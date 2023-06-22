TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, June 20, 2013
The Brookville Area Little League sends five teams into District 10 competition this summer. Action started with the Little League 11-12-year-old softball team that lost 7-0 at Punxsutawney on Monday. Other teams playing this summer are three baseball teams, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14 and the 13-14 softball team. … Brookville Raiders football coach Chris Dworek will be attending this weekend’s Lezzer Lumber Football Classic held at Bald Eagle Area High School and he won’t be coaching the North Squad. Instead, he’s getting inducted into the Central Pennsylvania Football Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame. Dworek, entering his 18th season with the Raiders and 19th overall, seeks his 100th win with the Raiders this fall. Playing in the game for the Raiders are outgoing seniors Cameron Yard, Nathan Bonfardine, Derek Geer and Justin Snyder. The North will be coached by Moshannon Valley’s Mike Keith. … With last Wednesday’s 16-5 win over FOE, Brookville Glove claimed the second-half title of the Brookville Area Little League baseball division, and since BG beat S&T Bank for the first-half title, the overall crown went to BG for its first title since winning four straight from 2005 through 2008. … The Brookville Grays lost their third straight game in an 8-2 loss to Denny’s Pub of Clearfield at the Clearfield Bison Sports Complex Tuesday. Denny’s pitcher Michael Moyer tossed a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts. The Grays fell to 7-7. In a 3-1 win over the DuBois Rockets, Grays pitcher Glenn Stewart fired a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts. … The Johnsonburg Rams won the PIAA Class 1A baseball title with a 5-0 win over Canton. Cole Peterson tossed a three-hitter with six strikeouts to lead the Rams.The Brookville
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, June 25, 1998
The Brookville Area Little League named its all-stars teams for Little League and Junior Little League softball, and Minor League, Little League, Junior Little League and Senior Little League baseball. In known games scheduled — complete District 10 brackets weren’t not available — Senior League baseball July 1 at Reynoldsville, Little League baseball hosting Punxsutawney July 2 and Little League softball hosting Reynoldsville July 7. Senior League softball hosts Reynoldsville July 6. … With pitching arms ailing, the Brookville Grays sent rookie Chad Gilhousen to the mound against Timblin Sunday afternoon and got the win in a 12-6 victory as the Grays pounded out four home runs and 13 hits. Gilhousen tossed an eight-hitter with three strikeouts. John Williams homered twice while Dave Osborne and Mark Powell also hit long balls. Mark Carrier, Williams, Dave Klepfer, Donny Rhoades and Osborne all had two hits apiece. The Grays improved to 8-3. … Clinching the Brookville Area Little League title, Brookville Glove blasted to wins over Fox’s Pizza (14-4) and S&T Bank (19-5) along with an 8-0 win over the Pirates as Kirk Hays tossed a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts. Josh Saxman homered.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, June 21, 1973
The Brookville American Legion baseball team, idle for one week due to wet weather, apparently didn’t let the layoff affect it. The locals scored six runs in the second inning and wound up beating visiting DuBois 6-4 at Memorial Park on Tuesday. Randy Heasley led Brookville with a three-hit game. Tom Shields singled and doubled in two runs in the six-run outburst. … Brookville Legion’s Randy Heasley and Joe Klepfer made the first cut of the American Legion All-Star tryout, Heasley as a pitcher and Klepfer as an outfield. The Jefferson County All-Stars will perform in front of scouts from Major League Baseball teams in a special game with drills in Indiana on July 2.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, June 24, 1948
The Brookville Grays’ heavy artillery went to beat Friday night at Emlenton and avenged an earlier loss with a 12-2 rout. Chet Marshall was the winning pitcher, giving up seven hits with eight strikeouts and two walks. Bill Nosker was 4-for-6 with a home run, triple and two singles. Fuzzy Carlson went 3-for-6 in the 18-hit attack by the Grays, who were 6-3 and tied in the loss column for first place with Sligo (7-3) and New Bethlehem (6-3). From there, it’s East Brady (5-4), Summerville (5-5), Clarion (4-5), Rimersburg (2-6) and Emlenton (2-7). … In the Mountain League, Sigel chalked up three wins, 7-6 over Beechwoods, 4-2 over Knoxdale and 11-3 over the Brookville Reds. … In American Legion baseball, Brookville beat New Bethlehem 7-1 as Tom Ogerchock replaced starting pitcher Dean Lewis after the first play of the game and went on to strike out 18 batters. Larry McManigle had three hits for the locals.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Jun 21, 1923
The local Summerville baseball club met its jinx last week when they lost two straight games. Wednesday, the Conifer Battlers defeated them in a close 9-8 game. From the start to the finish, it was nobody’s ball game. The weakness of the local club was in the twirling staff. Meredith, Weldon and Wyant were the battery men for the locals. On Saturday, the locals again met their Waterloo when they visited Brockwayville and lost 8-0. This was the first shutout handed to Summerville. Good baseball was played by both clubs.
ONE-HUNDRED AND FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, June 20, 1918
Thursday in the Brookville City League, the Braves beat the Giants 8-3 and Pirates 15-12. Thursday, the Braves beat the Giants as Black, Heasley, Forsyth and Jacobs each had two hits with Heasley doubling. McKinley had two hits for the Giants. Jacobs struck out 15 batters in his 6-hit complete game win. In the win over the Pirates, Black had four hits and Gayley finished with four as the teams scored nine runs in the ninth inning, the Braves scoring five runs in the top of the ninth inning to go up 15-8.