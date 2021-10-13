TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Oct. 13, 2011
Shortly after Clarion-Limestone put together its best half of the season, the Brookville Raiders took control and notched a 37-13 win over the Lions last Friday night. It looked easy enough early on as the Raiders went up 15-0 on the first play of the second quarter with touchdowns in their first two possessions. But the Lions would make things interesting. Following backup quarterback Christian Bakewell’s 13-yard pass to Billy Kelley, the starting QB, with 14.8 seconds left in the half, the Lions trailed just 15-13 following a failed two-point conversion pass. Despite the underdog’s rally, the favored Raiders weren’t shaken and went on to control the second half, limiting the Lions to just one first down and 77 yards of offense, 56 of it coming on one Kelley completion to Tommy Smith. Raiders quarterback Steven Kennedy threw two touchdown passes to Sebastian Kerr covering 34 and 38 yards while completing 7 of 17 passes for 133 yards. He also ran for a 1-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and finished with 51 yards on 13 carries. Sophomore running back Zach Vroman gained 128 yards on 18 carries, scoring touchdowns on the Raiders’ first two possessions on runs of 4 and 24 yards. The Raiders outgained C-L, 454-209, but had to overcome several penalties. The Raiders were flagged 12 times for 119 yards. ... The Brookville Lumberjacks head into the final weekend of the regular season with one of their teams trying to secure a top seed for the postseason. The Lumberjacks seniors stayed unbeaten and turned in an impressive 42-0 rout of visiting Grove City while the juniors were blanked, 28-0. The seniors, now at 7-0, will clinch the top seed for the ABC Youth Football League playoffs with a win on Saturday and could still land a top seed with a loss depending on how the two 6-1 teams — East Brady and Prospect — fare this weekend. The top two seeds out of the six-team playoff receive a first-round bye.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Oct. 17, 1996
The Clarion-Limestone Lions football team blanked Union, 28-0, as Mike Bowersox ran for 151 yards on 25 carries with touchdown runs of 38 and 3 yards. Ben Aaron threw TD passes to Nate Renwick and Jared Beggs covering 11 and 10 yards. … Brookville outlasted C-L in a three-set volleyball matchup, 13-15, 16-14, 15-10. … Both Brookville cross country teams won Class 2A team titles at last Saturday’s State College Invitational. The girls were second overall in the standings behind State College, led by Mandy Richards’ runner-up finish in 19:21. Becca Boring (10th), Alicia Gilson (12th), Amy Standfest (20th) and Meghan Johnson (31st) also ran for the Lady Raiders. The boys were fifth overall in the team standings with Punxsutawney taking the overall title. Ben Whitling was 18th for the Raiders, finishing in 17:33. Last week, the Brookville boys and girls both clinched KSAC titles, the boys finishing 11-1 and the girls running the table at 12-0. … Brookville’s Nathan Smith, a state champion as a sophomore two years ago, heads to his final state tournament at Penn State’s Blue Course next week. … The Brookville Raiders football team hosts Punxsutawney Friday in their Route 36 Trophy showdown. The Raiders, in the hunt for a Class 2A playoff berth, can’t afford to take the 3-4 Chucks lightly.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Oct. 11, 1971
The Brookville Raiders football team now owns full possession of first place in the Little Ten Conference after a 36-6 win over Union combined with a 7-6 Karns City win over Clarion. That has the 5-0 Raiders up on Clarion, Redbank Valley and Keystone all at 4-1. Against Union, the Raiders led 16-0 at halftime Mike Benigni returned a punt 57 yards and Bill Kutz added the two-point run in the first quarter and Eric Ronning returned an interception 21 yards followed by a Dave Richards two-point run. Then after Union cut it to 16-6, the Raiders scored 20 unanswered points with Kutz’s option pass covering 21 yards to Wayne Mumford, Richards’ 4-yard run and Gene Painter’s 19-yard TD pass to Keenan Crooks. Richards ran for 93 yards on 15 carries while Kutz finished with 54 yards on 12 attempts. The Raiders’ winning streak now sits at 13 straight, breaking a tie with the 12 straight won between the 1933 and 1934 seasons. The Raiders host Moniteau this Saturday. … Former Brookville standout quarterback Dick Bowley is the starting punter at Georgia Tech and in a story from the Atlanta Journal, Tech head coach Bud Carson commented on Bowley: “Dick added a new threat to our kicking game,” said Carson, referring to his quarterbacking background as a Raider. “He’s been a quarterback and people have to respect him as a threat to run or throw. And he’s a good punter too. He gets the ball up high and that’s important in covering kicks. He’s 6-foot-5, so that’s a big target for our snapper and he’s averaged 42.3 yards a kick and gave us our best kicking game of the year.” Tech beat Clemson last Saturday, 24-14. It visits Tennessee this Saturday.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Oct. 17, 1946
Touchdowns by the bushel and heroic goal-line stands by the score were scored and made last Friday afternoon, all day Saturday and until the early morning hours of Sunday. And all in the lobby and dining rooms of the American Hotel in downtown Brookville. The occasion was the sixth annual banquet of the gridiron warriors of Brookville High School during the seasons of 1900 through 1906 before football was eliminated as a high school sport here until the late 1920s. Some 22 old-timers and 10 guests were on hand for the event. … When this year’s Brookville Red Raiders step out on the football field with the Falls Creek Potters Saturday, it will mark the first time since 1941 that the local high school has been able to field an 11-man lineup. The series between the teams dates back to 1929 when the Brookville program was re-started. Raiders head coach Johnny Chilcott, who is also handling the boys’ basketball team this year, is undecided about a starting lineup for this Saturday afternoon, a 2:30 p.m. kickoff at the Falls Creek athletic field. It’s also the first year back after a layoff for the Potters, who started their schedule last Friday with a 31-0 loss to Reynoldsville.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Oct. 13, 1921
The Summerville baseball team of 1921, with 60 games won and 16 lost, made a record of which any town, large or small, could well be proud. Besides making such a record for their season, the natives of Troy also won the cup in the Jefferson County Auto League by a comfortable margin. Businessmen of Summerville last Thursday night gave an oyster supper in the Odd Fellows’ Hall in honor of the team. Sam Madill acted as chairman of an enthusiastic meeting, which included stories of the past season, tributes to the work of the team, election of officers and a board of directors and a discussion of next year’s season. Haley’s orchestra furnished music and Roberty Dalrymple sang a couple of comic Scotch songs. The final statistics indicated that the top hitters on the squad were Wallace Weldon (78-for-204, .382) and Blair Carrier (66-for-188, .346).