TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 12, 2012
In a game that would have made retired St. Louis Cardinals manager and master strategist Tony La Russa proud, the Brookville Minor League Baseball All-Stars won a white-knuckler. Clinging to an 11-8 lead, Brookville finally got the win when its fifth pitcher of the game, Logan Byerly, caught Cochranton Ian Haynes looking for a game-ending strikeout with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth. The win put Brookville in Wednesday night’s winners’ bracket against host Clarion at 8 p.m. It was a huge win in a four-team double-elimination tournament that ends Friday or Saturday at Paul A. Weaver Memorial Park. … The 11-1 Brookville American Legion baseball team heads into the Clarion County League playoffs this week as the top seed in a three-team tournament. At 11-1, Brookville was the only team in the four-team CCL to sport a winning record. Yes, that’s mathematically possible. Clarion finished second at 5-7 while New Bethlehem and North Clarion each finished 4-8. Clarion, which struggled all year to field a team, did not enter the playoffs. New Bethlehem earned the second seed thanks to winning the season series over North Clarion. Tuesday night, North Clarion beat New Bethlehem, 11-6, in the tournament opener. Of Brookville’s 11 wins this year, three have been by forfeit, including two against Clarion, the final one coming Sunday when Brookville and umpires showed up at the C-L Sports Complex with no Clarion squad in sight. … It came down to a second tiebreaker to settle the Federation League’s regular-season championship and it didn’t favor the Brookville Grays. The Grays and DuBois Rockets each finished with a 15-5 record and since the teams split their four matchups during the season, the second tiebreaker criteria came down to head-to-head difference with third-place Rossiter. The Rockets beat the Miners three out of four games while the Grays split with Rossiter. Still, the second-place Grays received a first-round bye in the six-team league playoffs that began Tuesday with fourth-seeded Sykesville hosting fifth-seeded NAPA Auto Parts and third-seeded Rossiter hosting sixth-seeded Bigler. … Not long after Brookville won the District 10 Minor League Baseball title at Zufall Field last Saturday afternoon, a few players showed up outside Buff’s showing off the championship banner and encouraging any passers by to beep their horn in approval. Even the departing fans from Ridgway threw out some cordial beeps, sort of a tipping of the cap to a Brookville team that dominated their own team for the second straight game. Last Saturday’s 18-4 win in four innings secured Brookville its first District 10 title in 14 years. “After the game Friday, we told them that when they came out today they had a chance to do something that nobody has done in a long time and they were excited about that,” said Brookville manager Rob LaBenne, whose team walloped Ridgway 14-3 Friday night.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 17, 1997
The Brookville Senior Little League All-Star baseball team captured the District 10 title with a 14-3 rout of McKean via the 10-Run Rule in six innings at Litch Field. Adam Allshouse ended the game with a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth with storms rumbling through the area. Allshouse was 4-for-5 with four runs batted in and a second homer in the third inning when he went back-to-back with Nathan Henry. Winning pitcher Ben Marzullo and Russ Goddard added two-run homers of their own in the first and fifth innings. Next up for Brookville is a trip to the Section II Tournament in DuBois. The five-team double-elimination tournament begins Saturday. … After building a 7-0 lead after two innings, the Brookville American Legion baseball team had to hold off Punxsutawney which came back to tie the game in the fifth for an 11-7 win in the Jefferson County League playoffs. Rick Shaffer’s two-run triple in the bottom of the fifth sparked Brookville’s recovery. Brookville meets either DuBois or Reynoldsville in the winners’ bracket finals on Thursday. … After routing the Rossiter Miners 20-3 just days before, the Brookville Grays needed to win a close one against the Miners, 5-3, at Rossiter on Monday. Scott Feldman went the distance on the mound to get the win, giving up two earned runs while striking out seven and walking three.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, July 17, 1972
The Esso Tigers registered a big win in the Brookville Area Softball League as they defeated Crooks 2-1 in nine innings Tuesday night at Comet Field. Esso improved to 16-1 while Crooks fell to 14-3. Among the statistical leaders for the BASL has Larry Smith of DeMans leading the league in home runs with 10. Jim Rhodes of DeMans and Jerry Fitzsimmons of Esso each have nine home runs. The top five batting average leaders: Rhodes (.596), John Fricker of Crooks (.540), Don Rhoades (.536) of Crooks, Butch Beatty (.533) of Crooks and Anderson (.500) of DeMans. … The Brookville Area Little League All-Stars were eliminated from District 10 Northern Tier playoff action with a 17-1 loss to Punxsutawney. Tom Thompson tossed a three-hitter and drove in seven of his team’s runs, ripping a pair of three-run homers. … The Brookville Grays were rained out Monday in a home game against Bennetts Valley. Last Wednesday, they dropped an 8-7 game to Clearfield to fall to 5-6 in the J-C League. Dennis Hulse and Gary Gilhousen hit doubles for the Grays while Rick Simpson took the loss, striking out eight and walking five. Dan Danko struck out 14 and walked two for Clearfield.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, July 17, 1947
Baseball, as it was played before the turn of the century was brought into the limelight again Tuesday night when Old Time players met in the American Hotel Victory Room to fete Mal Eason, Arizona rancher who left Brookville before 1900 and made a mark for himself as a pitcher in Major League Baseball. Dan of the old-timers was Archie McMurray who was an active member of the team in 1886. Humorous and significant incidents of the old era were related to the enjoyment of guests present at the banquet from Juddy Truman’s winning pitching to Alex Scribner’s debut in the minors, sparked by Dick Clark’s memory in correcting the speakers on what happened on the playing field. Guests chuckled as Eason related his first game with Brookville when he was 14 years of age playing against the wishes of his father who thought little of the average player of that age. He was dismissed from school by his teacher and got into his uniform smuggled from his home to win his first game. He accredited his success to his control and manner in the pitcher’s box. He irritated the opposing batters into carelessness by taking all of the 14 seconds allotted to each pitch. In fact, he was so slow that a sports writer of his time commented that it was a wonder that he was able to get to the ball park on time. … Brookville native Earl Fuller, who was instrumental in several old-timer events in his home town despite living in Washington, Pa., penned a story in the same edition regarding the first recorded baseball game played in town. It was Sept. 17, 1866 in which the Brookville Wildcats went to Clarion to play Clarion and won 22-21. In the lineup included Eason’s father David, later a merchant in town and a layman preacher of the Methodist church.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, July 13, 1922
Ferris Dougherty of Brookville and brother Bill of Crown were among the fortunate fans who saw the brilliant 18-inning game in which the Giants defeated the Pirates by 9-8 last Friday. Play continued for 4 hours, 19 minutes, but the time passed quickly, according to Doc. EDITOR’S NOTE: According to baseball-reference.com, indeed, the Giants beat the Pirates by that score on July 7 at Forbes Field in front of a reported 4,000 fans. The teams combined for a whopping 41 hits, 10 fielding errors and 36 runners left on base. The Giants used five pitchers, the Pirates just two with Johnny Morrison relieving starter Moses Yellow Horse in the ninth inning and going the rest of the way. He gave up three runs, including two in the top of the 18th when he gave up a two-run inside-the-park home run to High Pockets Kelly. The Pirates rallied in the bottom of the inning when Charlie Grimm doubled in Clyde Barnhart with two outs, but Grimm inexplicably was thrown out trying to stretch a double into a triple. Future Pirates Hall of Famer Max Carey went 6-for-6 with a double and three walks. Catcher Johnny Gooch went 6-for-8. In all, six Giants and three Pirates who played in the game went on to make the Hall of Fame, not counting Giants legendary manager John McGraw. Starting in center field for the Giants and going 2-for-8 was future Hall of Fame manager Casey Stengel. The Giants went on to win the National League pennant before beating the New York Yankees in the World Series for the second straight year. The Pirates wound up finishing third at 85-69.