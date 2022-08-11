TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Aug. 9, 2012
For the first time ever, the Sykesville Senators won the Federation League title with a seven-game win over the Brookville Grays. The decisive game was a Senators’ 6-2 win over the Grays at McKinley Field on Sunday. Jonathan Weber earned the finals MVP award after going 10-for-26 at the plate with 12 runs batted in. The season ended at 20-12 for the Grays. … Brookville’s Nathan Smith makes his 11th trip to the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship held at Cherry Hills Country Club near Denver, Colo. Smith will try to make the cut to the 64-man match play portion of the tournament for the fourth time. The most recent trip to match play was 2009 when he lost his opening match at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Aug. 14, 1997
The Brookville Grays tied the Federation League championship series with the Buster’s Brewers at 2-2 after Tuesday’s 5-3 win. Jermie Fitzgerald tossed a complete-game six-hitter with two walks and five strikeouts. The Brewers won game three 9-6 after the Grays had tied the series at 1-1 with a 6-3 win. Kevin Thompson hit a two-run homer in the win while pitcher Dave Osborne scattered seven hits and struck out nine. … In the semifinals, the Grays needed four games to beat the Rossiter Miners, needing 11 innings to win 7-4 under the lights at Kuntz Field in Punxsutawney. The Grays turned a triple play to get out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the sixth. Both teams scored a run in the 10th with Osborne homering for the Grays, but the Grays scored three runs in the 11th with Korry Lindemuth scoring from third on a wild pitch and John Williams’ two-run double. … The Brookville Raiders football team started preseason workouts. Head coach Chris Dworek’s team is coming off a 6-4 season. Sixteen players graduated, leaving the Dworek looking for new playmakers on a roster that has 57 players, 31 of them returning lettermen. … The Brookville Area High School football field will have seating in bleachers for 400 fans on the visitor’s side of the football field. Construction work should be done in time for the team’s first home game against Titusville on Aug. 29.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Aug. 14, 1972
The Brookville Grays were eliminated in the J-C League Shaughnessy playoffs from the 1972 league championship. The men of manager Gelio “Skip” Racchini lost their second straight game in a best-of-three series to Clearfield Thursday evening by a score of 5-3 at Clearfield. The Indians moved to the best-of-five series in the final against the DuBois Rockets and lost 3-1 on Sunday at Clearfield. The season ended at 9-9 for the Grays, who will play in the Clearfield Tournament starting this weekend. … The Esso Tigers won the regular-season title in the Brookville Area Softball League, clinching first place. They are 23-3, two games ahead of second-place Crooks (21-5) with one game remaining. While Esso and Crooks clinched the top two spots in the standings to assure themselves a first-round bye in the six-team playoff bracket. DeMans (19-7), Parks (18-8), Lindy’s Cafe (18-8), the Brookville Firemen (8-17) and Hanley (7-18) hold spots three through seven. … Jim Rhodes of Lindy’s Cafe was named the BASL’s Most Valuable Player. The right-handed slugging outfielder leads the league in batting at .618 and trails Don Rhoades 16-14 in the home run race. Esso’s Ivan “Cud” Mumford won the league’s Manager of the Year Award. … A special softball doubleheader is set for Comet Field Friday night with a women’s softball game preceding the BASL’s All-Star game. In the opener, the Hazenettes will play the DuBois Debbs, one of the stronger teams in the district. The Hazenettes are managed by Harry Ent, Jim Fitzgerald and Gary Spare.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Aug. 14, 1947
Undoubtedly, better baseball than that shown Tuesday evening is in prospect here with the booking of outstanding teams to appear in the near future. Brookville will meet the Homestead Grays, probably the St. Marys Colts and the Jamestown Bombers in a double game already scheduled. Baseball fans were treated to an “exhibition” on Tuesday when the Grays routed Falls Creek 21-3 in seven innings in a game shortened from nine innings because of darkness. The game with the Homestead Grays, sponsored by the Brookville Kiwanis, has been moved to Aug. 23 with game time no later than 4:30 p.m. as the Homestead club must leave to fill an engagement in New York City Sunday afternoon. The Bombers of Jamestown, who made a good impression here on Aug. 2 when they defeated Brookville 5-4 in 11 innings. … It was the same old story for the Grays in their Mountain League game against the Summerville Firemen last Friday when they ran into Summerville’s ace pitcher Joe Yenoskey in a 5-2 loss. Big Joe tossed a three-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk while his offense banged out 12 hits off three Grays hurlers. Summerville leads the second-half standings in the Mountain League with a 7-0 record, ahead of the Grays (5-2), Emerickville (4-2), Falls Creek (2-3), Ohl (1-6) and Hawthorn (0-6). … Tomorrow night, the Grays tackle the giant killers DuBois Reds under the lights at the DuBois Municipal Park. Although the Reds haven’t fared well in the J-C League, they’ve plastered some of the district’s best teams in exhibition contests. Gordon Clark has pitched the only no-hitter in the J-C League this year.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Aug. 10, 1922
Blackbirds became legal prey for the sportsman on Aug. 1 and up to the close of business on Monday, County Treasurer E.M. Holben had issued 65 1922 resident hunters’ licenses. Blackbirds are the only game now in season; the season for them will close Nov. 30, shooting on Sunday being illegal. Blackbirds cannot be shot legally unless the hunter holds a license, except on lands he owns or occupies or on lands immediately adjoining. Last year, 7,200 hunter’s licenses were issued in Jefferson County and at times the rush was so great that all applicants could not get prompt attention. Ex-Sheriff A.E. Galbraith got the first license this year.