TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 17, 2013
With an 8-4 loss in the final bout at heavyweight, Brookville Raiders wrestler Tom Smouse brought the house down Tuesday night. The Raiders needed Smouse to not get pinned against DuBois’ Nick Davido and that’s what he did as the Raiders hung on for a 32-30 win over the Beavers. Davido gave up 78 pounds to the 278-pound Smouse and couldn’t get the pin for the Beavers. Winning for the Raiders were Devin Joiner, Cole Clever, Dalton Zimmerman, Brock Zacherl and Zach Vroman. … The Clarion-Limestone Lions topped Redbank Valley, 71-57, as R.J. Laugand led the way with 23 points, eight rebounds and five steals. … Despite trailing 23-7 to start the game, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team dug out of the hole and beat Redbank Valley, 54-48. Lanae Newsome scored 23 points, making all nine of her free throws. … The Brookville Raiders basketball team lost to Johnsonburg 66-31 and Bradford 54-34 to fall to 2-9. … The Brookville swimming and diving teams split their meet at Bradford. The Raiders’ 92-62 win over the Owls ended a 14-meet losing streak dating back to 2011 while the Lady Raiders’ 108-33 loss ran their losing streak to 15 straight meets. Justin Ransel and Jaren Ananea were quadruple winners for the Raiders. Ransel won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races while anchoring the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays that also included Ananea, who won the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 22, 1998
Monday morning, Brookville bid farewell to one of its favorite sons, Lenny Ferraro. According to Jefferson County Coroner Bernard Snyder, cardiac arrhythmia cause of death last Thursday while Ferraro was at Brookville Area High School. School was canceled Monday so students could attend the services at Immaculate Conception Church in Brookville. Prior to the services Monday, friends and relatives paid respects in record numbers to Ferraro. It was estimate that close to 3,000 people visited Galbraith-McKinney Funeral Home in Brookville. Between 400 and 500 people attended the funeral service at the church. Father Joseph Staszewski said Ferraro’s funeral was the largest in the history of the church. Ferraro, a 1969 BAHS graduate who went 16-14-3 on the mat as a high schooler, wrestled at Slippery Rock State College and then got into the coaching ranks at Ridgway as an assistant and then Johnsonburg where he went 86-55-4 before returning to his alma mater as an assistant in 1984 under Les Turner before taking over the program in 1993-94. He was 65-11 with the Raiders. Turner was named the program’s interim coach. … The Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team notched a 51-43 win over Union to grab a share of the KSAC lead. Jessi Blazosky led the Lady Raiders with 20 points. … The Brookville Raiders basketball team dumped Union on the road, 69-44. Ben Whitling scored 19 points for the Raiders.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 18, 1973
Brookville American, Jan. 22, 1973
The Brookville Raiders wrestling team won its sixth straight match of the season with a 47-12 rout at North Clarion last Thursday night. Head coach Les Turner didn’t use four of his five unbeaten wrestlers and went with all underclassmen to beat the Wolves. Sophomore Dick Ray, at 132 pounds, stayed unbeaten with his third-period pin. Other Raiders winners were Melvin Mitchell, Brad Miller, John Hilliard, Steve Morrison, Bob Bower and Andy Milligan. Delvin Yeager wrestled to a tie. The Raiders improved to 6-1 going into Thursday’s showdown with 7-1 Clarion. … Last week, the Raiders wrestlers beat Punxsutawney 33-21 to improve to 5-1. … The Brookville Raiders basketball team fell to 3-10 overall with a 53-43 loss to visiting Bradford last Friday night. Joe Barkley scored 20 points for the Raiders, who visit Kane Tuesday. … The 1940 Brookville Raiders basketball team will be honored at the Fourth Annual Brookville Area Sports Hall of Fame Awards Dinner in May. The Raiders from 1939-40 season went 22-2 and won the District 9 Southern Section title before topping Warren 19-18 for the D9 Class A title. … In Brookville YMCA City League basketball, DeMans improved to 16-0 with wins over Mason’s Beverage and Duraclean. Bill Mitchell and Ron Walter each scored 24 points in DeMans’ 92-57 win over Mason’s. Lanny Fiscus added 16 points. Ray Beatty poured in 24 points and Lon Sebring added 20 to lead the Bankbusters in their 80-70 win over Team X. Rick Simpson led Team X with 16 points.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 20, 1949
Binney-strategy personified through the Punxsutawney High School quintet nearly resulted in a 36-29 victory for the Southenders Tuesday night on the Punxsutawney floor as the Brookville Raiders completed a clean sweep of all opposition of the Southern Section of District 9. The Raiders had won a hard-fought victory at Clearfield last Friday night, taking their second league game of the season, 43-36. They have lost but two games this year, to Bradford and Kane in non-league matchups. Last week, Bill Emerick led the Raiders with 17 points against the Bisons with Neal Baughman adding 10 points with Larry McManigle adding seven points. Neal Baughman and Jack Hepler scored 12 and 10 points respectively in the win over the Chucks. The Raiders visit DuBois Friday night. … The Sigel High School basketball team won its 10th straight game with a 36-31 win over Clarion at Andy Hastings Gymnasium in Brookville Tuesday night. … The Summerville-Redbank basketball team edged Falls Creek, 39-36, and lost 27-24 to Reynoldsville. Whiteman led Summerville-RB with 18 points against Falls Creek.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Jan. 18, 1923
Brookville leads the high school basketball league in this part of the state with a perfect record so far, having beaten New Bethlehem here last Friday night by a score of 41-24 at the YMCA. The locals are 2-0 with Punxsutawney, DuBois, Clearfield and New Bethlehem all at 1-1 in the early going. Reynoldsville is 0-2. Ellwood Swindell was the shining star in the win over New Bethlehem with 29 points while captain Harry Batastini scored 12 points. Tiny Tim Robinson was out of the lineup for Brookville on account of illness and Phil Hawthorne took his place and played a hard and effective game. Tubby Reitz played a weighting game and was formidable in breaking up Newbie bids. Les Forsythe and Hal Black did well in their roles with Ray Humphrey and Dolph McNeil showing their willingness to work hard when their opportunity came. Brookville meets DuBois at the latter’s home court Friday night.
ONE-HUNDRED AND FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 17, 1918
In the Brookville YMCA indoor baseball league, the games scheduled for last Friday proved to be the most exciting of the season so far. In the first game, the Tigers walloped the Panthers, 16-12. Dr. Wolford was making his initial appearance with the Panthers and played a bang-up game, but steady work of Shenepp’s hopefuls gave them sufficient advantage to overcome the attack of the hard-pinning Panthers. the second game was the sensation when King’s Giants put up a great game and beat the Cubs, 8-7.