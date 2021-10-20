TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Oct. 20, 2011
Shortly after Clarion-Limestone put together its best half of the season, the Brookville Raiders took control and notched a 37-13 win over the Lions last Friday night. It looked easy enough early on as the Raiders went up 15-0 on the first play of the second quarter with touchdowns in their first two possessions. But the Lions would make things interesting. Following backup quarterback Christian Bakewell’s 13-yard pass to Billy Kelley, the starting QB, with 14.8 seconds left in the half, the Lions trailed just 15-13 following a failed two-point conversion pass. Despite the underdog’s rally, the favored Raiders weren’t shaken and went on to control the second half, limiting the Lions to just one first down and 77 yards of offense, 56 of it coming on one Kelley completion to Tommy Smith. Raiders quarterback Steven Kennedy threw two touchdown passes to Sebastian Kerr covering 34 and 38 yards while completing 7 of 17 passes for 133 yards. He also ran for a 1-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and finished with 51 yards on 13 carries. Sophomore running back Zach Vroman gained 128 yards on 18 carries, scoring touchdowns on the Raiders’ first two possessions on runs of 4 and 24 yards. Kerr had an acrobatic night receiving for the Raiders, catching four balls for 119 yards. ... The Brookville Lumberjacks head into the final weekend of the regular season with one of their teams trying to secure a top seed for the postseason. The Lumberjacks seniors stayed unbeaten and turned in an impressive 42-0 rout of visiting Grove City while the juniors were blanked, 28-0.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Oct. 24, 1996
Two years after winning a tournament playoff for a PIAA golf title, Brookville’s Nathan Smith nearly got a second chance, but golf’s game of inches snatched away Smith’s shot at a state title and his 7-foot birdie putt on the final hole of the day lipped out and prevented him from joining an already large group waiting to play off for the championship. Instead, Smith’s 6-over-par 150 in the two-round event at Penn State University’s Blue Course tied him for seventh, a medal finish behind eventual winner Jason Kolumber of Parkland High School. It took six holes and almost two hours for Kolumber to outlast Greg Marshalek of Downingtown for the title. … The Brookville Raiders led 6-0 after three quarters, but Punxsutawney put up 20 unanswered points on them in the fourth and claimed the Route 36 Trophy with a 20-6 victory last Friday night, dropping the Raiders to 4-3. Chris Miller’s 6-yard TD run accounted for the Raiders’ lone points. … The Clarion-Limestone Lions’ upset bid came up just a little short in a 13-8 loss to unbeaten Redbank Valley. Quarterback R.J. Dick scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter for the winning points. The Lions’ lone score point them up 8-7 late in the third quarter when Jared Beggs intercepted a Dick pass and returned it 45 yards for the touchdown. Ben Aaron tossed a two-point pass to Nate Renwick for the lead. … With only one game left on the KSAC schedule, the Brookville and Union volleyball teams are tied with 16-1 records. The Lady Raiders beat Moniteau, 15-10, 15-10, while Union topped Clarion-Limestone, 15-4, 15-8.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Oct. 18, 1971
The Brookville Raiders football team keeps rolling along. The Raiders made Moniteau their sixth straight victim of the season in last Saturday’s 30-8 win at home over the Warriors. Bill Kutz and Dave Richards, one of the best 1-2 punches in the Little Ten Conference, scored two touchdowns apiece to pace the team’s attack. Kutz scored on runs of 31 and 1 yards in the first and second quarters while Richards scored on runs of 21 and 22 yards in the first and third quarters. That’s 22 straight games without a loss for the Raiders. Richards went over 2,000 career rushing yards. There were many transistor radios in the crowd with fans listening to the Pirates’ World Series game against the Orioles. They won, 4-3.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Oct. 24, 1946
The Brookville Red Raiders football team opened their belated football season last Saturday afternoon by knocking off the Falls Creek Potters, 26-6, before one of the largest crowds ever to witness a gridiron tussle at the “China City” in Falls Creek. The Potters were playing their second game of the year and were really expecting to upset the Raiders, but the Raiders power and deception were just too much. Perry’s 4-yard run in the first quarter started Brookville’s scoring. Lyle Painter scored twice, the first on a 15-yard run. Next up for the Raiders is a trip to play at Rimersburg this Saturday afternoon. … With seven other teams enrolled, the Brookville YMCA has entered the first major basketball circuit to be formed in this vicinity with teams from Jefferson and Clearfield counties making up the J-C League. Games will be played Monday nights with each team playing 14 home games and 14 away. The teams in the league are the Falls Creek Eagles, DuBois Litts, Punxsutawney’s Army-Navy, Rossiter, Clearfield Indies, DuBois Lions, Sykesville and the Brookville YMCA. The season opens Nov. 14. The Brookville team will be coached by Karl Kroh who will meet with those interesting in trying out for the team on Monday at the YMCA at 7:30 p.m. … Mike Truman is a member of the select circle of hole-in-one golfers after he sank his second ace at Pinecrest Country Club. He’s the first golfer there to sink two aces. He did this one on the 113-yard, No. 3 water hole. Other players who have made the coveted hole-in-one include L.V. Deemer, Harry G. Means, Mike Miller, Stevens Brown, Joe Truman, Paul Truman, Glenn Fulton, Al Denio, Ken Kriner and Brosius Eisenman.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Oct. 20, 1921
J.M. Diener, principal of Brookville High School, was elected president of the Northwestern Pennsylvania Scholastic Athletic Association at the meeting held at DuBois last Saturday. M.E. Zufall of Punxsutawney was elected vice president. Reynoldsville High’s representative protested Reider Thoreson of Punxsutawney on the ground that he had played basketball for four years. This matter will be decided at a later meeting. The same six teams will start the season in league play — Brookville, Punxsutawney, Reynoldsville, Clearfield, DuBois and New Bethlehem. … No season for game of any kind opens on Oct. 20. Instead, the season for rabbits, squirrels, wild turkeys, ruffed grouse, ring-necked pheasants, quail, etc. opens Nov. 1. Every licensee should carefully read both sides of his license before going hunting. The distribution of the pamphlet containing the Game, Fish and Forest Laws cannot be made until about Nov. 1 because of the printers’ strike last summer which delayed all state printing.