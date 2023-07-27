TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 25, 2013
While participation numbers could include double-sport athletes this summer, some 530 boys and girls played soccer, baseball or girls’ softball this summer. That’s a slight increase of last year’s number of 507. This year had 205 in baseball, 98 in softball, 123 in boys’ soccer and 104 in girls’ soccer. This year’s overall participation number is still lower than the combined baseball/softball number than the three 1990 seasons researched when youth soccer was not organized as it is today. So what’s to blame? Lazy kids, and/or parents? Population drain? From 2000 to 2010, Brookville Borough’s population dropped by just 7.23 percent. … Clarion is off to an 0-2 start at the round-robin formatted Pennsylvania State Little League Tournament (11-12-year-old) hosted by Bradford this week. Clarion lost 5-2 to West Point and 15-4 to Keystone (Lock Haven) to start the schedule. Four players on the Clarion roster hail from the Clarion-Limestone school district — Ian Callen, Curvin Goheen, Colby Himes and Cam Hankey.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 30, 1998
After winning the District 10 Little League title for the first time since 1971, Brookville advanced to the sectional tournament before getting knocked out by Meadville in an 11-5 loss. Brookville routed McKean 11-1 for the program’s first district title in 27 years. The All-Stars beat Sharpsville at sections held in Clarion with a 17-8 win. In the district-title win, Kirk Hays tossed a three-hitter on the mound while knocking a two-run homer and nearly hit a grand slam. … Getting complete offensive support and suffocating pitching from Ben Marzullo, the Brookville American Legion baseball team dominated Cranberry in a 24-1 opening win at the Region 7 Tournament in Youngwood. Brookville scored 24 runs on 26 hits. Marzullo tossed a three-hitter over six innings with Matt Shaffer throwing the final three innings. At the plate, Shaffer went 5-for-5. Brookville won its first Jefferson County League title since 1972 with a 22-4 win over Punxsutawney. … The Brookville Senior Little League All-Star softball team was knocked out of the Section 2 Tournament in Brockway with a 4-3 loss to Corry. After opening with an 8-7 loss to Corry in the section opener, Brookville beat Kittanning before a second loss to Corry. In the 4-3 loss, Kelli Koladish, Kelly Lindermuth, Jill Mumford, Steph Diener and Tina Harding all had singles.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, July 30, 1973
In the J-C League playoff semifinals in a best-of-three series with the DuBois Rockets, the Brookville Grays dropped the opening game 7-0 as Rockets pitcher Mike Lepionka tossed a three-hitter with seven strike outs and five walks. Lepionka also hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning to break a scoreless tie. Ron Racchini, Jim Rhodes and Steve White had hits for the Grays. Rhodes took the loss on the mound, going the first six innings before being relieved by Rick Simpson. Clearfield and Bennetts Valley are playing in the other semifinal series. … Crooks Clothing took over first place in the Brookville Area Softball League with wins over the Esso Tigers, who then were upset by the Pinecreek Fireman, 5-3, last Friday night. Crooks stand at 15-4, one-half game up on the Tigers who are 15-5. Lindy’s Cafe (14-5), Park’s Coin and Gun Shop (13-4), DeMans (12-8), Pinecreek (10-10), Brookville Firemen (7-12), Truman’s Store (7-13), Hanley (4-16) and Bev-Air (1-19) round out the standings. … The Sigel Cubs upset the Owens-Illinois Dodgers in Teener League action, 3-2, Saturday in Sigel. The loss was just the second of the year for the Dodgers who fell to 14-2, one game behind 15-1 Corsica. Gary Larimer outpitched Rick Pitts to get the win as the Cubs improved to 9-9.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, July 29, 1948
The Jamestown Steel Partition Bombers got partial revenge here Saturday for their double-defeat at the hands of the Brookville Grays on Memorial Day beat beating the Grays, 7-4, in a game that featured a three-run triple by Bender, their left-fielder. Chet Marshall started for the Grays and pitched a masterful game until the sixth inning. John Chilcott finished the game. Bill Nosker lost a fly ball hit into the sun by Bender and that led to the three-run play. … In the Clarion County League, the Grays are in first place with a 10-5 record with East Brady (11-7), Sligo (11-7), New Bethlehem (10-7) and Summerville (10-7) bunched behind them in the league standings. The Grays created a little breathing room thanks to a 6-3 win at New Bethlehem on Tuesday. Fuzzy Carlson, Dick Ray, Daisy Gilbert and Gelio Racchini each had three hits with Ray and Gilbert tripling and Guildo Malacarne and Carlson doubling. Racchini scattered seven hits, striking out three and walking one. … Sigel leads the second-half standings in the Mountain League with a 3-0 mark, ahead of 2-1 Brookville Reds, Emerickville and Knoxdale. … Ambitious young baseball players from the area who would like to take the diamond sport professionally will be given their chance on Aug. 5 in at Municipal Park in DuBois. Former Pittsburgh Pirates star Pie Traynor heads four scouts in charge of the tryouts and will be on hand. Leo Mackey, Joe Vitelli and George Chacko will assist Traynor and Sigel native and former Yankees pitcher Bob Shawkey may be on hand as well with the other scouts.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, July 26, 1923
The Summerville baseball team lost two and won one last week. They lost to Seminole and St. Charles early in the week, then got revenge on St. Charles here Saturday be defeating them 2-1 in 10 innings. The winning run was scored on singles by Meredith and Byerly and a long sacrifice fly by Carrier. This was the first extra-inning game played by the locals this season. Chileski and Wyant were the batter for the locals and Blaskey and McClafey for the visitors. The team was scheduled to play Clarion this Saturday, but Clarion canceled the game.