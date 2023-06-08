TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, June 6, 2013
Keith Miner’s big fight is next Wednesday night. The 32-year-old Brookville resident and father of three who is an amputee athlete is a professional Mixed Martial Arts fighter making his debut in the Bellator Championship circuit, which is considered to be the second biggest MMA organization behind the Ultimate Fighting Championships. Miner faces 24-year-old Damon Jackson, a former college wrestler and NAIA All-American at Missouri Valley College. Their 3-round bout is part of the undercard at the Winstar World Casino in Thackerville, Okla. Miner, who started his MMA pro career in 2008, goes into the bout with a 5-4 career record while Jackson is 5-0. Who’s the favorite? “I’m always the underdog,” Miner laughed. “I’m never the favorite. The first time I go into the into the fight as the favorite, I’ll retire.” … Using just five hits, the Brookville Grays held off the visiting Sykesville Senators for an 8-6 win in Federation League play at McKinley Field Tuesday night, evening their record to 3-3. … In Brookville Area Little League action, FOE beat Rexam 14-9 as Alex Smith, Brady and Owen Caylor each had three hits. Brookville Glove claimed the first half title with a 13-3 win over S&T Bank in a game stopped by the 10-Run Rule. Aaron Park and Braden MacBeth combined on a three-hitter with eight strikeouts. MacBeth had three hits while Bryan Dworek, River Guth and Bryce Rafferty each had two hits.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, June 11, 1998
Carmichaels pitcher Nikki Gasto notched her 29th career shutout and led her team to an 8-0 win over the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team. Gasto struck out 16, increasing her career total to 275 against just seven walks. The Lady Raiders, who won their state opener against Chestnut Ridge, finished the season 14-6. … The Brookville Braves AAABA baseball team completed its first weekend of play in the Alleghany Mountain League with a 2-1 record. The Braves beat State College (17-7) and Straub’s of St. Marys (8-4) while losing to DuBois (13-1). In the win over Straub’s, the Braves scored four runs in the top of the seventh thanks to home runs from Jason Booser and Kevin Thompson. In the win over State College, Orlando Bellisario hit for the cycle while Booser added another home run.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, June 11, 1973
The Knights of Columbus won two games in the Brookville Area Little League last week to move into first place with a 5-1 record with the Pirates (5-2), Hanley Company (4-2) and Campbell & Burns (4-2) nearby. K of C beat Brookville Bank & Trust 15-0 as Jim Harding was the winning pitcher. K of C then beat Byerly Tire, 9-3, as Jeff Crawford homered. … DeMans (6-0) leads the Esso Tigers (5-1) at the top of the Brookville Area Softball League standings. From Tom White’s “Wrap-up” column: The old veteran Dick Pitts approached this writer the other day and said that I was really off in my predictions. The Wizard in one of his more foolish minutes picked DeMans to finish seventh in the league. … The first greased pig contest is this Friday after the old-timers softball game at Comet Field. The two pigs which will be released are 12 weeks old and each weigh from 60 to 70 pounds. Persons desiring to try to catch a greased pig will have to pay an additional 50 cents on top of the 50-cent admission price. The pigs will be greased by an expert and released in center field of Comet Field. Persons must be sitting in the dugouts along the base line and will be allowed to enter the field once the pigs are released. To qualify for the $20 prize, a contestant must catch a big and hold it long enough for one of the judges to put a burlap bag fixed to a special pole with a hoop on it over the animal.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, June 10, 1948
Another win was chalked up by the Brookville Grays here last evening when they beat the New Bethlehem Firemen in a Clarion County League game by a 11-5 score. The game was fairly close up until the eighth inning when Smith, Newbie hurler, went to piece after Kelly hit and Racchini sacrificed him to second. Two batters were walked, forcing in a run and before the inning ended, the Grays scored four runs. Thee Grays had 14 hits. Fuzzy Carlson took the win on the mound. The Grays host Emlenton tonight in a postponed game while the Brookville Reds make up their game with Emerickville Saturday. … Rimersburg and Warren National Forge both dealt the Grays losses over the weekend. Rimersburg won, 19-9, while Warren edged the Grays, 5-4, on Sunday. In the Warren game, Brookville native and former standout Emmett Morrison batted in the winning run for Warren with two outs. … A crowd variously estimated at from 1,600 to 5,000, but generally agreed to have rivaled old time fair crowds was on hand last Friday to witness the first boxing exhibitions in 12 years in Brookville. The second round of fights is this Friday night with six more bouts involving five Brookville fighters — Frank Sylvester, Jack Kaminsky, Young Hurley and Tony Durante.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, June 7, 1923
The Department of Forestry has constructed a Public Camping Ground on Clear Creek along the road from Sigel to Millstone. The purpose of this free camp ground is to enable automobile tourists and hikers to camp comfortably over the night without a tent. Many have been accustomed to camp here and fish in Clear Creek, which is a good stream for trout. The camp site consists of a long lean-to open in the front facing a stone fire place. … The local Summerville baseball aggregation was handed its first defeat of the season when the Clarion Club came over and handed it to them to the tune of 4-2. It was a tough battle to lose, especially for Grant Walker, the southpaw twirler of the local staff who put forth the Big Show until the seventh inning when Clarion scored three runs to take its 4-2 lead. The locals had just two hits from Carrier and Weldon with Carrier tripling. In the seven-inning game, Walker struck out nine and walked seven.
ONE-HUNDRED AND FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, June 5, 1918
The local boys carried off the honors in the swimming gala at the YMCA pool last Friday night. Brookville scored 77 points, DuBois 14, Punxsutawney 4 and oil City 1. Boys who made points for the local team were Charles Taylor, Alisha Truman, Alexander Moore, Harold Stahlman, Harold Briggs, Norman Stewart Jr., Thomas Robinson and Horace Carmalt. Taylor was awarded first place in the 50-yard breaststroke. The underwater swim for distance went to Robinson and tri-county 60-yard swim in the senior class went to Truman. In the plunge for distance, Carmalt was first and in the underwater swim for distance in the second class, Taylor was first. Taylor also won the plunge for distance in the second class and he also won the fancy diving.