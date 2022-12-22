TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Dec. 20, 2012
The Brookville Raiders wrestling team came out firing on all cylinders from the get-go last Wednesday night, using its experienced lineup to score a lopsided 69-3 over Ridgway. The host Raiders nearly posted a shutout, winning the match’s first 11 bouts, 10 via bonus points, against an inexperienced and undermanned Elkers squad. Brookville received four forfeits in the stretch, while also getting pins from Zach Vroman (152 pounds), Jimmy Miller (160), Nathan Bonfardine (220) and Cole Clever (126). Ridgway’s John Wildnauer spoiled the Raiders’ shutout bid in the next-to-last match when he pulled out a 7-4 win over Devin Gill. Wildnauer used a takedown and a set of backpoints to lead 4-0 after one period, but Gill battled back in the second with a point on an interlocking call then an escape in the final 17 seconds. Gill knotted the score at 4-4 with a reversal from the bottom position in the third period. Gill then worked to turn Wildnauer to score the go-ahead points, but was called for interlocking himself late in the period. Wildnauer followed with a reversal to seal the 7-4 win for Ridgway’s lone points on the night. Raider junior Brock Zacherl closed out the match with a 17-2 technical fall over Zac McKnight, the Elkers most experienced wrestler back, in 3:05 to set the final score. … As was the case in its previous two games, the Brookville Raiders basketball team found itself in an early hole to dig out of. And once again, the Raiders nearly did against visiting Punxsutawney only to come up short in a 53-42 setback last Friday night in the District 9 League opener for both teams. The Chucks led 12-0 to start the game and built their lead to as many as 22 points at 42-20 before the Raiders made it interesting late in the game. After a 9-0 run by the Chucks made it 42-20 in the third quarter, the Raiders answered with a mammoth 22-4 run to get within 46-42 with 4:18 left in the game. However, the Chucks scored the final seven points of the game to close things out. Raiders junior Nate Shirts scored a career-high 26 points, accounting for all 12 of the team’s fourth-quarter points. … The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions basketball team raced out to a 33-10 halftime lead before holding off a second-half North Clarion rally in a 49-35 victory Tuesday night. Kiana Laugand scored 20 points and made seven steals to lead three Lady Lions in double figures. She moved to 975 career points and is on the verge of becoming just the third Lady Lion to reach 1,000 career points. … Four games into the season and the Clarion-Limestone Lions basketball team finally put its planned starting five on the floor, which helped propel the Lions to a 71-27 victory over West Forest last Friday night. Sophomore point guard R.J. Laugand recorded a triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in leading the Lions. Mike Miller added 11 points while Keenan Torres added 10 points and eight rebounds. Jesse Pezzuti chipped in with nine points.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Dec. 23, 1997
The Brookville Raiders wrestling team, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 2A, went right down to the wire against the No. 13 Class 3A team in Philipsburg-Osceola and with the score tied at 23-23, the Raiders got a pin from heavyweight Josh Knapp for the win. The Raiders also got wins from Brad Cieleski, Jeff Shaffer, Jason Gilligan, Jeremy Reitz and Randy Stout. … Less than one year away from being District 9 League rivals, the Brookville Raiders faced Punxsutawney and notched a 44-41 defensive-dominated game that saw the Raiders limit the Chucks to 28 percent shooting. Ben Whitling led the Raiders with 17 points as they improved to 7-2 while Punxsutawney dropped to 3-4.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Dec. 21, 1972
The Brookville Raiders basketball team suffered its fifth loss of the season in 67-34 setback to the Brockway Rovers Tuesday night. The Raiders played without the services of Joe Barkley, the high-scoring center who is nursing a leg injury suffered last Friday night against DuBois Central Catholic. Dan Bowley led the Raiders with 12 points while Gene Painter scored eight points. … From Tom White’s Wrap-Up column: We thank Lee Dawson, Public Relations Director of the Brookville Area Softball League, who provided us with information during the summer concerning the BASL. We thank the participating schools in the Little 12 Football Conference for giving us needed scores during the season. We offer a special vote of thanks to the Northwestern Pennsylvania Independent Basketball Tournament Committee, headed by Albert Zufall. Thanks to Pinecrest Country Club and professional Butch Hickman, who gives us information concerning your many golfing events. Gratitude is expressed to the Brookville Oldtimers Softball Team for being such good sports.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Dec. 25, 1947
The Brookville High School Red Raiders basketball team headed their win column for the year with a thrilling 35-34 victory over Kane. Sophomore Larry McManigle and Jack Hepler led the Raiders with eight points apiece to lead the Raiders, who withstood 18 points from the Wolves’ Chuck Daly. Hats off to the official Red Mihalic of Ford City. He singlehandedly refereed the game, giving the near-capacity audience a clear picture of the various infractions and keeping the play under control at all times. That would be eventually two Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on the Andy Hastings Gymnasium court. Daly, of course, went on to coach at Punxsutawney before embarking on a college and professional career that saw him win two NBA titles with the Detroit Pistons and a trip to the Olympics with the gold medal “Dream Team” in 1992. Mihalic went on to officiate in the college, pro and Olympic levels.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Dec. 21, 1922
Chance to even up for defeat at the hands of Ridgway will be given later in the season after the locals lost 27-26. Harry Batastini led the Raiders with 12 points while Ellwood Swindell scored eight points. Salberg led Ridgway with 11 points. … Talk of a baseball league to include Brookville and neighboring towns within motoring distance has started. One of the ideas which seems to be dominant in the thought already expressed is that none of the towns shall have more than three professional players and that the rest of the team should be made up of home talent. Details of operation and methods of enforcing the principle have not yet been advanced. Some propose a league to include only those towns on or near the Lakes-to-See Highway. Others believe that Jefferson, Elk and eastern part of Clearfield should be territory covered. The main thing, of course, would be to have towns within easy reach of each other and towns which would stick and not die on third when it came to finishing out the season.
ONE-HUNDRED AND FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Dec. 20, 1917
The local YMCA basketball team journeyed to Kittanning last Saturday evening to play the Kittanning Collegians, one of the fastest amateur teams in this district, and were defeated 35-24. The Brookville boys played a sensational game in the first half and led in the scoring, 16-15, but in the second half the perfect teamwork of the opposing team was responsible for the spurt they made. McCracken scored 14 points to lead the YMCA squad. … Trades and baseball deals were in the air this week by the baseball magnates to bolster up the week places on their respective teams in the Senior-Junior Indoor Baseball League at the YMCA. The results of Tuesday’s games were Cubs beating the Giants, 16-10; the Panthers 25-21 over the Tigers.