting DuBois, Ransel added a third school record to his resume. Ransel set both the team and pool record in the 100-yard butterfly, breaking former teammate Eddie Slimak’s record set last year with a time of 54.14 seconds. Slimak’s school record was 55.5 seconds. Ransel also broke the pool record of 55.1 seconds established by St. Marys’ Seth Dippold two years ago. Ransel is the only Brookville swimmer to own a pool record in pool events. The only other “pool” mark owned by a Brookville athlete is Katie Hynes in girls 1-meter diving.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 30, 1997
The Brookville Raiders crushed Clarion-Limestone in a 92-28 rout Tuesday night, jumping out to a 33-7 lead after the first quarter. Sophomore Ben Whitling led the 16-1 Raiders with 20 points. The Raiders stayed unbeaten at 13-0 in the KSAC. … The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions beat Brookville, 41-24. Wendy Walker had a big game for the Lady Lions, finishing with 22 points and 10 rebounds. … The top-ranked Class AA wrestlers from Brookville won seven of the final eight bouts to beat Greensburg-Salem, 36-17, last Saturday afternoon at home. The Raiders, who trailed 14-3 after five bouts, improved to 11-3. Wins for the Raiders came from Brad Cieleski (decision) at 103 pounds, Jason Gilligan (pin) at 135, Nathan Trice (decision) at 140, Jeremy Reitz (technical fall) at 152, Warren Stout (pin) at 160, Doug Cieleski (decision) at 171, David Jackson (pin) at 189 and Scott Wells (major decision) at heavyweight. … Former Brookville Raiders wrestling standout Brad Heeter, a sophomore a Slippery Rock, placed third at 171 pounds the PSAC Championships last weekend. He finished 3-1, one of the wins coming in an 8-3 decision against former DuBois Beaver Joel Gilbert of Clarion University.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Jan. 31, 1972
The Brookville Courtmen are reorganizing for the 1972 basketball season and they plan to enter the 36th Annual Northwestern Pa. Independent Basketball Tournament in March. Many players are back for the team this year, including Dave Roman, Don Seanor, Les Shoop, John Cochran, Jack Derlink, Tom McNulty, Rich Stanczak, Ray Beatty and Jim Racchini. Plans are being made to add a few new names to the roster before tournament time. … Brookville Bank & Trust and MBD Company share first place in the YMCA City League with 11-1 records. Redbank Valley (7-5), Esso (5-7), Northern Stars (3-9), Mason’s Beverage (2-9) and Summerville (2-10) round out the standings. … In the Bankers’ 106-80 win over Summerville, Larry Smith scored 25 points while Jack Sain added 21. Dennis Hoffman scored 27 for Summerville. MBD Company beat Redbank Valley 120-103 as Pat McClelland led MBD with 32 points. Ernie Black scored 45 points for Redbank. Also for MBD, Bill Stevens and Bill Fetzer scored 31 and 26 points respectively. … Nomination ballots for the Brookville Area Sports Hall of Fame will be mailed out Feb. 8 to members with ballots needed to be turned in by Feb. 19. The final ballot then goes out in March. A total of 66 names will appear on the nomination ballot. As stated before, a person can use these names for reference or add new names of their own. Only five persons can be nominated. To be eligible, a person must have made a major contribution to sports within the Brookville area or who have brought lasting fame and recognition to the area through their local, state or national athletic achievements.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Jan. 30, 1947
The Brookville High School Red Raiders had to travel two overtime periods to beat back the stubborn Clearfield Bisons, 33-31, and thus remain in second place in the Class A League of the Southern Section. The Raiders outscored Clearfield 12-9 in the first quarter and 7-3 in the second to hold a 19-12 halftime lead. But the Bisons took a 21-19 lead into the fourth quarter after blanking the Raiders in the third. The score stood at 27-27 at the end of regulation before each team scored four points in the first overtime. In the second three-minute period, the Raiders scored the lone points on Mike Christy’s basket and held on for the win. Earl Welton scored 12 points to lead the locals who lost at home to Punxsutawney, 45-30, last Friday. … Selection of a name, alteration of fence specifications and appointment of a treasurer were among the times of business transacted at a meeting of the general committee of the group sponsoring a living memorial for the service men of this community held at the YMCA Monday night. Hasson Rockey, chairman, presided and Borough Engineer Fred D. Sayer was present to aid in planning details of the athletic field. While no definite goal in money has been set for final completion, it’s expected nearly $50,000 will ultimately be required for the setup which is expected to include baseball and football fields, lights for night games, a permanent grandstand, playground, swimming pool and accommodations for other athletic events.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Jan. 26, 1922
Punxsutawney holds first place in the Northwestern Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League basketball standings with a 3-0 mark, ahead of Brookville (2-1), Reynoldsville (2-1), Clearfield (1-2), DuBois (1-2) and New Bethlehem (0-3). Fighting all the way, the locals lost to DuBois, 26-19, here last Friday night at the YMCA. Ellwood Swindell, substituting and playing his first regular high school game, shot two foul goals and Tommie Robinson made a pretty field goal while completely surrounded. Swindell’s eight free throws wound up leading the team. … Leathers Ford Service basketball team trimmed the Sigel Independents, 35-27, at Sigel last Wednesday night. The local boys play the DuBois YMCA in DuBois tonight under the coaching of Dr. Walter Dick.