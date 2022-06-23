TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, June 21, 2012
The wins keep on coming for the Brookville Grays. Playing their third game in as many days and fourth in six days, the Grays blanked NAPA Auto Parts, 7-0, at DuBois Central Catholic High School Tuesday night Their eighth straight win hiked the Grays’ record to a Federation League-best 10-2. Not far behind are the DuBois Rockets at 9-4. Grays starter Nate Simpson tossed a three-hitter over five scoreless innings with Rob Jewett and Ryan Barrett each throwing a scoreless inning to preserve the team’s third shutout of the season. In the Grays’ 10 wins, they’ve allowed two or less runs eight times. The pitching staff’s collective earned run average is a microscopic 0.89. Offensively, the Grays got two hits apiece from Jed Fiscus, Zac Roller and Dan Buzzard, who also drove in a run. Danny Walters tripled in the first inning and came home on Cole Cook’s sacrifice fly. … It’s a small group of all-star teams this summer for the Brookville Area Little League. For the first time ever, there will be no entry in the 11-12-year-old baseball division. That age group elected to play a tournament schedule and not enter the District 10 competition. Its first tournament will be at Chestnut Ridge Little League near Bedford on June 28. The Junior Little League Baseball division will also forego all-star play and play a tournament schedule later this summer. That leaves the Minor League (9-10-year-old) division as the only baseball team in District 10 all-star play. In the double-elimination, seven-team Southern Tier bracket, Brookville opens Saturday at home against Punxsutawney at 4 p.m. Next Wednesday, the Brookville Minor League Softball All-Star team gets started when it hosts Punxsutawney in a District 10 bracket. Brookville’s Junior Little League Softball All-Star team plays its first game at home against DuBois on July 1. … Last at-bat heroics have gotten the job done for the Brookville Little League All-Star Softball team won a game in its last at-bat. Sunday afternoon, Hannah Kirkwood’s grounder to the right side of the infield scored Carlie McManigle with the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning for a 6-5 come-from-behind win. Last Friday, Brookville opened with a 17-7 win over Johnsonburg, breaking a 7-7 tie with 10 runs in the top of the sixth inning. Brookville now hosts Punxsutawney Thursday in a District 10 winners’ bracket semifinal game. … Johnsonburg’s Michael Shuey won another title and once again, Brookville’s Ryan Kerr wasn’t far behind him. The area’s javelin duo that finished first and third respectively at the PIAA Class AA Track and Field Championships last month, did exactly the same thing at Friday’s New Balance Outdoor Nationals held at North Carolina A&T University. Shuey, a Penn State University recruit, won the event with a toss of 194 feet, 5 inches, just over a foot ahead of McLean Lipschutz of Robbinsville, N.J. Lipschutz, headed to Monmouth University, came in at 193 feet, 2 inches. Kerr was third at 189 feet, 3 inches, three inches ahead of fourth-place Cole Proffitt of Manheim. At states, Shuey won with a throw of 200 feet, 1 inch with Kerr finishing third at 194 feet, 8 inches. “I hadn’t thrown since states and wanted to rest my arm and decided to go to this at the last minute,” said Kerr, who will attend Nebraska University in the fall. “We both didn’t throw as good as we wanted to, even though we placed well.” Shuey heads to Penn State University in the fall where he’ll throw the javelin and compete in the decathlon events as well. His major is undecided. He picked PSU over Nebraska and Minnesota.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, June 26, 1997
The Brookville American legion claimed a 7-3 win over Reynoldsville Monday night. Brent Craven tossed a complete game on the mound, giving up five hits while striking out seven. David Jackson hammered a home run while Chad Gilhousen doubled twice. Three Brookville players advanced in the Legion All-Star competition as Jackson at third base, Korry Lindemuth in outfield and Todd Shaffer at first base advanced to the third round in Punxsutawney. … In what was billed as the biggest game of the season for both teams, the DuBois Rockets and Brookville Grays locked up at Showers Field and it was the Grays who improved to 15-0 with an 11-6 win, extending their overall winning streak to 26 straight games dating back to last season. Bob Hooks went 4-for-4 while Dave Osborne, Jed Fiscus and John Williams each had two hits. … The Brookville AAABA baseball team dropped to 2-2 with a 10-7 loss to State College Friday. Jed Fiscus was 3-for-4 with a home run in the Braves’ loss. … In Brookville Area Little League action, Byerly Tire beat Knights of Columbus, 10-8. Cliff Park and Kerry Swineford homered for Byerly Tire while Corey Santoriello hammered a homer for Knights of Columbus. Brookville Glove routed S&T Bank, 23-1, as Jim Carpino hit three doubles and Josh Saxman doubled. Kirk Hays struck out 13 and walked one in a complete-game win.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, June 26, 1972
Remnants from the passing of Hurricane Agnes tested the limits of Brookville’s flood control project on June 23 when in the early hours of Friday morning when waters of the North Fork and Sandy Lick creeks rose to levels not approached since the disastrous flood of March of 1936. Brookville mostly escaped the ravages of the flood with the peak flow at the water works dam on North Fork Creek cresting at eight feet at 2:30 a.m. Friday. … Of course, the heavy rain wound up canceling the Brookville softball tournament scheduled at Comet Field, which sits right at the confluence of the creeks. Rain began Tuesday and continued through Sunday. The parking lot area beside third base and on the Sandy Lick side of the complex was under water. The tournament had 26 teams entered. It’ll be rescheduled for July 12-16. … The Brookville Grays, at 3-3, had their games postponed last week as well. The Grays are expected to play at Bennetts Valley Wednesday and host Brockway Sunday if field conditions dry up.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, June 26, 1947
The Brookville Grays suffered their first loss of the season Sunday afternoon when the Warren National Forge team gave them a trouncing to the tune of 13-5. The Warren team was managed by Emmett Morrison, a former local athlete. The defeat still leaves the locals with a .500 average with the Warren outfit improving to 6-2. The Grays are in first place in Mountain League play with a 7-1 record. On Saturday, the Grays beat the St. Marys Red Sox 17-9 in a non-league game. Guido Malacarne went the distance on the mound for the Grays, striking out eight and walking three in the nine-inning game that saw the Grays take a 17-3 lead into the ninth before St. Marys scored six runs. Craig Webster proved to be the big man at the bat for the Grays by lacing three doubles. Malacarne and Boag Lindermuth each tripled. … From Bill Kelso’s “Inside and Out” column: The Kramer Miners will appear this Saturday afternoon to tangle with the Grays. Kramer has one of the best balanced clubs in the J-C League even though they stand at 5-5 in their league games. Most of their defeats have been by only one run. “Scavy” Racchini, former Ramsaytown pitcher, has been doing quite a bit of the mound work for the Miners. Kramer visited Brookville last season and trimmed the locals in a three-game series. Will somebody please explain how a losing ball club like the Pirates can attract 25,000 to a doubleheader Sunday and then draw 35,000 out to see them play their next game, the night game with Brooklyn on Tuesday night. It can’t be Greenberg, he did not play and it cannot be Crosby, he wasn’t there.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, June 22, 1922
The Summerville baseball club sure met their “Jonah” in their games last week, tying three out of four they were unable to win or lose. On Tuesday, the clash with New Bethlehem was one where the boys demonstrated their ability on the diamond. Both clubs deserve much credit for the class of baseball that was played in a 3-3 game that was stopped after 11 innings. New Bethlehem’s Fasenmyre struck out 21 with the locals managing just two hits from Fenstermaker and Chileski. One game Summerville did win was a 9-2 decision over Brookville last Wednesday. Watson struck out nine and gave up just two Brookville hits, one coming from Pete McCracken and the other from Mehrton. For Summerville, Carrier and Weldon each had two hits.