TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, June 27, 2013
Brookville Raiders football coach Chris Dworek was inducted into the Central Pennsylvania Football Coaches Association during last Friday’s Lezzer Lumber Football Classic won by the North Squad in a 49-27 win over the South. Raiders appearing in the game were outgoing seniors Cameron Yard, Nathan Bonfardine and Justin Snyder. Bonfardine, playing at inside linebacker, recovered a fumble. … The Brookville Little League All-Star baseball team opened with a 15-0 loss to DuBois. Bryan Dworek’s double was Brookville’s lone hit. … The Brookville Grays ended a five-game losing streak with a 6-0 win at Rossiter on Sunday as Glenn Stewart went six strong innings and gave up two hits with five strikeouts. Jermie Fitzgerald threw a scoreless seventh inning. Tanner Klein singled twice and drove in three runs while Nathan Bonfardine and Jarren Ross both singled twice. … In his Bellator MMA debut, Brookville’s Keith Miner lost his lightweight bout against Damon Jackson two minutes into the first round.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 2, 1998
After an early-season injury, Brookville Grays pitcher Dave Osborne returned to the mound and led his team to an 11-5 win. He went the distance, striking out seven and walking none. John Williams hit a two-run homer and ripped a two-run double. The win put the Grays in a first-place tie in the Federation League with Clearfield with an 11-3 record. The Grays beat the Black Sox 11-5 as Dave Klepfer struck out a career-high 10 batters in his complete-game outing, giving up seven hits and walking four. Kevin Thompson homered and doubled while Klepfer had three hits. Williams and Donny Rhoades each had two hits. In a 9-8 win over Rossiter, Thompson went 3-for-4 with two home runs and a double. … The Brookville American Legion baseball team beat DuBois, 2-1, in nine innings as Seth McPherson’s bases-loaded single walked off the win. Brookville also beat Reynoldsville, 7-3, last week as Ben Marzullo threw a complete-game seven-hitter with 15 strikeouts. At the plate, Marzullo was 2-for-4 with five runs batted in thanks to his third-inning grand slam.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, July 1, 1948
The Brookville Grays continue pacing the Clarion County League during the last week of play, winning from Sligo here Friday and again at Clarion Monday under the lights, but suffering a shutout by East Brady, one of the weaker teams of the league, on Sunday. Monday, the Grays looked like a big league outfit with the boys garnering 15 hits from Clarion’s Rhoads with Guido Malacarne getting a long home run over center field that went clear out to the highway. Malacarne also had a double and Fuzzy Carlson doubled in the second inning of the Grays’ 11-4 win. Carlson went 4-for-4 while Simpson had three hits. Chet Marshall was the winning pitcher. … The Brookville Reds showed some indications that they were snapping out of their losing doldrums int he Mountain League with an 11-9 win over the Punxsutawney Harls. The Reds had lost to Beechwoods last week. Against the Harls, Dick Ray went 4-for-6 with three runs scored. Smith had two hits with Shick taking the win on the mound.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Jun 28, 1923
Local baseball on a regular schedule is being revived through the Old City League which has been dormant since 1918 and it’s hoped to have twilight games at the Brookville Park several nights each week starting the second week of July. The National Commission, governing body of the City League, issued a statement that a reorganizational meeting will be held at the YMCA on June 29 at 7:30 p.m. It’s desired that players list their names at once at the YMCA, any drug store or newspaper office, or with any member of the National Commission. It’s hoped to begin play the second week of July. All games will be free, but the hat will be passed at each game for contributions from those who wish. The City League which has operated purely amateure baseball here during several seasons, has been doing nothing since 1918 when the players provided excellent twilight games at the Park in spite of the fact that young men going to join the colors in the war caused continuous rearrangement of teams. After the armistice, the preference appeared to swing to professional or semi-pro ball, but it appeared impossible to conduct a successful season.
ONE-HUNDRED AND FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, June 26, 1918
Baseball games are plentiful as rains as Monday night, the Shops and Cubs played, Tuesday night the Pirates and the Shops, tonight the Fats and Leans have another whirl, Thursday night the Braves and Cubs and Friday night the Phillies and Giants. From last Thursday, the Giants blanked the Shops 14-0 as Carmalt, McManigle and Buzard each had two hits with Carmalt homering. Taylor threw a five-hit shutout, striking out 19 while walking one. The Cubs beat the Shops, 8-3, with Hepler singling twice and pitcher Plyler striking out four and giving up six hits. Despite the loss, Shops pitcher Summerville struck out 17. The Pirates beat the Shops, 7-6, as Kunselman and Matson each had two hits. Winning pitcher McManigle struck out 15. Beimel had three hits for the Shops.