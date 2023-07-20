TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 18, 2013
The Brookville Minor League All-Star baseball team’s quest for a second straight District 10 title was stopped cold by Warren which dealt Brookville a 21-0 loss Friday. Brookville had forced the “if necessary” finals game with a dramatic 8-7 win the day before as Kyle MacBeth was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning. Brookville trailed 5-3 going into the bottom of the fourth before scoring five runs in its final three at-bats. Wyatt Griffin, Jack Krug and MacBeth combined for the win on the mound while Bryce Rafferty doubled twice. Griffin and MacBeth each singled twice. … The Brookville Grays saw their season end in the preliminary round of the Federation League playoffs with a 6-0 loss to Rossiter in the third game of their best-of-three series. Dylan Kachmar fired a one-hitter, the lone hit by the Grays a Kyle Dunkle fifth-inning single. The Grays finished the season with 14 straight scoreless innings. Pete Meterko had three hits with a double for the Miners, who advance to the best-of-seven semifinals against top-seeded Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub starting Thursday in Clearfield. The Grays’ season closed with an overall record of 10-17. … Brookville’s Nathan Smith picked up another significant title to add to his amateur golf resume when he won last week’s Jay Sigel Amateur Match Play Championship at Huntington Valley Country Club. Smith beat Brandon Matthews, 2-and-1, in last Wednesday’s finals. The tournament had golfers play two rounds of qualifying stroke play before the final 16 were set in the match play bracket.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 23, 1998
The Brookville Senior Little League softball all-stars claimed the District 10 title with a 17-3 rout of Warren in six innings via the 10-Run Rule. Brookville advances to the Section 2 Tournament in Brockway starting Saturday at Taylor Memorial Park. Against Warren, the team that beat it 1-0 last year in the D10 final, Brookville scored three runs in the first inning, four in the second, three in the fourth and five in the sixth to break things open. Kristy Snyder led Brookville with three hits and three runs batted in. Kelly Koladish, Lindermuth and Amy Aaron each had two hits. Tina Harding got the win pitching, giving g up two hits while striking out four and walking one. … After winning the District 10 Southern Tier title, the Brookville Little League All-Star baseball team beat McKean in the opening game of their best-of-three D10 finals series, 7-3. … Monday night, the Brookville Area School Board of Directors tabbed Thad Turner, son of longtime Raiders wrestling coach Les Turner, as the new head coach for the wrestling team. Turner replaces the late Lenny Ferraro, who died in January. Les was the team’s coach to finish the past season, but his son, also a former standout Raiders wrestler takes over a team with a promising future. He’s a 1981 BAHS graduate and attended West Virginia University where he wrestled and graduated with a Physical Education degree. He’s served as the Warren County YMCA program director since 1986. In 1987, Turner joined the US Navy SEAL and served until 1994.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, July 23, 1973
The Brookville Little League All-Stars were eliminated with a 15-4 opening loss to Punxsutawney in the District 10 Northern Tier tournament. Punxsutawney had 14 hits and starting and winning pitcher John “Sarge” Mizerock limited Brookville to two hits with seven strikeouts and seven walks. Mizerock went on to a stellar high school and then professional baseball career, getting drafted by the Houston Astros in the first round of the 1979 draft. Mark Swonger singled in two runs in Brookville’s four-run second inning that saw Mizerock walk four as well. Jack Hays also doubled. … The Brookville Grays lost to DuBois Wednesday as the Rockets beat them, 8-3. The Grays fell to 10-7, fourth in the J-C League. The Rockets had their ace pitcher Mike Lepionka on the hill and he struck out 15 and walked six while the Grays made things easier by committing seven errors. Gary Gilhousen singled in a run and Rick Simpson singled in the other two in the Grays’ three-run sixth to avoid the shutout. … The Exxon Tigers improved to 15-3 and held on to first place in the Brookville Area Softball League after beating Hanley 4-0 and DeMans 7-4. Corsica and the Owen-Illinois Dodgers were tied in the loss column with one setback in the Brookville Area Teener League. Corsica was 14-1 while the Dodgers were 13-1. The VFW White Sox (6-6), Sigel (8-8), Marienville (5-7), Summerville (5-19) and the Yankees (0-12) rounded out the standings.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, July 22, 1948
In a regular Clarion County league game played here on Tuesday, the Brookville Grays defeated East Brady 7-3 in a game marked by many disputes with the officials over the decisions, marring an otherwise interesting fray that saw Skip Racchini set down the Clarion County nine with six hits and three runs, two of which were unearned. The Grays scored four runs in the fifth inning to take the lead for good, adding runs in the sixth and eighth innings for insurance. Bill Nosker and Daisy Gilbert each had two hits while Skip’s brother Cookie, playing third base, doubled while also ending the game in the top of the ninth with an unassisted double play. … The Sigel Cubs and Brookville Reds are both playing in the Mountain League. The Cubs and Emerickville will play a playoff game to decide the first-half title at some point soon. The Cubs forced a playoff setup with regular-season wins over Emerickville (10-1) and Corsica (6-4). The Reds play twice at home this week, Friday with Corsica and Monday against Emerickville.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, July 19, 1923
The Reds opened the City League baseball season with a 2-0 record. After rain delayed the start of the schedule, the first game finished saw the Reds beat the Cubs 12-7. Charles Perry and Raymond Bietler were the leading sluggers for the Reds while Floyd Evans and Ben Kelly led the Cubs. Kelly’s home run scorched the lower clouds and almost killed a man at the Tunnel Hill schoolhouse. Some folks thought it was a Fourth of July skyrocket that was just spending its force and falling to earth. The Cubs’ Ruby Dickinson showed himself to be a good all-around player and a backstop well worth having on a team. Amos Fenstermaker’s Pirates won a 9-4 game in five innings over the Phillies, who were without the services of captain Harry Truman. Jim McManigle, the winning pitcher, struck out two. … Great interest and good play marked the golf tournament last Friday at Pinecrest. The team captained by L.A. Leathers defeated the team led by E.G. Briggs by a score of 42-38. S.S. Henderson won the prize for the most pars. Henderson also made the best 9-hole score with a 39. H.W. Clawson’s 88 was the best 18-hole score. John E. Geist and R.R. Dickinson split the birdie prize, making their scores on the same hole.
ONE-HUNDRED AND FIVE YEARS AGO
Jefferson Democrat, July 18, 1918
The National Commission requests of all captains and teams in the Brookville City League who play while the Chataqua is here, that games be started promptly at 6:30, or earlier, and finished not later than 7:45 p.m. The Commission also upheld the protest filed by the Giants in last week’s 7-6 loss to the Phillies. The game will be resumed in the bottom of the eighth inning with the Giants leading 6-5. In other games, the Shops beat the Cubs 12-3. Baraclaugh hit his second homer of the season with a solo shot in the eighth inning. Summerville continued his good pitching in getting the win on the mound for the Shops. The Pirates last Friday night pulled first-place Giants out of their position with an astonishing score of 23-13. The trouble was that the Giants did not have a pitcher. Cotton Schreckengost started the game, but was hit so hard that he did not last through the first inning. Three other Giants players tried their hand on the mound before the game was called after seven innings due to darkness. Kunselman and Mendenhall each had four hits. Means finished with three hits. Schreckengost homered for the Giants.