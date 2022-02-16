TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Feb. 16, 2012
After finishing 1-15 just two years ago, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team finished fourth at last weekend’s PIAA Class 2A Dual Meet Championships in Hershey. The Raiders lost a close 30-28 match to District 10’s Fort LeBoeuf, a team they beat 34-30 earlier this year, in the consolation finals. The fourth-place finish was especially sweet for Raider seniors Brett Smith, Trey Constable, Logan Stout, Tyler Dombrowski, Jake Cieleski and Brien Alexander. That group has gone through the best and worst of times during their careers at Brookville. The rest of the weekend included wins over Lower Moreland (72-0) and Wyalusing (35-18) before a loss to eventual state champion Bethlehem Catholic (46-12) in the semifinals, then a win over Bermudian Springs (32-24) before losing to Fort LeBoeuf. … Playing for the third time in four days, the Brookville Raiders basketball team did just enough to squeak by with a non-league win at DuBois Central Catholic Monday night. Zane Hackett scored 17 points, grabbed 22 rebounds to help the Raiders hold off the Cardinals, 43-40. Hackett upped his career points total to 938. Next up for the Raiders was a Wednesday night District 9 League showdown with first-place DuBois at home on Senior Night. A win by the Raiders (17-4, 6-3 league) would claim a share of the league crown for the second straight year. Thanks to Elk County Catholic’s 34-32 win over the Raiders Saturday night, the Crusaders could grab a piece of the title with a Brookville win and a Crusaders win over Bradford. That scenario would create an unbreakable three-way tie since all three teams would’ve gone 1-1 against each other. … The Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team did just enough to notch a win Monday night in a non-league matchup with visiting Johnsonburg. Brookville led from start to finish, holding off the Ramettes for a 44-39 win in its final home game of the season. Wednesday, the 12-9 Lady Raiders visited DuBois for their last regular season game. From there, it’s on to the District 9 Class AA playoffs where Brookville will be part of a small three-team bracket with defending champion Cranberry and Moniteau. With Cranberry secured as the top seed thanks to a 20-1 record following Monday night’s win at Clarion-Limestone, Brookville will take on Moniteau in the semifinal for the second straight year. … In Monday’s trip to DuBois that finished with two dual meet losses, the Brookville swimmers got a big performance from junior Justin Ransel, who coming off a record-breaking performance over the weekend at the Indiana Invitational. He was a double individual winner in the 50-yard freestyle (22.62 seconds) and 100 butterfly (55.25). Saturday, Ransel re-broke his own record in the 100 freestyle with a time of 48.78 seconds, over a second faster than his previous record of 48.93 seconds from last year’s PIAA Championships. In a meet with over 400 swimmers, Ransel won the 100 along with the 50 freestyle with a time of 22.31 seconds. … Sitting in a precarious position atop the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference’s North Division, the Clarion-Limestone Lions basketball team won a tight one at Cranberry Monday night, 53-48. That win moved the 17-4 Lions (10-1 KSAC-North) within one win of clinching their first division title since the KSAC started its two-division format back in 2006-07 and a berth in Saturday afternoon’s conference championship game against KSAC-South champion Union. That game is scheduled for Clarion High School at 1 p.m. Before that happens, the Lions need to win on the road at 10-11 North Clarion Wednesday night.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Feb. 20, 1997
A strong defensive performance led the Brookville Raiders basketball team to a 65-32 sinking of the St. Marys Flying Dutchmen in last Saturday’s District 9 Class 3A Championship game. The Raiders led 35-14 at halftime and cruised to the win. Sam Whitling scored 14 points and Chuck Whitling finished with 11 as the Raiders improved to 22-2 going into the District 6/9 playoffs on Friday against Central Cambria or Marion Center at Purchase Line High School. … The Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team won its D9 Class 3A title with a tighter 45-40 win over St. Marys last Saturday thanks to a 23-point fourth quarter after trailing 32-22 going into the final eight minutes of the game. Becca Boring scored 14 of her 21 points in the fourth to lead the comeback. … Six Brookville wrestlers earned top seeds for the upcoming D9 Class 2A Tournament in Clarion — returning state runner-up Warren Stout at 152, Keith Ferraro at 125, Jason Gilligan at 130, Jeff Shaffer at 130, David Jackson at 171 and Scott Wells at heavyweight. … Brookville Lady Raiders divers Melissa Shriver and Sandy Bowser finished 1-2 in the District 9 League’s Diving Championships in St. Marys last weekend. Shriver scored a 354.2 with Bowser finishing second at 274.25. … Monday night at the Brookville Area School Board of Directors meeting, the approval was given for both basketball programs to move from the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference to the District 9 League along with the girls’ volleyball team to the Laurel Volleyball League.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Feb. 21, 1972
Former Brookville Area High School star Dick Fenstermaker scored 90 points for MBD Company in its 166-109 win over Redbank Valley in Brookville YMCA City League basketball Tuesday night. Fenstermaker scored 20 points in the first quarter, 17 in the second, 12 in the third and 41 in the final frame. Scott Wagner finished with 21 points. Larry Smith scored 50 points for the Brookville Bank & Trust in a 109-107 win over Redbank Valley. The playoffs begin next week. MBD Company is in first place with a 16-1 record and must beat the Esso Tigers to clinch the regular-season title. Brookville Bank & Trust must beat Esso Wednesday to keep its title hops alive. … The Brookville Raiders wrestlers set a record last Thursday night in their 43-6 win over visiting Ridgway, establishing a program-best win total for a season as they improved to 10-3. The Raiders won 10 of 12 bouts in a match expected to be much closer. Wins for the Raiders were Pat Haines at 103, Bill Crain at 112, Ken Craven at 120, Roger Brosius at 127, Mark McKinley at 138, Don Gilbert at 145, Case Ferguson at 154, Martin Scott at 165, John Bockoras at 180 and Dan Wallace at heavyweight. Losing his first bout of the season was Joe Milligan, who lost a 2-1 decision to Ridgway’s unbeaten John Cole at 133. … The Brookville Raiders basketball team lost 63-54 at home to Bradford last Friday. The Raiders dropped to 6-11 overall and 3-7 in the D9 League. Mario Kerr led the Raiders with 18 points. Two games are left on the schedule for the Raiders, a trip to Kane Tuesday and next Tuesday’s home game with DuBois.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Feb. 20, 1947
The Clearfield Bisons all but closed the record book for the Southern Section crown in defeating the Brookville basketball team Tuesday and leaving Punxsutawney, which beat DuBois, just one game away from clinching the league honors. The faint hopes of the locals lie in the Chucks losing both of the remaining games on the league schedule. Clearfield beat the Raiders 31-26 as the Bisons’ height was a decided advantage in recovering rebounds from which a good percentage of scores were made. Bill West, all-district center, led Clearfield with 17 points. Bill Welton led the Raiders with 10 points while Mike Christy finished with seven points. … Brookville kept its hopes alive with last Friday’s 31-30 win at home over Punxsutawney. Welton scored 19 points to lead the Raiders.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Feb. 16, 1922
Brookville went into a tie for first place in the basketball league last Friday night as the result of a sensational victory at Reynoldsville, 25-20, and the defeat of Punxsutawney at the hands of New Bethlehem, 41-35, in New Bethlehem. In Brookville’s win, the locals played as a whole a consistent game and no one player surpassed the other in general teamwork, except that we feel inclined to mention Robinson who gave the Reynoldsville fans an exhibition of fast floor work. … The Leathers Ford Service basketball team beat the DuBois YMCA, 32-22, on the Brookville YMCA floor. Dr. Dick’s proteges are undaunted despite trailing 16-15 at halftime. Fulton led the locals with 14 points, making 10 of 14 free throws, while Scribner finished with 10 points.