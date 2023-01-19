Brookville, PA (15825)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High around 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, mainly cloudy late with periods of rain or snow. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.