TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 19, 2012
With big matches looming this weekend at the Johnson Motors Ultimate Duals, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team had its hands full with the DuBois Beavers. In front of a packed gymnasium, the highly anticipated matchup with zero forfeits was claimed by the host Beavers with a 42-26 win. DuBois won nine of the 14 bouts — five by pin — but had to rally from an early 17-9 deficit. Tom Sleigh started the comeback at 145 pounds with a hard-fought 4-2 win over Raiders sophomore Brodie Zacherl, who was making his season debut. Sleigh’s victory sparked a run that saw the Beavers win seven of the final nine matches, including four by fall. ... Once again, the six teams that make up this Saturday’s field for the 16th Annual Johnson Motors Ultimate Duals is an impressive list. Not surprisingly, longtime power Reynolds is back along with fellow District 10 powerhouse Fort LeBeouf, last year’s state runner-up in the PIAA Class AA Dual Meet tournament. Unlike last year, those teams will meet in Brookville and will be the feature match of the night, wrapping things up with a 7 p.m. showdown. The only other team back from last year’s group is host Brookville. New to the event this year are Penn Argyl, Biglerville and Benton. All six teams will wrestle each other throughout the one-day, two-mat event that begins at 8:30 a.m. According to the Pennsylvania Wrestling Rankings compiled by Chuck Johnson, the Duals will have four of the top six Class AA in the state tangling. That quite didn’t happen for top-ranked Bethlehem Catholic, which nearly made the trip according to Fiscus. But Fort LeBoeuf, Reynolds and Biglerville are 2-3-4 according to PWR with Brookville at No. 6 and Pen Argyl at No. 14.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 23, 1997
Ultimately, the Brookville Raiders wrestlers ruled. The Class 2A No. 1-ranked Raiders proved to be the dominant team in the inaugural Ultimate Duals last Saturday. The Raiders recorded a 35-17 win over the No. 2 Reynolds Raiders and then a 52-3 thrashing of Class 3A Dallastown. The two wins increased Brookville’s dual record to 9-3. In the win over Reynolds, the bout of the match came at 130 pounds where Jeff Shaffer, ranked No. 15 in the state, was up against top-ranked Jason Nestor who held him off for a 2-1 win. The Raiders’ No. 12 Keith Ferraro blanked No. 8 Brian Westfall, 4-0. “I think this was the best bout I’ve ever seen Keith wrestle,” said Raiders coach and Keith’s father Lenny Ferraro. … The Brookville Raiders basketball team improved to 15-1 overall and 11-0 in the KSAC with a 67-42 rout of Union Tuesday night. Brothers Sam and Chuck Whitling combined for 39 points, 23 from Sam and 16 from Chuck. Their sophomore brother Ben Whitling scored eight points. … In Brookville YMCA City League basketball, Miller’s Welding regained possession of first place with a pair of wins, 86-61 over Ardy’s Barber Shop and 100-82 over Tony’s Lil Roma. Randy Moore scored 39 points in the win over Ardy’s. Barth Thomas poured in 36 points in the win over Tony’s.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Jan. 24, 1972
The Brookville Area High School wrestling team beat visiting Clarion, 29-15, last Friday to improve its dual meet record to 7-2. The Raiders won the first eight bouts and lost the final four. Winners for the Raiders were Brad Miller (forfeit) at 95 pounds, Pat Haines (decision) at 103, Bill Crain (decision) over returning runner-up Rick Miller at 112, Ken Craven (decision) at 120, Roger Brosius (decision) at 127, unbeaten Joe Milligan (decision) at 133, Mark McKinley (decision) at 138 and Don Gilbert (decision) at 145. … The Brookville Raiders basketball team fell to 4-8 overall and 1-4 in the D9 League with a 55-34 loss at Bradford. Mike Benigni led the Raiders with 12 points while John Buchheit finished with 11 points. … MBD Company beat the Bankbusters, 80-70, to forge a tie at the top of the standings as each team now stand at 9-1. Dick Fenstermaker led MBD with 21 points while Bill Stevens finished with 20 points. Larry Smith paced the Bankbusters with 31 points with John Fricker adding 21. Earlier, the Bankbusters beat Redbank Valley, 119-89, as Jack Sain finished with 49 points.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Jan. 23, 1947
The top battle of the early basketball season should be seen on the Andy Hastings Gymnasium floor tomorrow night when the star-studded Punxsutawney Chucks take on Johnny Chilcott’s charges. Coach Perk Binney has seven lettermen back from last year’s outfit that gave the Brookville passers such a big scare at Punxsutawney’s gym last year. Both teams have 2-0 league marks. … Last Saturday night, the Red Raiders suffered their first loss of the season in a 26-25 loss at Indiana. Brookville led 21-15 going into the fourth quarter before Indiana rallied for the win. Mike Christy’s seven points led the Raiders. Last Friday, the Raiders beat DuBois at the local gym, 30-24, as Christy also led the locals with 11 points.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Jan. 19, 1922
Brookville High School is still on top of the league as the result of the spectacular 30-23 win over New Bethlehem on the Newbies’ floor last Friday. New Bethlehem was disappointed. They wanted to win and when they didn’t, they thought they knew whom to blame — the referee. So the rabble organized and waited outside of the dressing room from Hap Gillung, accredited official, to appear. They surrounded him and the remarks they made as they annoyed him on the way to the hotel would have done credit to a group of Browery toughs. It sounded like high school gentlemen as they are commonly supposed to be. We trust that none of the mob was made up of the students. Rather, we suspect some short-end, cheap-skate gamblers. They lost. They got sore. They acted like spoiled babies. To the credit of most of the New Bethlehem people, we will say that they did not as a town countenance the actions of the few hoodlums. Many of them came to Brookville people and apologized for the acts of a few soreheads.