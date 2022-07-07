TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 5, 2012
BROOKVILLE — Riding some two-out lightning, the Brookville Minor League All-Star Baseball team bolted to a District 10 Southern Tier title. The 9-and-10-year-old squad became Brookville’s first tier champion since the 2008 Junior Little League team (13-14-year-olds) won the South and lost to Warren in the District 10 finals. Friday, Brookville travels to unbeaten Northern Tier champion Ridgway for the start of a best-of-three series since both teams do not have a loss. Saturday, Brookville hosts Ridgway at 4 p.m. A third game, if necessary, will be played Sunday at a site and time to be announced. The District 10 champion won’t have to travel far for the Section 1 Tournament that begins Tuesday in Clarion. That’s a four-team double-elimination tournament that runs through next Friday or Saturday. The District 10 champion opens with the District 1 champion — either Cochranton or McLane — Tuesday at 6 p.m. Monday against DuBois, Brookville improved to 4-0 thanks to scoring seven of its first nine runs with two outs and effective relief pitching from 9-year-old left-hander Jack Krug, who replaced starter Logan Byerly to get the final out of the second inning. Krug went on to scatter five hits with just one walk while striking out five in 4 1/3 innings. Aaron Park, Krug, Cole LaBenne and Bryce Kunselman each had two hits. Park, LaBenne and Wyatt Griffin hit doubles. … Dan Buzzard’s two-run double in the fourth inning put the Brookville Grays ahead for good while Brandon Bell and Glenn Stewart combined on a five-hitter in a key 5-2 Federation League win over the Rossiter Miners Monday at McKinley Field. Rossiter visited Bigler Tuesday night and hosts the first-place DuBois Rockets (14-4) Thursday. So there’s plenty to be determined between Brookville, Rossiter and DuBois as the regular season closes Thursday. … At McKinley field, the Brookville American Legion baseball team swept visiting Clarion with wins of 7-3 and 4-3. Brookville received strong pitching in both games from Zane Hackett and Nate Bonfardine, who combined for 25 strikeouts in the two games. Hackett went the distance in the opener, allowing three unearned runs on six hits. He walked two, hit one batter, and struck out 11. Bonfardine allowed three runs, one earned, in game two. He allowed five hits, no walks, four hit batters and 14 strikeouts, including the final two batters with the tying run at second base.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 10, 1997
Appearing to thrive when all seemed lost, the Brookville Senior Little League All-Star baseball team took its familiar roller-coaster ride to another win over Fox Township in District 10 action Tuesday night. For the second straight game, Eric Painter came up big late. After hitting a two-run homer in last week’s 10-8 win over DuBois, Painter did it again with a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat Brockway, 9-8. Painter’s blast came right after Chad Kiehl’s home run that tied the game at 8-8. … Three home runs and clutch relief pitching from Alex McKinney led the Brookville Little League All-Star baseball team to a 13-7 win over Brockway at Zufall Field. Ben Nixon and Kerry Swineford hit back-to-back homers in the first inning while Jim Carpino hit a three-run homer in the fourth. … Bob Hooks took a perfect game into the seventh inning and The Brookville Grays pounded out 24 hits in a 20-3 win over visiting Rossiter. Jason Booser, Jed Fiscus, Mark Powell and Bruce Gunning each hit home runs for the Grays while Fiscus went 4-for-4 and Powell scored five runs. The Grays mashed the Curwensville Twins, 34-7, last Thursday night. The game was called after five innings even though the Federation League has no 10-Run Rule on the books. Kevin Thompson had a huge day at the plate, going 4-for-4 with two home runs, two doubles and a whopping 11 runs batted in.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, July 10, 1972
The Brookville Little League All-Stars will open Northern Tier District 10 playoff action this Friday as they travel to play Punxsutawney. The winner will host DuBois next Monday. Ed Hubler and Bruce Osborne will coach the team this year. The team’s roster consists of Bob Baughman, David Bish, Mark Booser, Jeffrey Burkett, Mark Carrier, Todd Glenn, Jack Hays, Doug Hubler, Kurt Maihle, Ken McKinney, Kevin Osborne, Scott Park, Robert Powell and Rick Young. Hubler and Osborne played on last year’s squad that finished runner-up in Section 2. … The Brookville Grays split a doubleheader with the DuBois Rockets at home Sunday afternoon at Memorial Park, winning the night cap 7-0 after losing the opener 10-1. Manager Gelio “Skip” Racchini’s Grays are now 5-5. The Grays fell to the Rockets in the first game due largely to the efforts of the Rockets’ Mike Lepionka, who struck out 10 on the mound and allowed just two hits. In the second game, the Grays scored five times in the first inning and Rick Anders tossed a four-hitter. … Brookville’s George Miller won both late model features at Hummingbird Speedway last weekend.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, July 10, 1947
Old time baseball players will gather together in the American Hotel in Brookville next Tuesday to honor Mal Eason, the former big league pitcher and umpire who pitched his first game for Brookville way back in 1894. Eason is coming home next week to see his friends for what may be the last time. He’s been running a ranch in Arizona for many years. … The first half of the Mountain League standings draw to a close on July 15 and the Brookville Grays hold on to first place with an 11-1 record (through July 5), ahead of Falls Creek (8-3), Hawthorn (6-5), Emerickville (6-6), Ohl (2-10) and Summerville (1-9). Overall, the Grays are 19-3 with Warren National Forge responsible for two of those losses and Falls Creek the other in league play. One of the biggest crowds to attend a game here happened on July 4 when Warren beat the Grays, 8-3. Estimated crowd size ranged between 200 and 1,000.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, July 6, 1922
The likeness of Captain H.C. Taylor whom we know as Chuck was pictured in The North American last Sunday when a group picture of the 1922 Mercersburg Academy Track team was reproduced. The team won meets at Tome and Cornell and took second at Princeton University. … The Summerville Cubs were the only baseball team that showed any activity on the field the past week and the results of their efforts was 50-50. Last Wednesday, the Cubs won 10-2 at Brookville as Fye and Chileski made up the battery with Fye’s deliveries doing the job where the Brookville boys couldn’t connect. The second game saw Summerville suffer a 9-7 loss at Heathville.