TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, May 31, 2012
Brookville junior Lanae Newsome wanted to hit the 40-foot mark in the triple jump all season long. She couldn’t have been any more dramatic about nailing her goal. On her last attempt of the day and needing to do it to successfully defend her state title, Newsome hit the big one, soaring 40 feet, 31/2 inches to beat Richland’s Paige Lumley by less than two inches. Newsome’s second straight Class AA title at last Saturday’s PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University culminated a remarkable day in the event that saw the incoming event record eclipsed four times, twice each by Newsome and Lumley. “I thought I’d be able to do it before then, but I guess I saved it for my last jump when I needed to,” said Newsome, who won last year’s title with a jump of 38 feet, 3 1/2 inches, also beating out runner-up Lumley. Lumley broke it first in the preliminary round, then on her final jump of the day, just moments before Newsome’s final attempt, she went over 40 feet for the second time this year at 40 feet, 1 3/4 inches. Newsome was leading at that point at 39 feet, 10 3/4 inches from her first attempt of the day in the preliminary round. Newsome bucked the trend of athletes wearing down in the heat as each round of jumping wore on. After her opening jump, she turned in another solid leap of 39 feet, 4 1/2 inches. Then she went to the 100-meter dash semifinal race where she qualified for the finals to secure another state medal. When she came back, she scratched her third and final jump of the preliminaries and dipped to 37 feet, 2 inches and 38 feet, 10 1/4 inches going into her final attempt. Her adjustment on her approach was the difference for her final jump. … Running to win a state title, Brookville Lady Raiders junior Aisha Newsome came up 50 or so meters short. Last year’s state runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles wound up placing fourth this time around and encountered some more tough luck down the stretch in the finals. Last year, she clipped a hurdle and got edged at the line. This year, while leading, she suffered a cramp halfway down the home stretch. She finished in 45.95 seconds, behind winner Emily Lelis of Springdale (44.48), Tichina Rhodes of Swenson Atvs (44.66) and Taylor Acorn of Wellsboro (45.64). Newsome was the third seed coming into the finals with a preliminary time of 45.16 seconds. … The back-and-forth nature of the District 9 javelin duo of Brookville’s Ryan Kerr and Johnsonburg’s Michael Shuey made its last appearance at last Friday’s PIAA Class AA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University. And in the final installment, it was Shuey who not only edged Kerr, but also won a state title in the process. Shuey’s first throw of the day in the preliminary round sailed 200 feet, 1 inch. That stood up as the best and Shuey won the school’s second state title in the event while the Raiders’ Kerr, the District 9 champion and top seed, finished third at 194 feet, 8 inches. … A Brookville Raiders win over Langley in Wednesday’s PIAA Class AA baseball play-in game would match the program’s combined total the previous three years. Worst to first, outhouse to penthouse, whatever you want to call it, the Raiders moved back to the top of the District 9 Class AA mountain, at least for one season. Last Thursday’s 15-9 win over Karns City at the C-L Sports Complex gave the Raiders their ninth district championship and first since 2007. Following 2008’s 14-8 district runner-up finish, the Raiders threw up seasons of 5-13, 7-13 and 3-14. Last year’s 3-14 finish was the worst since the program was re-started in 1983 after a two-year hiatus. “Secretly, all of us knew we could do this, but everything was stacked against us coming off a three-win season,” Raiders senior Zane Hackett said. “It’s one of the best feelings you can ask for, taking care of business and winning another title. There’s nothing wrong with that.”
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, June 5, 1997
The Brookville Grays won the early battle of unbeatens in the Federation League, blanking the DuBois Rockets 8-0. Dave Klepfer tossed a six-hit shutout for the Grays while Bruce Gunning hit a three-run homer and Mark Powell added a solo homer as the Grays improved to 6-0. … The Brookville American Legion baseball team ripped off four wins with a 7-5 win over Punxsutawney, 6-5 win over Clearfield, 6-5 over DuBois and 14-3 in a non-league victory over Clarion. In the win over Clarion, Korry Lindemuth combined with Chad Gilhousen and Rick Shaffer to get the win while Gilhousen, Lindemuth and Curtis Rowe hit home runs. … The Brookville Youth Football League has expanded its format to include tackle football for the upcoming fall season along with flag football which the organization began more than 15 years ago. … In Brookville Area Little League action, Brookville Glove walloped three foes by a combined margin of 36-9 in recent games. It beat Mike’s Comet 11-4, FOE 13-3 and Savings & Trust 12-2. Josh Saxman and Jim Carpino hit doubles against Mike’s while Brandon Gunning singled three times in the win over FOE. Jarred Hetrick singled three times against S&T.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, June 5, 1972
The Brookville American Legion baseball team started its season with a 13-9 win over Punxsutawney Saturday. Down 7-1 going into the top of the third inning, Brookville came alive and rallied for the win. Shortstop Craig Knapp had two hits while Ron Racchini, Joe Klepfer, Steve White, Cary Van Aken and Jack DeMotte had hits. Randy Heasley was the winning pitcher. … Crooks at 5-0 leads the Brookville Area Softball League in the early going while Lindy’s and Esso are tied for second at 5-1. … One of the best games ever played at Memorial Park took place last Thursday when the VFW White Sox and the Owens-Illinois Dodgers played 11 innings in the Brookville Area Teener League with the Dodgers winning 1-0 with a run in the top of the 11th. Rod Osborne did the pitching for the White Sox and allowed just one hit over nine innings while Rodney Silvis pitched nine innings for the Dodgers. In the bottom of the 10th, Dodgers pitcher Rick Pitts was taken out of the game because of getting hit by a line drive off the bat of Dick Ray. Terry Miller replaced Pitts and got out of the inning without giving up a run. Miller then scored on a Randy Geer single in the top of the 11th for the lone run of the game. … In a Teener League game last week, Yankees pitcher Don Richards tossed a no-hitter against Summerville with 16 strikeouts. He struck out 13 in his next outing against Marienville.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, June 5, 1947
Brookville baseball fans were treated to a fine display of offensive play last evening when the Brookville nine defeated a strong Warren Forge team, 6-2. The box scores were not available last night, but fans pronounced it a fine game with excellent pitching on both sides. Only one or two extra-base hits were recorded for the entire game. Marshall and Fuller was the battery for Brookville. The Warren team is piloted by Brookville native and former standout athlete Emmett Morrison. Brookville carried off both games of a Memorial Day doubleheader against Hawthorn at Alcola Park in the first of the league encounters.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, June 8, 1922
The Brookville “Home Plates” went to Corsica Tuesday and annexed their second victory of the season, 10-4, in a seven-inning game. The score was close for the first four innings, but in the fifth the clubs hit their stride and sewed up the game. Mike Truman contributed a couple of nice catches in center for Brookville. Rowan and Hepler were the battery for the locals and Shirley did the pitching for Corsica. Brookville opens the Jefferson-Clarion County League tomorrow evening at Summerville and on Tuesday next week Clarion at Brookville Park. The league is composed of four teams — Summerville, Clarion, New Bethlehem and Brookville.