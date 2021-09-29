TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Sept. 29, 2011
Brookville’s Nathan Smith won’t be among the amateurs playing in next April’s Master’s at Augusta National Golf Course. Smith’s impressive run of two straight United States Golf Association Mid-Amateur Championships came to an end last Wednesday at Shadow Hawk Golf Course when he lost in the semifinals to eventual champion Randal Lewis. On his way to becoming the oldest Mid-Am champion at 54 years old, Lewis beat Smith in a 19-hole match to advance. Lewis never trailed against Smith, who had his Mid-Amateur consecutive-match winning streak stopped at 16. He led 2 up at the turn after holing a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 ninth. But Smith kept battling, winning the par-4 15th with a birdie and then knocking a 5-iron from 197 yards to 18 feet on the par-5 closing hole, where he holed the eagle putt to force extra holes. ... C-L senior Billy Kelley will prepare for Saturday’s second round of the District 9 Boys Golf Championship by quarterbacking his school’s football team on Homecoming Friday night. That’s not usual the way to prepare for a postseason golf event, but the Lions senior is no usual double-duty fall sports athlete. He’s good at both. Kelley proved that by shooting a 79 in Monday’s first round at Pine Acres Country Club. He earned the second-round berth as he’s one of four players tied for fourth place. ... In an otherwise basic 50-6 rout enjoyed by the Raiders over the winless Falcons, two events may have happened for the first time in Raiders history in the same game: Two punt or kick returns for touchdowns in the same game. Sophomore Zach Vroman returned a punt 51 yards in the first half and classmate Brodie Zacherl took the second-half kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown. It’s never happened in head coach Chris Dworek’s 16 years at the helm of the Raiders. In a rare play sequence, Vroman, as the holder on a point-after try, got up, rolled to his right and tried to throw a pass to the end zone. The pass was batted back to him and he ran it in from there. Officially, it’s a pass to himself.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Oct. 3, 1996
Brookville’s Nathan Smith captured his third straight District 9 golf title at Pinecrest Country Club Monday, shooting a 3-over par 73 to become the district’s first-ever three-peat champion. The 1994 state champion heads to states at Penn State University Oct. 14-15. Smith was 12th last year. DuBois won the team title with a 244, eight shots better than the Raiders and Oswayo Valley who both carded 252s. … The Brookville Raiders “Zacked” Grove City, 7-6, last Friday night in Grove City. Zach Hunt’s 12-yard touchdown reception from Zack Wynkoop and Hunt’s extra-point kick with just 1:17 left in the game gave the Raiders their third win of the season. It’s also the third come-from-behind win for the first-year head coach Chris Dworek’s team. Grove City scored its touchdown in the third quarter but missed the extra point. The Raiders outgained the Eagles, 210-192, as Wynkoop completed 11 of 24 passes for 130 yards. Andy Fitzsimmons caught five passes for 68 yards. … A-C Valley ruined Clarion-Limestone’s football homecoming with a 27-6 win last Saturday. Mike Bowersox ran for a 26-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Sept. 27, 1971
Jeffersonian Democrat, Sept. 30, 1971
The Brookville Raiders football team beat Keystone, 34-18, in an early battle of unbeatens last Saturday in Knox as it improved to 3-0 going into this week’s matchup with 3-0 Redbank Valley. The Raiders’ Dave Richards scored five touchdowns on runs of 1, 2 and 25 yards and two receptions from quarterback Steve White covering 25 and 33 yards. All of them were needed as after Keystone got to within 26-18 in the fourth, Richards’ fifth TD came on Richards’ 5-yarder. White threw a two-point conversion pass to Joe Barkley to cap the game’s scoring. Saturday, the Raiders host the Bulldogs with a chance to tie the program’s longest winning streak of 12 straight games established by the Raiders of 1933 and 1934. They haven’t lost since tying Brockway 8-8 in last year’s season-opener. … The Brookville Raiderettes basketball team will play a 10-game schedule in the newly organized District 9 Girls’ Athletic League fall basketball program. Brookville opens at DuBois Tuesday and the first home game for the Raiderettes will be Sept. 30 against Clearfield. Other teams in the league are Punxsutawney, Curwensville and Brockway.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Oct. 3, 1946
The first football edition to represent the local high school since the beginning of World War II hopped into their second week of practice with a squad number between 26 and 30 candidates. Unlike most coaches of the area, Johnny Chilcott, who is the mentor of the Raiders this year, will not be able to look over his squad and pick out some former lettermen with which to build this year’s eleven. As a matter of fact, Johnny will have to start with the basics of the game. From the present outlook, this year’s 11 will be far lighter than former years and also greener. The Raiders have to more weeks of preparation before their lid-lifter which is with Falls Creek on Oct. 17 in Falls Creek. The Potters are also reviving football after a lapse over the war years so this should place both squads on an even keel. The following compose this year’s squad to date: Dick Reitz, Pete Vandervort, Hugh Kroh, Jim and Lyle Painter, Gene Harding, Don Gray, Bob Perry, Tom Haines, Bob Battaglia, Mark Johns, Bob Mohney, Don Reid, Norman Smith, Bill Allgeier, Paul Budnovich, Harold Grossman, Dallas Kelly, Fred Wilson, Dick Sullivan, Ray Thrush, Don Moore, Joe Shannon, Earl Beatty, Bill Vanleer and John DeMotte. … The Brookville Brookies salvaged a victory from Dagus Mines last Saturday evening to ease the bruises that the Kramer Miners had plastered on the locals in their three-game series here at the local park. The Miners were the second-half champions of the J-C League and pounced on the Brookies hurlers to an easy sweep of 8-6, 14-5 and 6-3.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Sept. 29, 1921
Making a mark in baseball that will be difficult to equal and very hard to excel, the Brookville professional baseball team at Fair Week closed the season with 62 won, 30 lost, a record of which they and the Brookville fans have a right to be proud. After making a few experiments in the opening games from May 19 until June 1, the team was settled as to lineup, with few exceptions, and continued the entire season. The class of baseball was higher than a good many professional leagues. The Brookville team was about the only town professional team in Western Pennsylvania to play the entire season. One by one, others fell by the wayside. Some, it is true, came with teams at the end of baseball weather, but Brookville stands out as the one which went all the way. Pete McCracken of Brookville was the main factor in assembling players and he chose wisely. Through the financial support of the paid admissions and voluntary contributions of John T. Armstrong, D.L. Taylor and Blake E. Irvin and others, the club finished a 16-week season. Many stirring battles were staged during that time and the team earned the nickname of Brookville’s Battlers. … An effort is being made to revive football this fall. All who are interested in playing the game are asked to report to practice at the Brookville Park. Practice has already started and is held nearly every evening. At one time, Brookville had the best team in this part of the state. The boys are interested in getting an independent team together this year do not claim that they have a star team which will beat all comers, but they want to make a start and build for the future. One game is already scheduled with DuBois High in DuBois on Oct. 22. Manager Howard Guth says that there are not many experienced men here or in the vicinity who in position to play, but there should be enough sturdy young men willing to learn the game. The coach will be Paul Guth, a former Brookville boy who now lives in DuBois and was a member of the Susquehanna team last fall. He’ll be assisted by J.M. Diener of Brookville High. Diener played on the Thiel College team at one time.