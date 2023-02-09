TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Feb. 7, 2013
Just over two weeks ago, the Brookville Raiders wrestlers and Saegertown tangled in a down-to-the-wire struggle at the Ultimate Duals and just like that first meeting, so did their rematch in the preliminary round of the PIAA Class 2A Dual Championships once again at Brookville Monday night. This time, however, the Panthers beat the Raiders, 33-29. Back on Jan. 19, the Raiders won the last six bouts of the match for a 32-29 win. The D10 third-place finisher heads to Hershey while the 20-4 Raiders still have two matches left on their second, including Feb. 12 at Smethport. … A strong third quarter helped the Clarion-Limestone Lions turn a one-point deficit into a 13-point lead on their way to a 61-47 win over Clarion Monday night. The Lions improved to 9-10 overall. Sophomore R.J. Laugand scored 22 points while handing out nine assists with six rebounds. Keenan Torres finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds. … The Brookville swimmers split their Senior Night meet with Bradford, the boys winning 103-55 and the girls losing, 132-28. Seniors Justin Ransel, Jaren Ananea, Samantha Byerly and Ashley Foulkrod were honored. Ransel and Ananea were quadruple winners.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Feb. 12, 1998
Wrestling in the rescheduled Ultimate Duals, the Brookville Raiders were handed a 31-23 loss by the Reynolds Raiders last Saturday. The Raiders salvaged a 1-1 split at the Duals by beating Sharon 55-9 earlier in the day. The Raiders take a 13-3 record into their final dual meet this week against Redbank Valley. … The Brookville Raiders basketball team were hampered by foul trouble in a 61-45 loss to visiting Moniteau. Kurtis Richards scored nine points for the Raiders. … The Clarion-Limestone Lions earned their first district playoff berth in five years with a 72-70 win over Union, getting a buzzer-beating basket from Jared Beggs. … The C-L Lady Lions routed A-C Valley, 68-30. Abby Klepfer led the Lady Lions with 13 points. … Miller Welding moved a step closer to the top spot in the Brookville YMCA City League. Its 89-88 win over Park Acres got improved Miller’s to 10-3, one game behind 11-2 Park Acres. Barth Thomas and Brett Thomas scored 32 and 23 points apiece for Miller’s. Jon Guth led Park Acres with 26 points with Dalton Park and Ben Winkworth scoring 22 and 16 apiece. Miller’s also beat DeMans, 113-98. The Thomas brothers both scored 31 points with Tim Martin scoring 30. For DeMans, Bud Baughman and Jim Hill scored 32 and 30 respectively.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Feb. 9, 1973
Brookville American, Feb. 12, 1973
The Brookville Raiders wrestling team made it nine straight victories with a 28-22 win over Redbank Valley at home last Thursday night. The win allows the Raiders top consideration for the D9 Conference Championship as decided by the Saylor Rating System. Coach Les Turner moved Joe Milligan down from his usual 138-pound spot to 132 and the move worked beautifully as he stayed unbeaten by pinning Rex Magagnotti in the third period. Two other Raiders matmen stayed unbeaten in Bill Crain and Pat Haines. Crain, at 119, decisioned Dan Shaffer 11-0 and Haines, at 126, won by default over Randy Dinger. Redbank Valley moved three wrestlers down in its lineup. Turner credited Andy Milligan with the biggest win of the night for the Raiders at 138 when he pinned Guy Lette. Eric Bower’s win over Tom Brosius at 155 put the Raiders up 25-16, but the match came down to heavyweight with the Raiders up 25-22 and it was Dan Wallace winning a 5-2 decision over Wendall Stahlman to clinch the win. The 9-1 Raiders host St. Marys Tuesday night and travel to Ridgway Thursday … The Brookville Raiders basketball team lost 54-36 to St. Marys in D9 League action last Friday to fall to 4-12 overall. Joe Barkley scored 17 points while Tom Shields finished with 10. The Raiders visit Bradford Friday. … Undefeated DeMans, with four games remaining at 21-0, clinched the Brookville YMCA City League basketball title last Thursday night. DeMans is made up of Dick Fenstermaker, Bill Mitchell, Denny Rhoades, Ron Walter, Barry Abbott, Arnold Hamm, Lanny Fiscus and Denny Rhoades. DeMans, Brookville Bank & Trust, Edgewood Dairy and Mason’s Beverage will be in the league playoff tournament. Edgewood beat Duraclean, 73-66, Monday night as Ron Alderton and Perry Procious each scored 21 points. Lon Sebring scored 24 points for the Bankers in its 61-54 win over Edgewood.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Feb. 10, 1949
The Red Raiders of Brookville High School were forced to extend themselves in keeping their basketball league record intact here last Friday evening when they turned back DuBois which was determined to absolve themselves from the drubbing received earlier in the season. The final score was 37-30 with seven Raiders points made in the last minute of play. Jack Hepler led the Raiders’ attack with 11 points with Bill Emerick, Hugh Kroh and Larry McManigle scoring nine, eight and seven points apiece. … The Summerville Indians won a basketball game over Brockway, 41-24, with Ivan Carrier pacing the Indians with 14 points. … Sigel lost its first game of the year to Sandy Township, 46-31, at Andy Hastings Gymnasium last Thursday. The Panthers, now 15-1, were leading 21-17 at halftime. Sigel hosts Marienville here at Brookville tonight. It has been playing all of its games at Hastings Gym due to the lack of facilities in Sigel.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Feb. 8, 1923
Brookville High School is all alone in second place in the NWPIAL basketball league after the local lads went and beat Punxsutawney on its own floor on Groundhog day by the score of 39-34. Brookville, at 3-2 in league play, trails 4-1 DuBois with New Bethlehem at 2-3, and both Punxsutawney and Reynoldsville at 1-4. Brookville displayed a brand of basketball that was backed by a certain assurance which any team should have. Sure of their shots, sure of their passes and sure of their signals, they took the lead early and never trailed. Punxsutawney’s Teddy Kurtz, son of ex-Senator Tim Kurtz, was a problem for Brookville and scored 18 points. He is one of the best “comers” in the league. Ellwood Swindell, Harry Batastini and Tom Robinson scored 17, 12 and 10 points apiece for the locals. … The Brookville girls’ basketball team lost to Punxsutawney, 16-7. Miss Crawford scored four points for Brookville with Miss Finch and Misses Cochran, Clark and Batastini also in the lineup
ONE-HUNDRED AND FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Feb. 7, 1918
An effort is being made to have pheasants protected in Pennsylvania for a few years. That is right. This noble game bird is getting very scarce in some sections.