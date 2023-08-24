TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Aug. 22, 2013
Brookville’s Nathan Smith was named to his third United States Walker Cup team by the United States Golf Association. He’s one of two mid-amateur players (over age 25) on the roster that will take on Great Britain/Ireland Sept. 7-8 at the National Golf Links of America in Southampton, N.Y., which is hosting the match for the first time since it hosted the first-ever Walker Cup match in 1922. Even though Smith didn’t make the cut at last weekend’s U.S. Amateur Championship, Smith indeed got one of the two mid-am berths with the other going to Todd White, who is 10 years older than that 35-year-old Smith. Thus, Smith won’t get the previously dubbed “old man” label he had in 2009 at Merion and 2011 in Scotland. … The Brookville Raiders golf team put up a second straight 170 score in a second straight win to start the season, the second being a 170-189 win over Brockway at Pinecrest Country Club. The Raiders were led by Jack Huggins, who shot a 4-over-par 39 to earn medalist honors.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Aug. 27, 1998
In a football scrimmage at Slippery Rock, the Brookville Raiders showed that one could expect to count on plenty of passing from the offense with junior quarterback Ben Marzullo leading the way. The Raiders were 6-4 last year after losing their opening-round District 6/9 Class 3A playoff game at home against Bald Eagle Area. Shawn Bailey is the top returning receiver after catching 22 passes for 344 yards last year. B.J. Thomas ran for 452 yards on 102 carries. Ryan Young, Adam Allshouse and Eric Painter should also get time in the backfield. Emil Johnson should bolster the receiving crew along with Nathan Henry and Dave Andrews. Casey Belfiore, Jake Marzullo and Mike Richards will see time at tight end. The Raiders will have to replace much of both lines which where hit hard by graduation losses. Ben Marshall and Andy Schrecengost are the lone seniors back on the line. The Raiders lost 23 seniors from last year’s team. … The Clarion-Limestone Lions football team will look to its senior leadership to try to get back to playoff form. The Lions have 12 seniors on the squad out of the 20 on the roster as head coach Clyde Conti has plenty of quality within a small number. Second-year quarterback Jared Beggs is back after passing for 629 yards and rushing for 230 yards. Broc Kemmer and Ryan Breniman, who ran for 517 and 516 yards respectively. Dave Fusillo, Andy Angel and Nate Renwick should be Beggs’ top receiving threats. … The Brookville Lady Raiders cross country look to win a fifth straight Class 2A District 9 team title. Seniors Meghan Johnson and Alicia Gilson are back from last year’s scoring lineup. The Raiders return state qualifier Ben Whiting from last year’s third-place district finish as a team. Dan Miller is back after finishing 13th at districts and will help Whitling anchor the lineup.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Aug. 27, 1973
The Brookville Raiders football will play Bradford here Saturday in a controlled scrimmage starting at 10 a.m. The Raiders scrimmaged at Elk County Christian last Saturday morning. Head coach Al Lefevre with assistants Bill Elder, Jack Sain, John Anderson and Larry Smith had a chance to see just how well their players have progressed so far. The season opens Sept. 8 with a trip to Brockway. Greg Boddorf, a returning starter at tackle, suffered a wrist injury last Friday and missed the Elk County scrimmage. It’s not known how long Boddorf, the biggest man on the team, will be out. The Raiders have 10 lettermen returning to the team with Boddorf, Gene Painter, Allen Davis, Wayne Reinard, Harry Reinard, Alan King, Dick Ray, Rick Keough, Denny Bartley and Mike McManigle. … The Brookville Area Softball League playoffs begin with a four-team setup. Regular-season champion Crooks Clothing and second-place Exxon Tigers will receive first-round byes. Lindy’s Cafe meets DeMans, and Park’s Coin and Gun Shop faces the Pinecreek Firemen in two best-of-three preliminary round series. Crooks gets the DeMans-Lindy’s winner while the Tigers play Park’s or Pinecreek. The final BASL standings were Crook’s (23-4), Tigers (20-7), Park’s (19-8), Lindy’s (18-9), DeMans (16-11), Pinecreek (15-12), Brookville Firemen (9-18), Truman’s (8-19), Hanley Co. (5-22) Bev-Air (2-25).
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Aug. 26, 1948
The Brookville Grays, during the past week, cinched their right to the Clarion County Baseball League pennant in defeating New Bethlehem, Sligo and Summerville in the last of their scheduled league games — 5-3 over New Bethlehem under the lights in the Clarion County town last Wednesday, 10-4 over Sligo last Thursday and 8-3 over Summerville before taking a forfeit win over Emlenton.
The top four teams in the CCL advance to the playoff tournament where the Grays will play New Bethlehem, which finished third in the standings, in the best-of-five semifinal. In their win over the Summerville Firemen, it was evident of the teams’ rivalry as a record crowd turned up to watch the game. Fuzzy Carlson and Craig Webster each had two hits for the Grays while Cookie Racchini and Chet Marshall combined for the win on the mound. Siar had three hits for Summerville. … Mountain League first-half champion Sigel routed Reynoldsville 14-0 in a second-half matchup. Harriger had three hits while Croasman, Braden, Kiehl and Truman all had two hits.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Aug. 23, 1923
Last Friday, the Phillies beat the Pirates by a score of 6-1 in the City League after the Giants had defeated the Braves 10-0 on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the Reds beat the Cubs, 10-5. The standings have the Pirates and Reds are both 4-1 while the Phillies are 3-2. The Giants (3-3), Braves (2-3) and Cubs (1-6) round out the standings. … Summerville added three more victories last week on the baseball field — 13-3 over Reynoldsville, 1-0 at St. Charles and 8-2 over Brockwayville. The game at Reynoldsville was one where the locals were strong both in the field and at bat, and this game “Sal” Weldon clouted out this first circuit triop of the season. Meredith and Ditty did the heavy sticking for the locals, and Stormer and F. King for Reynoldsville. The previous game that was played with Reynoldsville was a tie score and if this game was the deciding one the laurels come to Summerville. … Golfers from Bostonia Country Club in New Bethlehem and Pinecrest Country Club with New Bethlehem beating Pinecrest, 31-18, in Bostonia and Pinecrest winning a rematch on its own course, 41-30.