TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Nov. 1, 2012
Brookville native and Army Capt. Kenny Foster turned in a second-place finish at last Saturday’s prestigious Marine Corps Marathon with an impressive time of 2 hours, 22 minutes and 39 seconds. Foster only trailed Army teammate and Kenyan native Augustus Maiyo, who won the race in 2:20.20. With the 1-2 finish naturally, Foster and Maiyo sparked the Army to the Armed Forces Team Championship. Both runners received gold and silver wreaths from the Ambassador of Greece after completing their marathon wins. Joining them at the podium was Birhanu Tadesse, of Silver Spring, MD, and a native of Ethiopia, who took third place finishing in 2:23:03. Over 23,000 runners from every state and 54 countries crossed the finish line at the Marine Corps War Memorial. Clarion-Limestone sophomore Abby Steele finished 10th and qualified for states at last weekend’s District 9 Class A Cross Country Championship. … Dominating from the start, the Karns City Gremlins piled up a 29-0 lead by halftime and raced to a 45-20 win over the Brookville Raiders last Friday night. The win improved the Gremlin’s record to 6-3 and clinched the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference’s Large School Division with a perfect 4-0 record. The Gremlins also secured the top seed for the District 9 Class AA playoffs and they’ll play St. Marys if the 4-5 Dutch decide to enter the postseason. Brookville and Kane will be the second and third seeds in some order and meet in the other semifinal in two weeks. … The Raiders got their touchdowns on a 70-yard run from Brodie Zacherl on the first play from scrimmage in the second half. With Vroman still not 100 percent and seeing limited action in the backfield with some action on defense, Zacherl was the primary threat for the Raiders and he came up with a strong game with 142 yards on 16 carries. Brookville’s other two scores came quarterback Cameron Yard’s two TD passes to Nathan St. Laurent covering 23 and 32 yards on consecutive possessions to start the fourth quarter. … In a game where someone had to win between winless Redbank Valley and Clarion-Limestone, it was no contest right from the start. Redbank Valley set the tone early with a touchdown on the opening drive of the game en route to a 42-7 victory over the Lions to avoid its first-ever winless season last Friday night. Meanwhile, the Lions dropped to 0-9 heading into their final game of the year Friday night at Ridgway. Their longest-ever losing streak increased to 18 games. … The Brookville Lumberjacks senior division squad landed a berth in the ABC Youth Football League’s Championship game with a 42-14 win over Grove City last Saturday at E.J. Mansell Stadium. That gave the 9-0 and top-seeded Lumberjacks a shot at a second straight league title when they take on Prospect at Redbank Valley High School starting at 4 p.m. It’ll be the second meeting between the teams. The Lumberjacks beat Prospect, 18-0, at home on Sept. 15.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Oct. 30, 1997
The Brookville Raiders football team knew how it felt to lose a double-overtime game from last year’s loss to DuBois. Now the Raiders know what it feels like to win one as they topped Mercyhurst Prep, 27-21, in double OT in Erie last Saturday for the program’s second-ever overtime victory. After each team traded TDs in the first overtime, the Raiders scored on Chris Miller’s 2-yard run following Prep’s missed 24-yard field goal try. The win wrapped up the season at 6-3 for the Raiders, who now host Bald Eagle Area in the first round of the District 6-9 Class 3A playoffs. … The Brookville Lady Raiders cross country team won its fourth straight Class 2A team title at last Saturday’s D9 Championships at Mayfield Golf Course in Clarion. The Lady Raiders scored 40 points, ahead of runner-up North Clarion’s 72 points. Mandy Richards finished fourth overall with a 21:38 while Amy Standfest, Becca Boring, Alicia Gilson, Becky Hulse, Nicole Kerle and Meghan Johnson finished seventh, eighth, 10th, 11th , 20th and 25th for a dominating spread at the finish line. For the Raiders, it was a third-place finish with Ben Whitling’s state-qualifying seventh-place finish. Also scoring were Dan Miller (13th), Nathan Johnston (20th), Ian Hetrick (27th) and Todd Shaffer (37th). … Clarion routed the Clarion-Limestone football team, 46-7.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Oct. 26, 1972
The Brookville Raiders football team lost its third game of the season in a 14-0 setback to Clarion on Homecoming last Saturday. Two Clarion scores came after Raiders turnovers deep in their own territory. At halftime, Miss Roberta Smith was named Homecoming Queen amidst the pageantry that was only tinted by the cold weather and chilly winds that prevailed. The Raiders dropped to 3-3-1. They travel to Union Friday night for their second night game of the season. It was the Raiders’ first Homecoming loss since 1963. … The Brookville Raiderettes varsity basketball team is enjoying a busy schedule this season. Head coach Sue Allen and assistant Jan Clouse and their team have played eight games to date and have two games remaining. In a 38-22 win over Brockway, Sue Davis led the Raiderettes with 13 points while Sandy Reinard scored seven points. Barb Brinkley and Kathy Fitzsimmons each scored six points while Sharon McLaughlin, Debbie Aaron and Dawn Walton each scored two points.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Oct. 30, 1947
The Brookville Red Raiders end their football season here tomorrow against the Emlenton Oilers in the first-ever meeting between the schools. Even though the Raiders have lost all but one game on the schedule, they will rule slight favorites for the first time since the Falls Creek game. Emlenton’s record is 2-4-1. The only mutual the teams play Friday is Rimersburg, which beat Emlenton 12-0 and Brookville 13-12 last week in front of 1,500 fans last Friday afternoon. In that game, the Raiders got touchdowns from Battaglia and Ivan Brinkley. Battaglia scored on a 64-yard TD run while Brinkley scored on a 2-yarder. Paul Budnovich missed two drop-kick point-after conversions. Late in the third quarter, Rimersburg scored the game-tying touchdown and point-after late in the third quarter. … Last week, the Sykesville dispatch published the full batting averages of the J-C baseball league and we noticed where Guido Malacarne, Brookville Grays second baseman who also played for the Kramer Miners, had a .286 average for five games. Quay Rhodes, Punxsutawney Eagles pitcher, had a record of 2-1 on the mound.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Oct. 26, 1922
Bunny Buffington, another Brookville boy, just arrived from Toledo where he is holding the third sack. Buffington has had a fine season and will be heard from next season with Toledo where he was sent late this season from the Central League. No other town or city in Pennsylvania, size for size, or even much larger, has sent into the major or minor leagues as many players as Brookville. Two boys having played in the World Series, this series being Bob Shawkey’s third and Jim “Shorty” Slagle, from nearby Worthville, was with the Chicago Cubs in three Series. Another boy reared around Brookville played in another series with Rube Bressler on the Cincinnati Reds. Mal Eason was a leading pitcher for Brooklyn. Along with those players are Doc Whitehill and Bruce Whitehill, pitchers for many minor league teams along with Mal Whitehill, Marc Campbell, Ab Henderson, Pete McCracken, Dick Clark, Wade Vasbinder, Sam Hunter and Rabbit Swanson. Jefferson County also sent into the big leagues Rube Hagerty and Doc Ritter. Whom have we missed?