TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, March 7, 2013
As bleak as things looked back in gloomy January, things couldn’t be more bright and fun than last Friday’s postgame celebration on the floor of Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium. The No. 7-seeded Brookville Lady Raiders won their first title in 12 years when they took the Class 2A title in a 63-51 win over top-seeded Kane. Led by one of their biggest big-game performances in the program’s 40-or-so years with senior Lanae Newsome’s 27 points, the Lady Raiders won their ninth game in 11 tries. They are the lowest D9 girls’ seed to win a title since Clarion-Limestone won the Class 1A crown as a No. 10 seed in 1988. The 13-12 Lady Raiders face D10 third-place finisher Sharpsville also at Clarion Friday night. … The Brookville Raiders wrestlers qualified four for states this weekend after last weekend’s trip to regionals in Sharon. Brock Zacherl won the title at 138 pounds while Taylor Ortz finished second at 106. Dalton Zimmerman and Zach Vroman each finished third. … The Brookville Raiders swim team has four headed to states after last weekend’s Class 2A Championships held at Clarion University. Justin Ransel, as expected, won the 50- and 100-yard freestyles while also helping win the 200 freestyle relay with teammates Jaren Ananea, Eli Thompson and Isaac Wilson.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, March 5, 1998
The Brookville Raiders swimming and diving team took the team title at the District 6-9 Class 2A Northwest Regional Championships for the second year in a row at Clearfield Area High School last weekend. The Raiders set two school records and won six events on the way to a title. The 200-yard freestyle relay of Jake Geer, Frank Brush, Ian Hetrick and Mike Osborne won in 1:34.41 while the 400 freestyle relay of Geer, Brush, Hetrick and Ben Bowser broke the school mark with a winning time of 3:28.72. Geer also claimed titles in the 200 individual medley (2:15.75) and 100 butterfly (58.21). Brush won the 50 freestyle (23.34). Those five winners along with runners-up Isaiah Krause (diving) and 200 medley relay of Ben and Bary Bowser, Osborne and Sean McGahey will make the trip to the PIAA Championships. The Lady Raiders qualified diving champion Melissa Shriver and the runner-up 200 freestyle relay of Melanie Morris, Jackie Holtz, April Ayers and Michelle McGahey for states. … The Brookville Raiders qualified four wrestlers for the PIAA Championships after regionals at Sharon last weekend. Jeff Shaffer, Jason Gilligan Jeremy Reitz and Randy Stout. Gilligan, Reitz and Stout were runners-up while Shaffer finished third. The Raiders were third in the team standings.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, March 5, 1973
Bill Crain, Pat Haines and Joe Milligan are District 9 wrestling champions. The three top performers from Brookville put together great efforts and reached their titles in tremendous fashion. For Crain and Milligan, it was a repeat of last year when they won District 9 honors for the first time. It was the first title for Haines, who in addition to winning the 126-pound bracket, was named the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler. The Raiders finished second in the team standings behind Clearfield which dominated the event with six champions. Crain won the 119 title while Milligan won at 132. The three Raiders advance to regionals at Clarion State College this weekend with champions from districts 5, 6 and 10. Crain, the top seed, majored Clearfield’s Bob Campbell 12-1 in the finals. Haines, the second seed, edged Clearfield’s top-seeded Mike Gill 5-4 in an exciting bout. Milligan decisioned Clearfield’s Lon Soult, 7-3, for his title. Also for the Raiders finishing third were John Hilliard at 112, Andy Milligan at 138, Martin Scott at 167 and Dan Wallace at heavyweight. … It will be DeMans against Brookville Bank & Trust in the championship series of the Brookville YMCA City League basketball. The Bankbusters whipped Mason’s Beverage in two straight games of their best-of-three semifinal series while DeMans, unbeaten during the regular season dropped its first game of the season but still beat Edgewood Dairy in three games. Edgewood took the first game, 77-73, as Marvin Reifsteck scored 24 points. But DeMans won the next two games, 95-65 and 100-68. Dick Fenstermaker scored 25 points in the first game while he scored 25 points again in the second win. In the Bankers’ series, the wins were 99-60 and 84-70, Lon Sebring scored 24 and Jeff Feldman 22 in the first win for the Bankers while Butch Beatty led them with 26 in the clinching win.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, March 4, 1948
Giving the Brookville Red Raiders a stiff dose of their own medicine, the Clearfield Bisons here Friday night tolled the end of the current PIAA league race for the Raiders with a thrilling last-minute recovery that tied the Red and White, heaping coals of revenge on the locals with a final foul shot that spelled a 25-24 defeat for the locals and spoil any chances at a league title. Earl Welton’s 10 points led the Red Raiders and he was the only player on either side with double figures in scoring. The final result made replaying the protested game with Punxsutawney unnecessary and the Southenders are scheduled to meet Clearfield tonight in DuBois to play off the first and second half ties for the season’s championship. … Sigel High School overcame a halftime lead piled up by Sligo to cop the District 9 Class C title with a 45-29 win in front of a Punxsutawney gymnasium crowd of 700. Coyle paced the Panthers with 16 points. … The Brookville YMCA basketball team routed Brockway 88-48 in J-C League action Monday night. Welton, Kroh and Cummings led the Y with 26, 22 and 11 points. The Y travels to Sykesville tonight with Rossiter visiting here Monday. The DuBois Chevies and DuBois Litts are still at the top of the standings at 15-0 and 12-2. The YMCA squad is in third place with a 10-4 mark.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, March 1, 1923
Out-sassed, out-passed and out-classed, the DuBois High School basketball team fell before the terrific onslaught of Brookville here at the YMCA floor last Friday night and was wedged out of second place in the NWPIAL Section 4. Brookville beat DuBois, 41-22, and is now out for the scalp of Clearfield tomorrow night in Clearfield County, bearing aloft a scalping knife that is keener than at any time this year. A victory over Clearfield will tie the teams at the top with 7-2 records as Clearfield goes into the game at 7-1. Both teams have another game after Friday, Brookville at home against Punxsutawney and New Bethlehem at Clearfield. If a playoff game is necessary, it’s probable that the teams will elect to play in Punxsutawney. Ellwood Swindell led the locals with 23 points. Referee McCreight handled his officiating duties well. … The Brookville High School girls scored another victory Tuesday evening when they trounced Reynoldsville, 12-10. The teams were tied at 8 the first half. Clark scored eight points for the locals, going 6-for-16 from the foul line.