TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, March 21, 2013
Brookville senior Justin Ransel became just the second Brookville Raiders swimmer to medal in a pool event at the PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships held at Bucknell University last week. Ransel reached the finals in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyles with finishes of fifth and eighth respectively. The only other Raider to medal in the pool was Mike Geer finishing fourth in the 100 breaststroke in 1994. In the 50 freestyle, Ransel reached the finals by swimming a school-record time of 21.52 seconds in the 50 freestyle. In the final, Ransel swam his second-best time of 21.62 seconds. In the 100 freestyle, Ransel qualified for the final with a school-record 47.78 seconds. He swam a 48.15 in the final. … Brookville sends 13 wrestlers to the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Championships this week at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg — Cole Aaron, Kellan Kunselman, Wyatt Griffin, Ellio Park, Brodie Joiner, Cole LaBenne, Tanner LaBenne, Caleb Hetrick, Braden MacBeth, Dane Clever, Brian Himes, Kai Sorbin and Gavin Park. … The Brookville Lady Raiders track and field team, after winning its first D9 title in 12 years, has almost every athlete returning this year, led by two-time defending state triple jump champion Lanae Newsome, her sister Aisha who is a two-time state medalist in the 300-meter hurdles, and two-time state qualifier Emily Rickard. Defending D9 long jump champion Ashley Wolfe made up three-fourths of the state-medaling 4x100 relay with the Newsomes.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, March 26, 1998
The Brookville Lady Raiders softball team has yet to practice outside, but the season is scheduled to open Friday at Moniteau. Head coach Nancy Smoose has Wendy Young and Emily Hulse returning to the pitching staff with Katie Landes at first base, Kristy Aaron qt third, Tonya Harding at shortstop, Lisa Whiteman catching and Regi Davis to the outfield. … The Brookville Raiders baseball team has a new head coach in Bruce Ferry, an assistant under previous head coach Todd Sharp from 1994-96. The Raiders are looking to improve on last year’s 12-8 season. Key players back are Korry Lindemuth, Jermie Fitzgerald, Greg Zimmerman and Seth McPherson. Lindemuth, an all-star outfielder the past two seasons, moves to catcher. Fitzgerald is one of the team’s top pitcher. Also back from getting some varsity time last year are Todd Shaffer, Ben Marzullo and Greg Stewart. Marzullo and other sophomores Nathan Henry, Eric Painter, Emil Johnson and Adam Allshouse look to contribute more this year. … The Clarion-Limestone Lions track and field team has 30 athletes, only four of them seniors, on the roster that’s coached by Jim Williamson. Lady Lions head coach Jim McCracken has 29 athletes on his track and field roster.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, March 26, 1973
The 37th Annual Northwestern Pa. Independent Basketball Tournament title was won by the Castle Club of Moundsville, W.V., last Saturday night when it beat the Brookville Courtmen, 124-97, at Brookville Area High School in front of one of the largest crowds in the history of the tournament. There were large crowds all week long for the Brookville YMCA-sponsored event. Carl Morris led Castle Club with 30 points followed by Ruben Montenez’s 25 points. For the Courtmen, it was Dave Roman pacing the team with 24 points. Joe Hazinsky scored 22 points, John Cochran 19 and Ernie Nagy 16. Morris was voted the Most Valuable Player while Montenez the Most Popular Player. … Joe Barkley, the senior scoring star for the Brookville Raiders basketball team this season, has been chosen to play in the Second Annual Northwestern Senior All-Star Game to be played Wednesday night at St. Marys Area High School. Barkley averaged 16.5 points and 16.7 rebounds per game for the Raiders this year.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, March 25, 1948
Raymond Nedwidek of West View will join the faculty at Brookville High School next fall as head football coach. Mr. Nedwidek will have graduated from Slippery Rock State Teachers College in May. He attended Notre Dame while in the army and was on the freshman squad of Notre Dame. He’s been very active in sports at Slippery Rock as captain of the football team and made the all-star team for teachers colleges in Pennsylvania. He was the president of the student government at Slippery Rock. … Sports fans of this area will see the climax of this year’s Independent Basketball Tournament at Andy Hastings Gymnasium as the top four teams play in the final and consolation game. Those semifinal matchups tonight were Brookville vs. the DuBois Litts Club and Franklin CPT vs. the Sigel Cubs. Those teams advanced with wins Tuesday — Brookville 36-24 over Kane, DuBois 60-32 of the Punxsutawney Roney Dukes, Franklin 56-47 over Kittanning and Sigel 44-35 over the Altoona Sewards. … Of the 200 young rookies trying out for baseball preference at the Pittsburgh Pirates spring training camp in Bartow, Fla., only 19 were retained by the Pirates and two of them are Brookville’s Lindemuth brothers, Glenn and Dick. Their brother Dave has received word by letter from them that they have been signed up to play this summer for the Greenville, Ala., team in the Alabama State League. They are now making a tour in Florida playing against other teams on a Pirates squad. Glenn has been placed in right field and in a recent game, he had four hits for a total of 11 bases, including a home run, triple and two doubles. Dick is hitting well and catching a good game.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, March 22, 1923
Brookville High School has three men in the first 10 leading point scorers of Section 4 of the Northwestern Pa. Interscholastic League of basketball. This is a remarkable showing as no other team has as many. DuBois has two in the first 10, but both of them are below the total for two of the Brookville boys. Ellwood Swindell, in second place with 161 points, was only topped by Reynoldsville’s Reddecliffe’s 166 points. Tom Robinson was sixth with 71 points while Harry Batastini was tied for seventh with two other players with 68 points. Brookville scorer Carl Lucas, a former BHS forward, selected the following All-League teams, first team: H. Johnson of Clearfield, Brookville’s Robinson, Reynoldsville’s Reddecliffe, S. Johnson of Clearfield and Burns of DuBois. Second team: Brookville’s Swindell and Forsythe, New Bethlehem’s Travis, Clearfield’s Brown and DuBois’ Sayers.
ONE-HUNDRED AND FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, March 20, 1918
Brookville High School added another victory to its string, increasing the number to 11 when they defeated the Clarion team at Clarion, 42-33. The game was fast, but the local boys were never in danger of losing their lead, which they held from the very start. The first half was noted principally for the number of fouls made by each team. Throughout this half, the Brookville boys had things their own way, the score at the end being 21-10. Of Clarion’s 10 points, six were made from the foul line. Heasley scored 24 points while Truman scored eight points, Brown six and Taylor four. … So much enthusiasm has been aroused by baseball this spring that a meeting has been arranged for all citizens, baseball players and fans to meet at the YMCA on Thursday to talk over plans and arrange for a city league this summer. President Woodrow Wilson has urged that athletics be continued so that we may have the physical vigor to carry on the added responsibilities and duties placed upon us by war and it is felt that a baseball league would carry out the spirit of the president’s declaration here in Brookville. All those interested in the national game, whether you belong to the YMCA or not, are urged to attend this meeting as final arrangements will be made for the season.