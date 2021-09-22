TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Sept. 22, 2011
Brookville’s Nathan Smith started Wednesday morning’s quarterfinal round at this year’s United States Amateur Golf Association’s Mid-Amateur Championship with one record in hand. Another one would be pretty special. Starting the match play portion of the tournament held at Shadow Hawk Golf Club near Houston with three wins, Smith took a Mid-Am record 15-match winning streak into Wednesday. If he wins three more matches, he’ll win a record fourth Mid-Am and become the first male to win three straight USGA titles since Tiger Woods won three straight US Amateur titles 1994-96. ... Hobbling out of the shotgun, Moniteau senior quarterback Kyle Armagost picked apart his opposing defense and walked off the field with an impressive effort in his team’s surprisingly lopsided win. Throwing for a career-high 373 yards with three touchdowns, Armagost sparked the Warriors to a 43-21 win over the Raiders. The Raiders’ Zach Vroman ran for 150 yards on 21 carries with two TDs. Quarterback Steven Kennedy threw for 126 yards and ran for a TD. The C-L Lions lost 9-6 at Keystone. The Panthers scored all of their points in the game’s first 10 minutes. The Lions scored when Billy Kelley threw a 10-yard TD pass to Brent Slater in the second quarter.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Sept. 26, 1996
Evening its record to 2-2, the Brookville Raiders football team celebrated Homecoming with a come-from-behind 14-7 win over St. Marys last Friday. Chris Miller ran for both touchdowns on carries covering 1 and 21 yards in the second half. Miller’s 1-yarder was set up by Scott Wells’ blocked punt and the game-winning 21-yarder broke the tie with just two minutes left in the game. Senior defensive back Chad Park turned in his third interception of the season, this one a big pickoff in the end zone to thwart a Dutch drive in the second quarter. Jason Zitzelberger ran for 88 yards on 25 carries. … The Clarion-Limestone Lions scored all but one of their touchdowns in the first half in a 33-6 rout at Shannock Valley last Friday night. … Winning by a whopping 55 strokes, the Brookville Raiders golf team clinched the KSAC title with a win on its home course at Pinecrest Country Club. The Raiders shot a four-man 389 as Nathan Smith carded an even-par 70, Ernie Brewer (75), Rick Buzard (77) and Chad Gilhousen (78) finished out the dominating day for the Raiders in an 18-hole match. … The Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team improved to 7-0 with a three-set win, 15-6, 7-15, 15-12 win over Keystone. … In the start of the Brookville Flag Football season, last year’s two junior division finalists met in the opener and Means-Lauf won, 25-16, over Swab’s. Nick Gilhousen scored three touchdowns for the winners. Brad Brosius scored twice for Swab’s.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Sept. 20, 1971
Jeffersonian Democrat, Sept. 23, 1971
The Brookville Raiders football team won its second straight game to start the season with a 13-0 shutout at home against Karns City last Saturday afternoon. The final score doesn’t tell the true story of the game. The Raiders completely dominated the Gremlins. The Raiders scored in the second quarter on Bill Kutz’s halfback option pass to Joe Barkley that covered 27 yards. They didn’t score again until quarterback Steve White’s 14-yard keeper. The Raiders have now won their past 10 games, two shy of the program’s all-time record of 12 straight and they now have unbeaten streak of 18 games. Next up for the Raiders is a Saturday matchup with Keystone, which is also 2-0 after a 6-0 win over A-C Valley. … The annual Brookville Area Little League banquet was held Monday night at the high school cafeteria. Entertainment was provided by The Forecasters, a barber shop singing group from Punxsutawney. The league championship trophy was awarded to Brookville Glove coaches Neil Silvis and Harold Larimer and the league’s all-star team was recognized after its outstanding run through the summer.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Sept. 26, 1946
Eventually, Brookville will have to provide its athletic field with lights for baseball and football. This is an opinion that is held by any who follow sports here at Brookville Park. Therefore, it seems to be a civic duty for our people to give consideration as to how this might be accomplished in time for next year. There is no doubt about it, the existence of lights will increase the size of crowds which attend, and consequently bring more pleasure to the community and revenue to the sports teams, whether it be the high school or town team or whatever organization you might think of. Bill Kelso and some other veterans have made mention of raising money to install the lights as a living memorial to the war dead. … Jerry Johnson of Brookville won the men’s golf championship at Pinecrest Country Club in the final match, beating defeating Joe Truman, 6-and-5. He succeeds last year’s champion L.H. Nicolet. The women’s club champion is Miss Sophie Gordon, who won 1-up over Mrs. E.J. Keeling of Clarion. … The newly formed Athletic Council of Brookville High School met Thursday and made several important decisions, including limiting the number of football games played this year to just three, all of them out of town due to the fact that there is no field ready and that the program hasn’t been active since before the war. Two games have already been scheduled, Oct. 17 at Falls Creek and Oct. 31 at Clarion. Also, the 1946-47 basketball season will be limited to 18 games.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Sept. 22, 1921
One of the most popular attractions at the Fair this year was baseball. The games caused keen competition. Of the eight played, the most exciting of all was the one in which Summerville defeated Sigel, 3-2, in the last inning. This win in the final Auto League elimination series game, gave Summerville the league championship. They lost only three games all season. In that game, Summerville pitcher Hughie Hetrick worked hard until the last man was out, though under a great handicap all the time he pitched. He had to wear smoked glasses as one of them was bloodshot and had the nerve. Several times he offered to quit in favor of someone else. He suffered the eye ailment when working in the mines and following a procedure, it was still in a weakened state. Stub Wyant wielded the big stick for Summerville, hitting in all three runs for his team.