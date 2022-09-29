TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Sept. 27, 2012
For the Brookville Raiders golf team, getting back to districts was definitely a preseason goal. Head coach Ben Pete’s team did accomplish that and its hopes of contending for a team title in the new two-classification system set forth by the PIAA came up a little short as the Raiders finished tied for fourth in the Class AA standings Monday at Bavarian Hills Golf Course. The Raiders’ foursome of Jack Huggins, Jacob McLaughlin, Jordan Tosh and Tate Canavan combined to shoot a team score of 359, tying them with Keystone. At the top of the standings was Elk County Catholic, which shot a 335 to beat Ridgway by one stroke. Clarion was third with a 358. For the third straight year, Huggins qualified for the second day of individual competition when he shot a 81, tying him for seventh with Austin’s Kal Logue and Ridgway’s T.J. Schlimm. This Saturday at Bavarian, he’ll be one of 15 golfers vying for eight berths for the PIAA Western Regional Tournament at Tom’s Run Golf Course in Blairsville Oct. 15. … Faster than you could say Homecoming, the Brookville Raiders were in total control of last Friday’s game against Keystone. Scoring 28 points in the first quarter and reaching the end zone in five of their six possessions after Zach Vroman returned a punt 53 yards for a score less than a minute into the game, the Raiders breezed to a 42-13 win over the Panthers and improved to 3-1. And to boot, homecoming festivities at halftime pretty much beat the rain that fell the rest of the night in front of what started out to be a good crowd. Head coach Chris Dworek also won his 100th career game against the team he started with way back in 1995. Dworek began his head coaching career at Keystone, guiding the Panthers to a 4-5 record before getting hired at Brookville the following season. He’s been here since, improving his Raiders record to 96-81. … Shaking off a tough loss at Curwensville the day before, the Brookville Lady Raiders secured a season sweep with a second straight shutout of Elk County Catholic at Huey Field Tuesday afternoon. … Julie Shields scored two goals and assisted on another to lead the Lady Raiders, who were coming off a 1-0 loss on Monday at Curwensville. Brenna Dworek and Kara Wonderling also scored for Brookville, which improved to 7-2-1 with its fifth shutout. … Alex Feldbauer and Cody Baker combined for 291 of St. Marys 359 rushing yards with three touchdowns as the Dutch came away with a 35-0 victory over Clarion-Limestone last Friday night. Feldbauer rushed 22 times for 210 yards with two scores while Baker rushed six times for 81 yards and a touchdown. Joe Luchini and Jordan Straub gained 30 yards each. The Lions fell to 0-4 going into this Friday’s Homecoming game against Keystone.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Oct. 2, 1997
The Brookville Raiders’ Homecoming football game was handed to the Grove City Eagles as the Raiders gave away the game with two crucial turnovers. The Eagles turned to Raiders fumbles inside the 15-yard line into their only two TDs of the game in a 15-12 win over the Raiders. The second of three Raiders turnovers overall led to Grove City’s go-ahead score on Anthony Errara’s short run. The loss dropped the Raiders to 2-3 going into this Friday’s home game with Bradford. … Ernie Brewer will represent the Brookville Raiders at the PIAA Golf Championships at Penn State University in a couple weeks after finishing fourth at districts with a 78. The Raiders’ trio of Ricky Buzard, Greg Zimmerman and Brewer finished tied for third with a 255. Buzard and Zimmerman carded an 87 and 90 respectively. Elk Count Catholic won the team title with a 246 with DuBois (253) finishing second and Coudersport tying the Raiders for third. … The Clarion-Limestone Lions improved to 3-2 with a 25-0 shutout of Moniteau last Friday. Ryan Breniman led the Lions with 129 yards rushing and two TDs.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Oct. 2, 1972
The Brookville Raiders football team had to settle for a scoreless tie deadlock against East Brady on a rain-soaked field at Brookville last Saturday afternoon. A steady drizzle which reached downpour stages from time to time hampered the play of both teams. The Raiders, using the passing attack in their games this year, were unable to come up with a scoring play. The Raiders came real close to scoring late in the first half when Joe Barkley just missed hauling in a Gene Painter pass in the end zone. The Raiders are now 1-2-1 while East Brady stands at 1-1-2. The Raiders travel to Clarion-Limestone this Saturday for their first-ever meeting against the new program. Brockway (4-0) leads the Little 12 Conference’s Eastern Division with Shannock Valley (3-1-1), Clarion (3-1), Brookville (1-2-1), Redbank Valley (1-3) and C-L (0-3-1) following. In the West, it’s Karns City (3-0-1), A-C Valley (2-1-1), East Brady (1-1-2), Moniteau (0-3-1) and Keystone (0-3-1).
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Oct. 2, 1947
The Brookville Red Raiders football team suffered its most crushing defeat of the season at the hands of the Indiana High eleven last Friday, 45-7, in Indiana. One of the smallest crowds in more than two years of night football witnessed the encounter as the Indians ran wild in the first half to record their first win of the season, leading 31-0 by intermission. Bobby Battaglia scored the Raiders’ only touchdown in the final quarter on a sweep around left end from the 9-yard line. Budnovich added the extra point on a drop kick. … Notes from Bill Kelso’s Inside and Out column: Only four district football teams remain undefeated — Clarion, Bradford, Indiana and Phlipsburg. Three schools have no losses but tied in one game with Punxsutawney, Sykesville and Meadville. … It looks like Brookville will have two independent basketball teams this season since the VFW Post 525 will be sponsoring a strong quintet and the Brookville YMCA has a team in the J-C League. The Clarion Reds lead the New Bethlehem Firemen 2-1 so far in their best-of-five Clarion County League baseball championship series. The Reds won the first two games, 22-2 and 5-0, but Newbie rallied for a 9-5 win in the third matchup.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Sept. 28, 1922
Andy Hastings, the old Brookville High School star athlete, later of Kiski and the University of Pittsburgh football All-American fame will assist Bob Peck, his old teammate, in putting the backfield men through their paces at Culver (Indiana) Military Academy the latter part of October. Andy will use his vacation period in doing this special coaching work. He now holds a responsible position with the Hoboken Land Company, which is connected with the Blawnox Company near Pittsburgh in Allegheny County.