TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Sept. 6, 2012
Try digging yourself a 20-point hole and win a high school football game. It doesn’t happen often. Under head coach Chris Dworek, for instance, the Raiders had never rallied from such a deficit nor blown a lead that large. That goes back to 1996. Rare indeed. So historically speaking, it wasn’t that surprising that the Brookville Raiders couldn’t win a game in which they spotted the Punxsutawney Chucks 20 straight points to start the season. But they had a chance. The Raiders grabbed a 21-20 lead late in the game, but surrendered a Chucks touchdown soon after that. Still, the Raiders were driving deep into Chucks territory before fumbling the ball away at the 21 with less than a minute to go. The Chucks survived the Raiders’ comeback and held on for a 26-23 win in the Route 36 Trophy game at Lamarca Stadium last Friday night. It’s the Chucks’ third win in four tries over the Raiders, who won last year’s game 27-14. … Brookville’s Nathan Smith has fond memories of the last time he teed it up at Conway Farms Golf Club in suburban Chicago. Three years ago, Smith was trying to bulk up his resume to make the United States Walker Cup team and he did so thanks to a strong finish at the Western Open played that year at Conway Farms. So, hopefully Smith can turn his 2009 magic into something positive for this year’s USGA Mid-Amateur Championship that starts Saturday. Smith’s run of two straight Mid-Am titles came to an end last year when he reached the match play semifinals where he was beaten in 19 holes by Randal Lewis. It was a shutout type of opening for both Brookville Area High School soccer teams Tuesday.
At Brookville, the Raiders overwhelmed visiting Keystone, 10-0, while at Punxsutawney, the Lady Raiders blanked the hosts, 3-0. In the Raiders’ win, eight different players found the back of net as they led 6-0 by intermission. Brookville outshot Keystone, 23-0. Chris Hetrick and Joe Miller each scored two goals while Leland Mowery and Nate Shirts each contribute a goal and two assists. Andrew Reitz, Tyler Gotwald and Dakoda Kellenberger added goals with Jarren Ross making an assist. The Raiders also got a goal off a Ross throw-in that glanced off a Keystone defender. All three Lady Raiders goals came in the first half as they outshot Punxsutawney, 9-1, and controlled the field most of the game. Annie Amsler notched assists on all three goals. She and Brynna Dworek set up Julie Shields’ goal to start the scoring. Amsler then assisted on Samantha Byerly’s goal and combined with Ali Ruffner’s corner kick that led to Sara Galbraith’s goal. … The Clarion Bobcats football team continued its recent dominance over Clarion-Limestone with a 57-0 season-opening victory last Friday at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium. For the Lions, it wasn’t pretty. It was the Bobcats’ ninth straight win over C-L in the series and other than a 14-6 Bobcats win in a 2005 District 9 Class A semifinal playoff game, the Bobcats own a 384-37 scoring advantage in the other eight games.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Sept. 11, 1997
The Brookville Raiders football team dropped a 20-14 decision to Clearfield in a District 9 League matchup last Friday, dropping it to 1-1. The Raiders’ touchdowns came on B.J. Thomas’ 10-yard run and Zac Wynkoop’s 17-yard TD pass to Scott Davie. … The Clarion-Limestone Lions football team amassed 370 yards of offense in last Friday’s 42-7 rout of Redbank Valley. Quarterback Jared Beggs ran for 85 yards while passing for 94 yards, including a 39-yard TD pass to Ben Aaron. Ryan Breniman ran for two TDs. … The Union Damsels won the Brookville Volleyball Invitational last weekend after going 8-0 in the preliminary matches before beating Punxsutawney and St. Marys in the knockout round. The Lady Raiders finished 5-3 in the prelim rounds before losing to St. Marys in the semifinal round. … The Brookville Raiders golf team leads the KSAC with 47 1/2 points, its last conference win coming at Bostonia Country Club as Josh Buzard and Ernie Brewer tied for second with 38s. In a non-KSAC matchup at Treasure Lake’s Silver Course against DuBois, the Raiders dropped an 18-hole match to DuBois, 346-378. Buzard led the Raiders with an 88. … The C-L Lady Lions volleyball team edged North Clarion in three sets, 15-17, 15-5, 15-5. Last Thursday, the Lady Lions dropped a three-setter to Moniteau.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Sept. 11, 1972
The Brookville Raiders football team saw its season-opening football game ruined in a 42-24 loss to Brockway at home last Saturday afternoon. The Raiders did their share of scoring, but the defense couldn’t stop the Rovers. Keenan Crooks ran for three touchdowns while Gene Painter passed for a TD and ran for another, but the Rovers blasted their way to 278 yards rushing led by the five-TD combo of Terry Petak and Rich Martini. The Rovers led 22-6 at halftime and 30-12 going into the fourth quarter before both teams scored twice. Next up for the Raiders is a trip to A-C Valley Saturday afternoon. The Falcons opened with a 32-20 win over Keystone.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Sept. 11, 1947
The Punxsutawney Chucks scored a 34-0 win over the Brookville Red Raiders last Friday night before a crowd of 5,000 fans at Punxsutawney’s Harmon Field. Although it was apparent before the game was under way that the veteran Chucks 11 would score a win over the Raiders, the first break of the game when to the Punxsutawney gridders early in the first quarter. Joe Harrick scored a few plays after a Raiders turnover and the shutout was started as Harrick scored two touchdowns. … From Sports Inside and Out by Bill Kelso: Although it would be hard to estimate just how many of the crowd of 5,000 who attended the football game last Friday in Punxsutawney were from Brookville, we think we would be safe in saying that there were at least 500 fans from Brookville. Yet, some of the people around town say that night football here would not be supported by the local population. … The Brookville Grays turned back Tidioute, 11-8, last Saturday afternoon as Dick and Boagie Lindermuth, Fuzzy Carlson, Daisy Gilbert and Craig Webster all had two hits. The Grays had played a total of 60 games up to and including the game with Ridgway last Sunday and their record stands at 44-16.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Sept. 7, 1922
Seven teams in two classes will compete in baseball at the Jefferson County Fair, which will prove to be one of the biggest attractions. Drawings were made on Tuesday at a meeting of the managers at the Brookville YMCA. In Class A, the four teams are Brookville, Brockwayville, Summerville and Sykesville. In Class B, it’s Knoxdale, Sigel and Conifer. Tuesday, Sept. 12, has Brookville meeting Brockwayville at 4 p.m. and earlier, it’s Sigel against Conifer at 1:30 p.m.