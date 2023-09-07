TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Sept. 5, 2013
For Brookville’s Nathan Smith, he hopes that a third time is quite the charm. This Saturday and Sunday at the National Golf Links of America on Long Island, Smith is set to play in his third Walker Cup, a bi-annual event pitting amateur teams from the United States against a team from Great Britain and Ireland. It’s the third straight time that Smith has been on the squad. In 2009, Smith was on the winning team at Merion Golf Club near Philadelphia. In 2011 in Scotland, the U.S lost to the GB&I squad. “Obviously, you want to win and represent your country and do everything right,” Smith said. … Zach Vroman ran for a school-record 306 yards on 18 carries with three touchdowns on runs of 52, 52 and 76 yards as the Brookville Raiders football team held off Punxsutawney for a 25-22 Route 36 Trophy game win in the season-opener last Friday night. Max Kutz’s 305 yards on 13 carries in a win over St. Marys in 2006 was the previous record. The win marked head coach Chris Dworek’s 100th career victory as coach of the Raiders. … Clarion routed Clarion-Limestone, 74-0, dealing the Lions their worst loss in program history. … The Brookville Lady Raiders soccer team shut out Punxsutawney, 1-0, as junior Brenna Dworek scored the game’s lone goal just 3:48 into the game. … The Brookville Raiders golf team improved to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in Allegheny Mountain League play with a 166-206 four-man win. Jack Huggins won medalist honors with a 3-over-par 38 at Pinecrest Country Club.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Sept. 10, 1998
The Brookville Raiders dropped a 28-24 season-opening game at Titusville last Friday night. Quarterback Ben Marzullo connected with Shawn Bailey for a big 55-yard touchdown play with just over two minutes left for a 24-21 lead with 2:19 remaining, but Titusville drove for the winning touchdown on a 65-yard scoring drive. Quarterback Sam Mowrey hit Travis Brown with a 15-yard pass with 31 seconds left on the clock. Marzullo completed 16 of 27 passes for 284 yards and a touchdown while running for 68 yards on 10 carries. Bailey caught eight passes for 183 yards. … The Clarion-Limestone Lions opened with a 32-0 win over Brockway as they racked up 412 rushing yards with Broc Kemmer and Ryan Breniman each going over 100 yards for the game. Kemmer went for 141 yards on 13 carries while Breniman rushed for 123 yards on 14 carries. Quarterback Jared Beggs ran for 70 yards on just nine carries. … In cross country, the Brookville teams competed at the annual Big Valley Invitational last Saturday. The Lady Raiders were sixth overall and second in Class 2A as Tonya Thompson was 23rd overall in 21:18. The Raiders were 21st overall as Ben Whitling was 14th overall in 17:18. … The Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team needed five sets to down Brockway Tuesday night, 10-15, 15-12, 15-9, 10-15, 15-11.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Sept. 10, 1973
Down, but not certainly out. The Brookville Raiders football team suffered a 20-6 season-opening loss to Brockway last Saturday afternoon in Brockway. The loss my be more costly than just the price of a defeat as the team lost quarterback Gene Painter to an injury just after leading the Raiders to a touchdown. Playing safety, Painter injured his right ankle in helping tackle Brockway’s Jim Binney on a sweep play. His status moving forward is unknown. The absence of Painter from the lineup was a big blow to the team. He scored on a 1-yard run to put the Raiders up 6-0 before the Rovers scored the game’s final 20 points. Backup quarterback Rod Osborne did a fine job filling in for Painter at quarterback while Rick Pitts replaced Painter on defense. Next up for the Raiders is their home opener this Saturday against A-C Valley. … Crooks Clothing is up 2-0 over Park’s Coin and Gun Shop in the final round of the Brookville Area Softball League playoffs. It’s a best-of-five series that started with a 13-7 win last Thursday before taking a 9-5 decision Friday. The series continued (tonight). Crooks won the regular-season title witha 24-3 mark while Parks was third at 19-8. Crooks advanced with a 2-0 sweep of Lindy’s Cafe while Parks won its prelim series over the Pinecreek Firemen before beating the Exxon Tigers in the semifinals.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Sept. 9, 1948
The Brookville High School Raiders open the football season at the Memorial Park grounds Saturday afternoon against the Reynoldsville Bulldogs in the first encounter between the teams since before the war in 1941. It will be the first test for new head coach Ray Nedwidek. This year’s schedule, with the exception of the Raiders game against Falls Creek on Thursday night, Sept. 16, under the lights in DuBois, will be played on Saturday afternoons. It’s an eight-game schedule that runs through Oct. 30. … The Brookville Grays are winding up their activities in playing a three-game series with Summerville. A game was played her last night, proceeds going to the players themselves. A second game will be played in Summerville tonight with a third game here Friday or in Summerville Saturday morning. The Grays moved into the Clarion County League this year after winning the Mountain League crown the past two seasons, and the Grays proved equal to the new competition with a CCL championship. The success is due to the fact that the team hasn’t changed much over the three years. It would be hard to pick an individual star, but memories of the team will include the big bats and fine fielding of Fuzzy Carlson and Bill Nosker, the outstanding performances of Chet Marshall on the mound, the inexhaustible spirit of Daisy Gilbert and his sportsmanship and timely hitting. The squad lost two of its most valuable players at the start of the season when Glenn and Dick Lindermuth signed up with the Pittsburgh Pirates and played for Greenville, Ala., in the Alabama State League. And hat’s off to business manager Bob McCullough Sr. who has been active with the club for several years and should be given credit for the fine management scheduling of exhibition games here and away. On our honor roll of umpires is inscribed the names of Dick Clark, Kenny Dobson, Quay Rhodes, Si Snyder, Stub Weyant and Ralph McCullough. Monday’s Labor Day exhibition doubleheader with Warren National Forge was a split, the Grays taking the first game 6-4 and Warren winning the night cap, 3-0.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Sept. 6, 1923
Pinecrest golfers who had been hosts here the preceding Saturday to Oil City rivals, journeyed to Oil City last Wednesday and met defeat, 53 1/2 to 9 1/2 in a match play competition. The local devotees offered no alibis, frankly admitting that the Oil City men have enjoyed longer experience and are better players. … Brookville and Conifer baseball teams met at Conifer on Labor Day and each won by the same score, 3-2. There was no time to play a third game. Noah Webster pitched both games for Brookville.