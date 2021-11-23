TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Nov. 24, 2011
It hasn’t felt like winter much, but the preseason for the high school winter sports season has gotten under way as official practices got started last Friday. The opening weekend of the season is Dec. 9-10 with all but one of the six Brookville or Clarion-Limestone teams in action. ... Moniteau finally won its district title. For the first time in school history, a boys team won a District 9 championship when the Warriors football team beat arch-rival Karns City, 26-12, in the Class AA final last Friday night at Clarion University. Senior do-it-all quarterback Kyle Armagost, as he’s done all year, led the way as he accounted for 239 of Moniteau’s 396 yards of offense. He ran for 140 yards on 21 carries with two touchdowns and threw for 99 yards.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Nov. 28, 1996
The Brookville Raiders basketball team defends its D9 Class 3A title this year under head coach Randy Reitz’s team that has plenty back from last year’s 19-7 season — senior twin guards Sam and Chuck Whitling, and fellow seniors Jim Northey, Chad Gilhousen and Mike Braunstein. Others looking to make contributions are juniors Zac Wynkoop, Scott Davie, Jordan Manners, Kerry Belfiore and Greg Stewart, and sophomores Ben Whitling and Nathan Fiala. The Raiders tip off the season Friday at their tip-off tournament against Titusville. … Todd Smith is the head coach of the Clarion-Limestone Lions basketball team that goes into the season with 43 straight losses. The Lions’ last win came in the 1994-95 season. … The Clarion University football team topped Bloomsburg, 42-39, in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs last Saturday. Golden Eagles defensive back Brad Geer is a former Brookville Raider. … The Brookville Area High School swimming and diving teams look to build on last year’s success as the girls defend their D6/9 title and the boys try to improve on a runner-up team finish. Seven state qualifiers are back on the roster — Bambi Bowser, Carla Love, Autumn Smith, Jake Geer, Ian Hetrick and Frank Brush along with diver Sandy Bowser.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Nov. 24, 1921
The largest bear of the season was shot last Friday by Joe Brooks of Brookville. The old bruin tipped the scale at 425 pounds and fell before Joe’s trusty weapon about a mile from Richardsville. Joe was hunting for about two hours when he came across the bear and made quick work of him. He was brought home and displayed at the Brooks’ home near the fairgrounds. Naturally, a good many people called to see the old fellow. It is said that Joe is the least bit proud of his luck.