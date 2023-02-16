TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Feb. 14, 2013
The Clarion-Limestone Lions basketball team celebrated its Senior Night and first-year senior Keenan Torres poured in a career-high 30 points in the Lions’ 76-53 win over Cranberry. Sophomore R.J. Laugand finished with 20 points. Cranberry’s Ryan Willison also had a big night, finishing with a whopping 32 points, 28 of them coming in the second half. The Lions improved to 11-10. … Both Brookville basketball teams won on Senior Night in a Monday varsity doubleheader, the Raiders 41-34, over Harmony and the Lady Raiders in a 59-12 rout. Nate Shirts and Tate Canevin scored 14 and 12 points respectively as the Raiders improved to 5-15. The Lady Raiders got 14 points from Aisha Newsome and 13 from Karly Reinsel as the improved to 9-12 after extending Harmony’s losing streak to 45 straight games. … The Brookville Raiders wrestling team went back on the mat after over a week off and dealt Smethport a 51-18 rout in McKean County Tuesday night. The Raiders broke their single-season wins record by improving to 21-4 and wrap up their regular season Saturday at Central Mountain. … Justin Ransel’s quadruple-record performance highlighted Monday night’s split decision with DuBois. The Raiders senior set school and pool records in the 50- and 100-yard butterfly races. He already had three of those four marks, but he broke his own record in the 50 freestyle with a time of 21.77 and 100 butterfly with a time of 54.12 seconds. He also joined teammates Isaac Wilson, Jaren Ananea and Hank Rape on the winning 200 medley relay.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Feb. 19, 1998
The Brookville and St. Marys basketball teams split their District 9 Class 3A Championship game matchups, the Dutch winning 70-55 and the Lady Raiders taking a 49-38 title. Mandy Brown, Jessi Blazosky and Emily Hulse each scored 10 points for the Lady Raiders, who enter the District 6 playoff bracket with a first-round matchup with Penn Cambria Friday night at Purchase Line High School. The Raiders will also enter the D6 playoffs with a first-round matchup against Lock Haven in State College on Wednesday. Kurtis Richards scored 16 points for the Raiders. … The Brookville wrestlers hammered Redbank Valley, 50-10, last Friday night, as they prepare for next weekend’s district tournament in Clarion. The seedings came out Sunday night and the Raiders have five top seeds — Keith Ferraro at 130, Jason Gilligan at 140, Jeff Shaffer at 145, Jeremy Reitz at 152 and Randy Stout at 160. … Melissa Shriver won the District 9 diving title with a score of 371.95 points. The District 9 League title races wound up seeing the Brookville boys finish third behind Clearfield and DuBois while the girls were fourth. Frank Brush won the 50-yard freestyle and swam a leg on the winning 400 freestyle relay with Ben Bowser, Jake Geer and Ian Hetrick. … For the first time in nine years, the Clarion-Limestone Lions won a basketball playoff game as they outgunned visiting Johnsonburg with a 74-71 win. Jared Beggs and Dave Fusillo scored 16 and 15 points apiece for the Lions, who now face Coudersport Friday.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Feb. 16, 1973
Brookville American, Feb. 19, 1973
With a picture of Michigan Congressman Gerald Ford on the front page of the American — he was in Brookville to commemorate George Washington’s birthday at the Holiday Inn — was a story reporting the Brookville Raiders wrestling team’s 49-8 win at Ridgway last Thursday night to tie the team’s season win record. The Raiders improved to 11-1, extending their winning streak to 11 straight after a season-opening loss to DuBois. The 1971-72 team finished 11-3, so this year’s squad, with two matches remaining, have a chance to break the team record. Three of the four Raiders undefeated matmen remained that way by winning bouts against the Elkers with Bill Crain at 119, Pat Haines at 126 and Dick Ray at 132. Joe Milligan did not see action for the second straight match as he’s dealing with the flu bug. It’s expected he’ll return to action here on Thursday against Cameron County. The Raiders won 10 of 12 bouts against the Elkers with Crain, Haines, Ray, Melvin Mitchell, John Hilliard, Andy Milligan, Don Gilbert, Eric Bower, John Bockoras and Dan Wallace all won with Martin Scott wrestling to a draw at 167. … The Brookville Raiders basketball team lost 66-37 at Bradford last Friday night. The Raiders fell to 4-14 overall and 2-8 in league play. Joe Barkley scored 13 points to lead the Raiders, who have two games remaining, hosting Kane Tuesday. Next Tuesday, the Raiders travel to DuBois. … The Brookville Area High School swimming and diving team beat Curwensville last Thursday night at home. The Raiders took seven firsts out of 11 events. Jeff Swigart won the 400-yard freestyle in 5:42 and helped the 400 freestyle relay win with teammates Mike Keough, Rick Thompson and Kline. … In Brookville YMCA City League basketball, DeMans remained unbeaten at 23-0, already having clinched the regular-season title. Brookville Bank & Trust nailed down second place while Edgewood Dairy and Mason’s Beverage are battling for third place. DeMans beat the Bankers, 66-60, as Dick Fenstermaker scored 15 points with Ron Walter and Arnold Hamm each scoring 12 points. In Edgewood Dairy’s 84-71 win over Mason’s, Berry Hummell and Dick Dean scored 24 and 20 points apiece to lead the winners. Randy Bartlett had 19 points to lead Mason’s.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Feb. 19, 1948
The for the second time in less than a week, a last-second toss by Jack Hepler has resulted in a victory for the Brookville High School basketball squad. The last triumph occurred in Clearfield Tuesday. The Bisons led 31-30 when Hepler received the ball from out of bounds and tossed in the winning goal from the center of the floor. The same thing occurred last Friday night in a game here with Punxsutawney and the locals won that game, 39-38. Tuesday’s win over Clearfield could be considered somewhat of an upset in some quarters, but the Raiders seem to be emerging from their early-season doldrums and are regarded as a definite threat for second-half honors in the southern section of District 9. R.D. Baughman’s 10 points led the locals. Hepler, Neal Baughman, Bill Emerick and Earl Welton each scored five points. Welton scored 10 points in the Raiders’ win over Punxsutawney. Hepler’s game-winner against the Chucks came off a pass from Larry McManigle to the mid-court area where Hepler also sank the shot. … Sigel’s basketball team beat Shannock Valley, 39-26. Whiteman and VanSteenberg scored 14 and 13 points apiece for the Panthers. Sigel also beat Clarion, 46-35, at Hastings Gymnasium to improve to 17-4. Harriger and Shaffer scored 15 and 11 points apiece. … In overtime, the DuBois Litts Club beat the Brookville YMCA in J-C League play, 58-50. Kroh led the locals with 11 points. Jim Stanley paced the Litts Club with 15 points.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Feb. 15, 1923
Brookville High School’s basketball team is now sharing second place honors with DuBois in as the result of Brookville’s 46-25 win over Reynoldsville at home last Friday and Clearfield’s 26-24 win over DuBois at Clearfield. Punxsutawney defeated New Bethlehem, 27-22 and knotted the percentage with the Newbies. Brookville meets the Newbies in New Bethlehem tomorrow night. Reynoldsville was completely outclassed in the game with Brookville, although they tried the whole way. Ellwood Swindell led Brookville with 30 points while Tom Robinson and Harry Batastini combined to score the other 16 points. The refereeing of Red Hall of Punxsutawney was above criticism, both teams and the audience being satisfied. There was hardly a vacant inch of available spectator space. The league standings: Clearfield 5-1, Brookville and DuBois 4-2, New Bethlehem and Punxsutawney 2-4, Reynoldsville 1-5. … The Brookville High School girls’ basketball team defeated New Bethlehem on Tuesday night by the score of 21-7. Considering the limited opportunities the young ladies of both teams have had to practice, they showed great skill. Over-anxiety caused most of the fouls and they always came up smiling. Crawford, Fink and Batastini each scored six points for the locals.