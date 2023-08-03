TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Aug. 1, 2013
The DuBois Junior Little League baseball all-stars won the state title Sunday at Cranberry Little League in Seneca while the DuBois Senior Little Leaguers came up one win shy, losing to Kennett Square in the finals in Emporium on Monday. At the Eastern Regional in softball, the St. Marys Senior Leaguers started 0-3 in pool play at Worcester, Mass.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Aug. 6, 1998
The Rossiter Miners stopped the Brookville Grays in the Federation League playoffs, sweeping them in the best-of-five semifinals in three games. The Grays were the two-time defending playoff champions and finished the season with a 20-11 record. … Karl Byerly of Brookville recently competed at the Pennsylvania State Championship RAW Powerlifting competition and returned home a state champion in the 220-pound class with a total lift of 1,450 pounds. Byerly also set four records at the event in the squat, bench, deadlift and total lift weight in the American Masters, State Masters and Open state divisions. He’s been competing on and off since 1972 in various competitions.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Aug. 6, 1973
The Brookville Grays were eliminated from the J-C League playoffs with a 6-2 loss to the DuBois Rockets at Memorial Park last Thursday. The Rockets swept the Grays in their best-of-three semifinal series and now they’ll play Clearfield for the title in another best-of-three setup. The Grays’ first run scored when Rick Simpson singled in Gary Gilhousen in the first inning. Then in the sixth, Jim Rhodes doubled in Rick Simpson. The Grays were 10-7 during the regular season and were the fourth seed for the postseason. The Grays were managed this year by Gelio “Skip” Racchini while Dr. Wayne McKinley was president of the club with Merle Spangler serving as special assistant. … Crooks Clothing improved to 18-4 in the Brookville Area Softball League, winning three games last week, including a 7-5 eight-inning win over DeMans. The Exxon Tigers are second at 17-5 with Park Coin & Gun (16-6) and Lindy’s (15-7) in third and fourth. … Owens-Illinois won the Brookville Area VFW Teener League title, clinching the crown with a 3-1 win over the second-place Corsica Astros last Friday night at Memorial Park. Rodney Silvis of the Dodgers outdueled the Astros’ Steve Booth. The Dodgers finished 16-2 while the Astors were 15-3. The rest of the standings had the VFW White Sox (11-7), Sigel (9-9), Summerville (6-12), Marienville (5-13) and Try-M Yankees (1-17).
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Aug. 5, 1948
The Brookville Grays, fighting hard to retain their position in the standings of the Clarion County League, dropped two games and won one during the weekend. They lost a 15-10 slugfest to New Bethlehem last Friday and lost 9-4 to Rimersburg before blanking Rimersburg, 6-0. The Grays were 11-6 in the CCL behind East Brady’s 13-7 mark. Skip Racchini pitched a nice game here Tuesday in the shutout of Rimersburg, allowing five hits. Walter Simpson went 3-for-4 with Ken Garvey finished with two hits and two runs scored. In the loss to New Bethlehem, Fuzzy Carlson finished 3-for-5 with a home run and triple. Guido Malacarne and Bill Nosker each had two hits. … The Sigel Cubs left no doubt in anybody’s mind who were the champions of the Mountain League in the first half schedule, walloping Emerickville 15-6 in a playoff game at Memorial Park Wednesday night. Harriger pitched for Sigel.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Aug. 2, 1923
Two car loads of baseball sports from out town drove to Pittsburgh to witness two games between New York and Pittsburgh. Those going were Harry Truman and three sons, Paul, John and Frank; James Porter, Eugene Cook, John Hepler Jr.; and Dale Grant, making the trip down in 3 1/2 hours. The Pirates and Giants split a doubleheader at Forbes Field, the Pirates taking the first game 5-4 and the Giants winning in a rout, 17-2, in the second game. The Pirates trailed 4-0 in the opener before scoring five runs in the bottom of the ninth to get the win. Johnny Rawlings singled in what wound up being the final play of the game, driving in Walter Schmidt from second base to tie the game and a throwing error allowed Walter Mueller to score from first base. In the night cap, the Giants broke the game open with a seven-run third inning to lead 10-2 and cruised from there as Frankie Frisch went 5-for-6 with a double and triple. Casey Stengel tripled twice. In the two games, a total of nine Hall of Famers saw action which included Giants manager John McGraw — Stengel, Travis Jackson, Frisch, George Kelly and Ross Youngs for the Giants, and Max Carey, Pie Traynor and Rabbit Maranville for the Pirates.
ONE-HUNDRED AND FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 31, 1918
City League baseball games from Monday and last Friday had the Pirates beat the Cubs 8-5 and the Shops beating the Giants, 11-6, respectively. In the Pirates’ win, Brosius went 4-for-4 with a double and three runs scored and Huth had two hits. Startzel had two singles for the Cubs. In the Shops’ win, it scored eight runs in the third inning. Galbraith had three hits and Kennedy singled twice for the Shops while Summerville struck out 13 and walked one to get the win on the mound. Williamson went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and a double for the Giants.