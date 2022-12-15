TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Dec. 18, 1997
The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions basketball team roared to life in the second half for a 48-39 win over Brookville Tuesday night. Holy Myers and Bethann Caldwell scored 19 and 11 points respectively for the Lady Lions, who also got six rebounds and eight assists from Sara Miller. Becca Boring scored 14 points for the Lady Raiders. … The Brookville Raiders basketball team routed C-L, 73-47, as Ben Whitling scored 20 points, Kurtis Richards added 13 points and Greg Stewart finished with 12 points. Jared Beggs scored 13 points for the Lions. … The Brookville Raiders wrestling team finished fifth in the team standings at the prestigious Ironman Tournament held at Walsh-Jesuit High School in Ohio. The Raiders crowned one champion with two runners-up and a fifth-place finisher. Keith Ferraro, Jeremy Reitz and Randy Stout each made the finals with Ferraro taking the 130-pound title. Reitz and Stout were second while Josh Knapp placed fifth. … Last Saturday at Elk County Catholic, the Brookville Lady Raiders notched a 54-32 win as Tracy Thompson and Jessi Blazosky each scored 12 points.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Dec. 14, 1972
Brookville American, Dec. 18 1972
The Brookville Raiders improved to 2-4 with a 46-44 win over DuBois Central Christian, avenging an earlier 62-52 loss to the Cardinals to start the season. Joe Barkley, who injured his ankle and left the game, finished 20 points while Dan Bowley fouled out with 10 points. … In the Brookville YMCA City Basketball League, it was shades of yesteryear as Dick Pitts, the old veteran, sank a half-court, two-handed set shot in the last second of the game to give Brookville Bank & Trust Company a 72-70 win over Team X. With the score tied at 70-70 with the clock stopped at one second to go in the game, the Bankbusters were taking the ball out at half-court. Pitts caught the inbounds pass and lets with his patented two-hander. It split the cords just before the clock buzzed, ending the contest. Pitts finished with 24 points while Ray Beatty scored 23. Rick Simpson led Team X with 22 points. “I knew it was going in just as soon as I released it. There was no doubt about it,” said Pitts. Ron Walter scored 40 points for unbeaten DeMans in a 121-51 win over Dura-Clean. … The Brookville wrestlers beat Oil City, 30-16, to improve 2-1, rebounding from last week’s 26-21 loss at home to DuBois. Bill Crain, Pat Haines, Dick Ray, Joe Milligan and John Bockoras all remained undefeated as they came up with wins. Other winners for the Raiders were Melvin Mitchell, Don Gilbert and Dan Wallace. … Joe Barkley and Dan Bowley were among many players honored at the annual Little 12 Football Conference banquet which was held last Wednesday at Brockway. Barkley was a First Team split end on offense while Bowley was a First Team defense end. … World-famous golfer Arnold Palmer and John Ridilla, both of Latrobe, took part in ribbon-cutting ceremonies marking the formal opening of the Holiday Inn last Wednesday at noon. … The Brookville Raiders basketball team beat Franklin, 57-43, for its first win of the season Tuesday night. Barkley scored 22 points while Bowley finished with 18 points.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Dec. 18, 1947
Brookville High School’s Red Raiders basketball team makes its second appearance at home when they meet Kane at Andy Hastings Gymnasium Friday night against Kane. It’s the first meeting between the teams since Kane beat the Raiders, 26-24, for the District 9 Class A title in 1946. The locals suffered their second straight defeat Tuesday when they lost to Franklin, 32-27, on the road. … The Sigel basketball team dumped Shannock Valley, 28-11 as Coyle and Harriger each scored seven points. … The Brookville YMCA won its second straight JC League basketball game with a 68-43 win over Brockway. Frank Welton led the Y with 21 points.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Dec. 14, 1922
Brookville High School’s basketball team opened what promises to be another big basketball season by defeating the Union Vocational School team from Corsica by the score of 50-26. For an early-season game, the team worked well but is rough in spots. A capacity house watched the game, scores coming from Corsica. The need of greater seating capacity looms up as the league season approaches. Lester Forsythe, Phil Hawthorne, Harold Black and Don Reitz all showed up well as guards while the shooting of Brookville was fine. Timmy North’s men showed more real aggressiveness than the Brookville squad, but it is believed the sleeping sickness of Brookville will not last long as gradual development always makes a better team. Swindell scored 22 points to lead the locals. Harry Batastini finished with 14 points. … Many killings in the deer woods came to light as the news comes from the brush and big timber. The Eisenman camp at Medix Run scored four deer by hunters, the veteran of them all, Ambrose Eisenman, being the only one not to get a buck. Johnnie McCrack laid the first one low the moring of the first day. Brocious Eisenman got the best of all, an 8-point pronged one. … Curtis Showalter, who spend his life in Brookville, died at Brookville Hospital last week. He was born in 1850 and many old inhabitants can recall when he was winning all the laurels on the track, diamond and ice. He was without doubt the most able ice skater this section has ever seen. There are stories of his great leaps over barrels and his record of broad and high jumping is a matter of history. He was a member of the first famous Brookville “Lightfoots” baseball team, playing the outfield and amusing crowds with his gymnastic catches.
ONE-HUNDRED AND FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Dec. 13, 1917
Tuesday night, the Brookville YMCA Indoor Baseball League got away to a flying start when the Panthers led by William McKnight won from the Giants 14-9 and the Tigers captained by Dave Schnepp defeated the Cubs 22-17. The games proved exciting from the start to finish and were punctuated with sensational plays throughout. Other members of the Panthers are Edward Reitz, Blake Galbraith, Firman Brown, B.W. Bishop, James Brown and W.S. Cook. The other Tigers are William Mayes, Guy Butler, Albert Edwards, Wayne Medenhall, J.S. McCracken, Robert North and James L. Brown.