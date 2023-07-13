TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 11, 2013
Landing in the District 10 finals, the Brookville Minor League (9-10-year-old) All-Star baseball team gets another shot at Warren after beating Bradford, 5-3, in the losers’ bracket final at Zufall Field Monday night. Elliot Park and Wyatt Griffin hit back-to-back run-scoring singles in the first inning. Bryce Rafferty and Park walked with the bases loaded in the second inning. Jack Krug scored on a wild pitch in the fourth for Brookville’s final run. … The Brookville Junior Little League softball all-stars were knocked out of the D10 playoffs with a 12-1 loss to Punxsutawney. Elaina Powell, Laken Hergert, Elliette Park, Hannah Kirkwood and Maggie Miller hit singles for Brookville, which finished all-star play 1-2. … The Brookville Grays fell to 8-15 in the Federation League after a 7-5 loss to the DuBois Rockets at McKinley Field. The Grays, who will be the fifth seed in the six-team playoff bracket, will play the No. 4 seed to be determined next week.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 16, 1998
Kirk Hays tossed a five-hitter as the Brookville Little League All-Stars beat DuBois, 7-1, in the District 10 Southern Tier winners’ bracket final in St. Marys. Against a DuBois team that had scored 28 runs in its previous two games, Hays struck out nine and walked just two. Of Brookville’s five hits, four went for extra bases and Brookville scored six runs in the first two innings to set the tone. Hays and Brandon Means hit back-to-back doubles in Brookville’s four-run second inning. … The Brookville Senior Little League (14-15-year-old) All-Star baseball team earned the right to face DuBois in the District 10 Southern Tier Championship game with a 13-3 rout of Punxsutawney at DuBois City Park Tuesday. Brookville avenged a 7-6 loss to Punxsutawney earlier in the tournament. Now, Brookville must beat DuBois twice to win the tier title. Pitcher Chad Kiehl dominated on the mound by going all five innings, giving up three hits while walking three and striking out three. Brett Dinger, Justin Knapp and Justin Steiner each had two hits. In the preceding game, Brookville stayed alive with a 20-10 rout of St. Marys at Litch Field, using a 21-hit attack to power its way to the win. Justin Singleton and Justin Knapp each hit three-run homers in the first two innings.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, July 16, 1973
The Brookville Area Little League All-Stars begin District 10 Northern Tier playoff competition Wednesday at either Punxsutawney or Smethport, those teams scheduled to play Monday with the winner hosting Brookville. Brockway also drew a bye in the first round and will host the Bradford-McKean winner also on Wednesday. Brookville All-Star manager Pat Wright and assistant manager William “Gabby” Schuckers have been working their team at Zufall Field preparing for the opener. Playing on the team this year are Jim Harding, Jeff Stahlman, Kevin McGaughey, Bud Baughman, Mike Snyder, Tom Crawford, Mark Swonger, Todd Emerick, Jack Hays, John Kutz, Tim Mumford, Greg MacKenzie, Mark Hilliard and Mark Carrier. Ted Truman and Dave Dinger are alternates. The Wednesday winner will play one of the other three teams mentioned in the six-team single-elimination bracket. … The Knights of Columbus and Hanley Company share the Brookville Area Little League title this year with 12-4 as officials decided to declare a co-champion instead of a playoff. Hanley forged the tie with two wins last week while K of C was already finished with its schedule.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, July 15, 1948
The Brookville Grays have scheduled some teams to appear here that promise top-flight baseball for the fans to enjoy, with a return engagement of the Jamestown Bombers and an appearance of the Homestead Grays. Other teams will also appear, including Ridgway here this evening. Ridgway beat Brookville in a game in Elk County on Sunday, 7-2. Brookville did not have its full team there and during the game, Simpson re-injrured his leg while sliding into second base. Bill Nosker is still on the sick list and Guido Malacarne has had a touch of the quinsy (also called tonsillitis). The Bombers are scheduled to be here July 24, looking to avenge two losses to the Grays on Memorial Day. The Grays are entertaining the Homestead Grays here on July 28. The reguar-season schedule in the Clarion County League has East Brady here next Tuesday and Emlenton here next Thursday. Tomorrow night, the Grays visit Sligo. … Another indication of the progress of the Lindemuth brothers in organized baseball is word from the Pittsburgh Pirates farm system that Dick, the younger brother of Glenn, was named to the Alabama State League’s all-star team. Dick is catching for the Greenville squad while Glenn, was leading the league in runs batted in. … The Grays lost their first game to Summerville last Thursday when Big Joe Yenoskey pitched the Firemen to a 7-2 win on the Summerville field. The Grays managed 13 hits, but were only able to score twice. Yenoskey and Geist each had three hits for the Firemen. Fuzzy Carlson had three hits for the Grays. Yenoskey struck out three and walked two. Grays starter Chet Marshall gave up 15 hits in the nine-inning game with two walks and two strikeouts.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, July 12, 1923
The National Commission is cast out for neglect of duty. Pete McCracken waves his two new bloody shirts aloft and Lyman Rhinehart is declared the president of the Brookville City League, all in one breath (a tongue-in-cheek opening to story). Six teams are chosen. A parade was held at Brookville Park with Frank K. Brown playing the snare drum and it rained and Pete McCracken’s Reds and Dan Balmer’s Cubs played only 1 1/2 innings Tuesday. They’ll complete the game tonight. Last night, Harry Kunselman’s Giants and Alonzo Huth’s Braves were due to clash. Friday night, Amos Fenstermaker’s Pirates and Harry Truman’s Phillies are to meet. The six-team league has the Reds, Cubs, Braves, Giants, Phillies and Pirates. Two rotations of the schedule will be played, the first round running through Aug. 10. … Friday, golfers of Brookville and vicinity when two teams will meet at Pinecrest for a battle of the bulbs. At 1 p.m., LA Leathers Lifters will tee off against the EG Briggs Bouncers. Each captain has chosen his team to the best of his ability and everyone except the losers will receive a prize.
ONE-HUNDRED AND FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, July 10, 1918
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 11, 1918
From a letter of World War 1 soldier Fred Merritt of Brookville, who was still training in the states: I played ball this afternoon with Section 1 of the 15th Batallion and we play Section 2 for the championshipo, so we will have a pretty tough proposition. You can tell Don Donaldson of the Phillies that I am still the best first baseman down here because there was not anybody who can beat me out of the job. So that proves it, and there were 12 of us who tried out for the position. (Phillies being local team in City League). There are some mighty pretty sights to see around the old battlefields at Lookout Mountain and Chickamauga Park, just a 15-minute ride from here — Your’s Truly, Fred Merritt. … In Brookville City League baseball, the Giants beat the Cubs 7-6 as the teams piled up 24 hits and 13 runs. Wolford led the Giants with three hits while Williamson, McKinley and McCracken each had two with McKinley doubling. Black had three hits for the Cubs with a double. The Phillies then edged the Giants, 7-6, but Giants captain McCracken says the Giants will protest the game because the Phillies put Blake Galbraith in the eighth to take the place of Bud McCracken. Both players are on other team rosters.