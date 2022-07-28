TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 26, 2012
The Brookville Grays are back in the Federation League finals. For the first time since back-to-back titles in 2008 and 2009, the Grays will try to win their ninth league title since winning their first Federation League crown back in 1992. Overall, they are 8-3 in championship series matchups since then. Their opponent is a newcomer. The Sykesville Senators, seeking a first-ever league title, is making their second finals appearance and first since 2000 when they were swept by the DuBois Rockets. The Grays (19-6) advanced to the finals with a five-game win over the Rossiter Miners, finishing them off Sunday at home with a 7-2 victory at McKinley Field. The Senators (16-12) needed six games to knock off two-time defending champion DuBois, clinching the semifinal series on Sunday as well with a 12-7 win. In the semifinals, the Grays beat Rossiter 7-2 in the fifth and deciding game and one day after the Grays ended a 10-game losing streak at Rossiter’s Shaffer Field, the Grays avenged last year’s semifinal series loss to the Miners by finishing them off at McKinley Field. Grays righthander Brandon Bell took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Jacob Stumpf’s one-out bunt single ended the bid. By then, the Grays were up 6-0. In game two, the Miners beat Bell with seven hits and four runs in 3 2/3 innings in a 5-2 victory. Sunday, Bell didn’t walk a batter and the only two hitters to reach base through the first 5 1/3 innings were Jacob Stumpf and Tyler Skerkavich, who reached on infield errors in the first and third innings. He wound up striking out four. … The Brookville American Legion baseball team’s season ended with a forfeit, eliminating it from the Region 8 tournament in St. Marys Sunday afternoon. After dropping a 6-5 game to host St. Marys Saturday night at Berwind Park, Brookville was unable to come up with enough players to face Meadville in their scheduled losers’ bracket contest Sunday afternoon. Legion rules mandate that teams must bring at least 12 players to regional games. Brookville could only muster nine players and were forced to forfeit. Its season ended at 13-3.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 31, 1997
Fittingly, the Jefferson County League American Legion baseball title went right down to the wire as DuBois beat Brookville for the second straight time in the finals, this time in a 9-7 with two runs in the sixth inning to break a 7-7 tie. It will be DuBois heading to the Region 7 Tournament in State College this week. … The Brookville Braves advanced to the finals of the Alleghany Mountain AAABA League Championship game, losing 2-0 to DuBois, which now advances to the regional tournament in New York. The Braves beat St. Marys 12-3, lost to DuBois and then beat St. Marys again 7-4 to earn a second shot at DuBois before being shut out in the final. In the 7-4 win over St. Marys, the Braves beat the Brewers and starter Joe Beimel, touching him up for five hits and working him for four walks. Jermie Fitzgerald was the winning pitcher, giving just one hit with five strikeouts in four innings of work.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, July 31, 1972
Recommended Video
Walks, errors, mental miscues and all around sloppy play cost the Brookville American Legion baseball team a chance at winning the opening game of its best-of-three series with Indiana County League champion Marion Center in Section 10 playoff action on Sunday. Instead, it was a 19-4 Marion Center blowout. Brookville walked 14 batters in the ninth-inning affair. The series continues tonight. The winner advances to the Section 10 final against the Elk-McKean winner. … The Brookville Grays clinched a berth in the J-C League playoffs with an 8-7 record with one game remaining in the regular season. Manager Gelio “Skip” Racchini’s squad had one game left at home against Bennetts Valley on Wednesday. However, the remaining games to be played in the league won’t be made up and the playoffs begin Sunday where the Grays will play either Bennetts Valley, Clearfield or the DuBois Rockets as the league standings haven’t been sorted out this week yet. It’s a best-of-three setup for the semifinals followed by a finals round that’s a best-of-five set. … The Pirates clinched the Brookville Area Little League title, standing at 14-0 with one game remaining against DeMans. The team is coached by Ed Hubler, William “Gabby” Schuckers and Bob Stormer. The players are Mike Burns, Scott Hubler, Mike Schuckers, Scott Hayes, Matt Smith, Mark Hilliard, John Milford, Don Shields, Doug Hubler, Todd Glenn, Jack Hayes, Bob Stormer, Jeff Burkett, Paul Lindemuth and Jerry Stahlman.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, July 31, 1947
One of the highlight games of the baseball season is scheduled for Saturday afternoon when the Brookville Grays host the Jamestown Bombers, two-time winners of the New York State semi-professional championship tournament. The game is at Memorial Park starting at 4 p.m. The Grays lost 2-1 at Jamestown on July 20. … The Summerville Firemen staged one of the best baseball tilts of the summer with the local Grays last Thursday evening, beating the Grays 4-2 in front of 1,400 fans at Memorial Park. The featured pitching duel was between the Grays’ Chet Marshall and Summerville’s Joe Yenosky. It was Yenosky who struck out 11 and in a six-hitter with no walks while Marshall struck out five and walked two, giving up nine hits. … Going into this week, the Grays featured several players with fat statistics as team held an overall record of 27-5. Bill Nosker is hitting .405 with five doubles, seven triples and three home runs. Dick Lindermuth is hitting at a .368 clip with eight doubles, four triples and two home runs. Guido Malacarne weighs in with a .361 average with three doubles three triples and a team-leading six home runs. On the mound, Marshall is 7-2 in 10 games while Nosker is among 11 other pitchers with at least one outing, sporting a 4-0 record. … From Bill Kelso’s Inside and Out column: The 9-0 defeat the Grays suffered at the hands of the Kramer Miners last Saturday marked the first time that the locals have been shut out. In Mountain League play, Summerville (4-0), Brookville (3-1), Emerickville (1-1), Falls Creek (1-2), Ohl (1-3) and Hawthorn (0-3) make up the second-half standings. Plans are now being drawn up for a Jefferson-Clearfield Day at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh on Aug. 13. The idea is to promote publicity for the Jefferson-Clearfield districts, mainly the J-C League. The way the Bucs are playing these days, they could do with a few Class D ball players from this district (The Pirates were in last place in the National League with a 39-57 record, second-worst overall in the Majors).
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, July 27, 1922
Perpetual motion was almost discovered Tuesday afternoon when the base paths of the Brookville Park Diamond were kept warm by the tread of countless feet, but the score of 22-12 in the favor of the Bankers over the Leathers team. The game was called on account of pain. The big sluggers of the game were Chuck Taylor, Swarts and L.A. Leathers. In the sixth, the Sons of Henry made a triple play. Joe Buzard golfed a single. Toots Verstine did the same. Carl Benscoter hit a liner to middle which Mendenhall caught, tossed to L.A himself and a throw to first put the side out. … Last Saturday, the champs easily beat Strattanville to the tune of 14-6. The features of the game were Summerville’s hitting, the brilliant work of Hetrick on the mound, the double play of Wyse, Meredith and Weldon and the double steal of Carrier and Weldon. The big boost for the locals was made in the second inning when six runs were scored.