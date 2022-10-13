TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Oct. 11, 2012
Say goodbye to the streaks, at least one of them very thankfully by the Brookville Lady Raiders soccer team. Samantha Byerly and Lanae Newsome scored goals as the Brookville Lady Raiders soccer team shut out visiting Curwensville, 2-0, Monday afternoon. The two-goal win not only ended a four-game losing streak to the defending D9 Class A champions, but also put an end to a six-game stretch of one-goal games. Earlier this year, the Lady Tide won 1-0 at home. Last year, Curwensville won two 1-0 games, including one in the playoffs, and a 2-1 decision. While the Lady Raiders defense and goalkeeper Madison Hill were busy extending their scoreless streak to 280 minutes, 37 seconds going into Wednesday’s Senior Night game against Redbank Valley, the offense was able to convert on a couple of breakaway opportunities in the second half. … A team that had been an easy pushover for the Brookville Raiders in recent years wasn’t as much of an easy chore last Friday night. A-C Valley, outscored 181-12 by the Raiders in their previous four encounters, actually led 17-14 13 seconds into the second quarter. But the Falcons stopped the Raiders less than Raiders did themselves with four turnovers. Brookville ran all over A-C Valley for 432 yards in a 48-24 win. The Raiders improved to 5-1 for the fourth time under head coach Chris Dworek going into this Friday’s game at DuBois. The Raiders’ effort running the ball was also the most under Dworek in his 16 seasons, topping a 425-yard effort in a win over Bradford in 2006. Perhaps for the first time in team history, three rushers went over 100 yards in the same game. Quarterback Cameron Yard led the way, rushing for 151 yards on 14 carries with three touchdowns on runs of 68, 45 and 1 yard. He also threw a 41-yard TD pass to Braiden Smith for the Raiders’ final touchdown in the third quarter. Yard’s backfield mates Brodie Zacherl and Zach Vroman had big games as well. Zacherl went for 136 yards on 22 carries and scored on a 2-yard run. He also had a standout game in the defensive secondary, knocking away four passes. Vroman rushed for 126 yards on 10 carries and scored on a 56-yard run and 70-yard punt return in the second quarter. The closest the Raiders came to a 100-yard trio was probably in that 2006 game against the Owls when Max Kutz blasted his way for 200 yards and Joe Galbraith finished with 147. … Brookville junior Jack Huggins will compete in Monday’s PIAA Western Regional Golf Tournament at Tom’s Run Golf Course at Chestnut Ridge Resort starting at 9 a.m. Huggins earned one of eight Class 2A regional berths by tying for sixth place at the District 9 Tournament. He’ll join Johnsonburg’s district champion Cameron Grumley, Elk County Catholic’s Elliott Struble, Curwensville’s Jason Thorp, Ridgway’s Josh Roselli and T.J. Schlimm, Cameron County’s Paul Etchepare and DuBois Central Catholic’s Mark Walker trying to nail down one of the top 20 places that secures a berth in the PIAA Championship Oct. 22-23 at Heritage Hills Golf Resort and Conference Center in York.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Oct. 16, 1997
After a 4 1/2-hour trip to eastern Pennsylvania, the Brookville Raiders football team was eager to do something other than travel. The Raiders traveled to Athens and beat the Wildcats 18-7. With just over a minute to go in the first half, Chris Miller went in front eight yards out to put the Raiders up 12-0. Quarterback Zac Wynkoop scored on a 1-yard run earlier in the half while B.J. Thomas scored on a 4-yard run in the second half. The Raiders take a 4-3 record into this week’s game at Punxsutawney. … Both Brookville cross country teams won the State College Invitational last Saturday. The Lady Raiders put three runners in the top nine finishers to win with 54 points, beating Indian Valley by nine points. Mandy Richards was fourth in 20:02 with Amy Standfest and Becky Hulse finishing eighth and ninth, Meghan Johnson 15th and Jaime Wolfe 18th. The Raiders won the 2A title as well and finished fifth overall. Ben Whitling’s 15th-place finish led the team, finishing in 17:20. Nathan Johnston and Dan Miller were 22nd and 26th respectively.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Oct. 16, 1972
The Brookville Raiders football team won a very important game last Friday night at Karns City in a 14-12 thriller. Dan Bowley, a tackle, was inserted into the fullback position in the third quarter when regular Harry Reinard was injured. With 5:41 left in the game, Bowley plunged into the end zone for a touchdown from the 1-yard line to tie the game at 12-12. With pressure mounting for the conversion, quarterback Gene Painter dropped back and fired a pass to Keenan Crooks in the end zone for the crucial two-point conversion. The Raiders’ defense held Karns City on the ensuing possession and was able to run out the clock. The win improved the Raiders to 3-2-1. Painter threw a 6-yard TD pass to Joe Barkley with 2:37 left in the first half for a 6-0 lead. Karns City scored the next two touchdowns, including Don Baker’s 7-yard TD pass to Don Black. The Gremlins broke a 6-6 tie when the same two players hooked up for a 57-yard TD pass with 9:58 left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders host Clarion this Saturday for their Homecoming game starting at 2 p.m. The Raiders haven’t lost a Homecoming game since 1963.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Oct. 16, 1947
There will be a meeting of former football players of Brookville High School at the American Legion Home on Pickering Street on Oct. 24 starting at 8 p.m. This will include the squads of the years 1929 to 1942 inclusive. The object is to set up an organization like the teams from 1900 to 1906. Earl Fuller, who is secretary of the 1900 to 1906 footballers, will have charge of the meeting until officers can be elected. With over 500 members of the squads eligible for membership, an organization can set up a wonderful football booster club for present-day teams. … Four touchdown passes by Bob Principe, the Ridgway halfback, stood out as the top feature of last week’s 46-12 win over the Brookville Maroon Raiders, who got touchdowns from Kaminsky and Brinkley. The Raiders dropped to 1-4 going into this week’s game at New Bethlehem.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Oct. 12, 1922
The Summerville baseball club last Saturday closed what has been determined by all fans, directors and players as the best baseball season that has ever been known since Summerville was Troy in spite of the fact that the closing game was played with Sykesville, which dealt the locals an 11-2 setback. Throughout the season, Sal Weldon played the part of the great “Bambino” with a season average of .456 (37-for-81). Carrier and DeHaven are nest in line (.334 and .311). On the pitching staff, Watson was 8-3 to lead the staff in wins and games pitched with 15. The locals finished 21-7 with three ties.