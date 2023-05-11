TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, May 9, 2013
The Clarion-Limestone Lions baseball team scored five runs in the first two innings and held off Moniteau for a 5-4 win at the C-L Sports Complex. The Lions improved to 5-6 with five games remaining. Keenan Torres was the winning pitcher, going four innings and allowing four runs while striking out three with three hits allowed and one walk. … The Brookville Raiders baseball team lost its third straight game, 8-6 to Bradford, and fell to 4-10 as it committed seven errors. Six games remain on the schedule for the Raiders, who need to make a run to preserve playoff plans. … The Brookville Lady Raiders softball team swept Bradford for its first two wins of the season, 19-8 and 5-4, on Monday. The wins ended the team’s 18-game losing streak dating back to last season. … Brookville’s Nathan Smith won the Western Pennsylvania Golf Association’s Spring Stroke Play Championship at the Pittsburgh Field Club Monday, shooting a two-round 7-under-par 135. … Allegheny College senior Patrick Fritz of Brookville was named a First Team All-North Coast Athletic Conference performer after finishing tied for third place at the four-round NCAC Championships last weekend at Ohio Wesleyan University.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, May 14, 1998
The Brookville Lady Raiders track and field team wrapped up a perfect Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference season with a lopsided win over A-C Valley. Head coach Doug Roseman, who was released from the hospital on Monday after having heart surgery last week, watched his team win all but five events. Kati Young had a big day with a triple-win effort in the triple, high and long jumps. Becca Boring, Leanne Pearsall, Alicia Gilson and Amber Gillung were double winners. Boring won the 300-meter hurdles and ran on the winning 4x400 relay with Megan Truman, Jodi Bowser and Pearsall who also won the 400 dash. Gilson won the 1,600 run and ran on the 4x800 relay with Mandy Richards, Meghan Johnson and Becky Hulse. Gillung won the shot put and discus. … Both Brookville teams ran at the annual Redbank Valley Invitational last week. The Lady Raiders won the team title with Kati Young’s firsts in the high and long jumps along with titles won by the 4x800 relay, Mandy Richards in the 1,600 run, Meghan Johnson in the 800 run and Alicia Gilson the 3,200 run. The Raiders finished fifth with Matt Shaffer taking the shot put crown and Steve Himes winning the discus. … Seth McPherson had three hits with a double and three runs batted in as the Brookville Raiders baseball team beat Ridgway 10-0. … The Brookville Grays looks to defend their title in the Federation League as they open the season at home on Sunday against Clearfield. They’ll actually be looking for their third straight title. Key players back are Dave Osborne, Donny Rhoades, John Williams, Jed Fiscus, Mark Carrier, Kevin Thompson, Korry Lindemuth, Dave Klepfer Jermie Fitzgerald and Bob McCullough. Williams was last year’s finals MVP while Fiscus, playing at Duquesne University, was the team’s season MVP.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, May 10, 1973
Guido Malacarne and John Chillcott were formally inducted into the Brookville Area Sports Hall of Fame Monday night at the high school cafeteria. A capacity crowd witnessed the Monday night program. Malacarne flew in from Dallas, Texas to be at the dinner said he was overwhelmed with the award and recalled his father who gave him his early drive to be an athlete. He spoke of Waldo Tippin, the former football coach at Clarion State College, and mentioned former Grays manager Dave Lindermuth. “You have this old farm boy from Ramsaytown very happy tonight,” said Malacarne, who resides in DuBois where he is the assistant general manager of Riverside Markets. He flew in from a convention in Dallas and returned to Dallas on Tuesday. Chillcott, in his speech, said it was a very special honor when it comes to his home town. He thanked all the people and groups that have helped him along they way and appreciated the school district which helped his teams “do their thing.” … Former Pinecrest pro James Bruno died Wednesday at Brookville Hospital. Bruno had been at Pinecrest from 1951 through 1969 before retiring. In 1970, he was honored with the Distinguished Service Award at the Hall of Fame banquet.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, May 13, 1948
Brookville High School’s baseball team lost 10-8 to DuBois in the first scholastic league baseball game played here in many years last Thursday. The Beavers garnered eight stolen bases and three extra-base hits. Schuckers and Emerick each had two hits for the locals. Beavers standout Sam Suplizio had two hits for the Beavers. … Mountain League baseball will soon be under way in this county with seven teams signed up to open on Decoration Day. This year, the league is made up of Sigel, Corsica, Reynoldsville, Beechwoods, Emerickville, Knoxdale and the Brookville Reds. Local games will be played on dates that don’t conflict with the Brookville Grays’ schedule in the Clarion County League. … One of the greatest baseball attractions of all time for this district is scheduled for Friday, May 21 in New Bethlehem when the famous Homestead Grays take on the Philadelphia Stars in a regular-scheduled Negro National League contest. The Grays have been a favorite diamond attraction in this area and should draw a large crowd. They are a strong favorite to win the Negro World Series this year.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, May 10, 1923
DuBois won the high school meet at Reynoldsville last Saturday, topping Punxsutawney, Reynoldsville and Brookville. The work of the distance men for DuBois was mainly responsible. Tom Robinson of Brookville was high individual scorer, winning the 50- and 100-yard dashes and the high jump. Reitz took second in the discus and shot put and Bill Witherow tied for second in the pole vault. Steele of Brookville took third in the mile run. … The seniors at Brookville High won the inter-class meet last Friday, scoring 39 points with the sophomores finishing second with 30 points. Senior Tom Robinson scored 21 points, closely pressed by sophomore Bill Witherow. Sophomore Doug Miller’s javelin throw of 125 feet, 11 inches was one of the best performances of the day.
ONE-HUNDRED AND FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, May 8, 1918
The baseball season opened very auspiciously last night after a pre-game parade that marched along Main Street to the park via Barnett, Water and Pickering streets. Judge Corbet threw out the first ball. Pop Hunter, after many years of inactivity, was again in uniform and showed his old-time brilliant playing. Another star of former days, A.H. McCracken and Lewis G. Brosius were also trying to return to days of yore. The Giants beat the Shops, 3-0, as all three runs were scored in the first inning. Carmalt limited the Shops to just one hit while striking out 11. McCracken had two of the Giants’ five hits. … Congressman N.L. Strong has just pulled off a feat for his home town that will be unique in history. He has secured the signatures of President Wilson, Uncle Joe Cannon, Miss Jeannette Rankin, Vice President Marshall and a number of others on two baseballs which he has sent by registered mail here. One ball proceeds will be turned over to the Brookville Chapter of the American Red Cross while the other will go to the Knights of Columbus. D.L. Taylor has been appointed auctioneer.