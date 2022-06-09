TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, June 7, 2012
BROCKWAY — Knowing what’s coming doesn’t guarantee success. It didn’t take long for the Brookville Raiders baseball team to realize that Riverside senior pitcher Rob Hardy was probably going to throw plenty of curve balls. It didn’t matter. Hardy tossed a three-hitter, striking out eight and walking three as the defending state champions and this year’s WPIAL runners-up advanced to Thursday’s second round with a 6-3 win over the Raiders at Brockway Area High School. The Raiders’ season ended at 15-6, thanks in large part to Hardy’s curve ball. The Raiders beat Pittsburgh City League’s Langley, 15-0, last week in a sub-regional play-in game in Punxsutawney. … Through five innings, the Brookville Grays were winning despite having no hits against Sykesville Senators pitcher Travis Menteer. The Grays wound up getting a couple hits, but eventually lost the game, 6-2, Tuesday night at McKinley Field. Menteer tossed a two-hitter, striking out four and walking one. He finally got some help from his offense that broke the game open with a five-run sixth inning, ending what was a strong outing by Grays starter Glenn Stewart. … Brookville and Clarion will be in the same league this year in American Legion baseball and the season gets started next Wednesday when both teams open the schedule on the road. Clarion, a combination of players from the Clarion and Clarion-Limestone school districts, is the defending Clarion County League champion. It finished 11-4 and did not advance to the Section 8 Tournament because of a lack of players. Clarion visits New Bethlehem while Brookville travels to North Clarion. For Brookville, last year’s season was 4-13 in the Jefferson County League, which was disbanded in the offseason because of Reynoldsville not fielding a team this year. Ironically, Brookville moves into a four-team league, just like the JCL would have been without Reynoldsville. New Bethlehem and North Clarion are the other two teams. North Clarion wasn’t in the league last year, although it has been in the league over the years. Knox and Cranberry failed to field teams due to a lack of available coaches. Brookville’s roster: Aaron Ray, Brandon Bietz, Brock Bietz, Cameron Yard, Jarren Ross, Kyle Dunkle, Lance Conrad, Nathan Bonfardine, Nathan St. Laurent, Pat Brush, Seth Connor, Shawn Blochberger, Tyler Dombrowski, Zach Byerly, Zane Hackett, A.J. Skerkavich, Ashtin Matthews, Jordan Matthews.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, June 12, 1997
The Brookville Grays remained undefeated in the Federation League with a 13-7 win over the Brookville Lumberjacks Tuesday night at Memorial Park. The 8-0 Grays have now won 19 straight games dating back to the 1996 season. Bob Maschmeyer, Jed Fiscus and Dave Osborne each hit doubles in the Grays’ six-run first inning. Jason Booser homered. … The Brookville American Legion baseball team dropped its first game of the season with a 9-3 loss to Sykesville. Brookville rebounded with an 8-3 win over Reynoldsville. Nate Trice and Korry Lindemuth hit doubles while Chad Gilhousen got the win on the mound in a complete-game effort. … In Brookville Area Little League action, Matt Berfield fired a no-hitter for Savings & Trust in a 14-0 win over Galbraith & Matson. Bill Morrison slammed a triple and a double for Savings & Trust while Matt Bowser nailed a double.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, June 12, 1972
Esso beat Crooks Clothing 15-5 in a key Brookville Area Softball League matchup last Thursday. The win kept Esso in pace with Lindy’s at the top of the league standings at 7-1 while Crooks dropped to 5-2. … The Brookville American Legion baseball team took over first place in the Jefferson County League with a 4-2 win over DuBois Saturday. Ron Racchini and Wayne Mumford were chosen to advance in the Legion All-Star tryout setup. Racchini, a second baseman, and Mumford, a pitcher, will play in the next tryout round in St. Marys this Saturday in front of scouts of Major League Baseball. Fifteen players advance to the regional round. … The Brookville Grays dropped to 1-3 in the J-C League with a 7-1 loss to Clearfield and 6-1 loss to Bennetts Valley.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, June 12, 1947
The Brookville Grays are in undisputed first place in the Mountain League as a result of their 17-4 defeat of Falls Creek nine Tuesday night. The two teams had been tied for first place and Tuesday’s game was the first loss for Falls Creek. Chet Marshall was carrying the mail for Brookville, pitching a masterful game throughout the nine innings. The highlight play was third baseman Guido Malacarne’s inside-the-park home run. Home games scheduled for this week at Memorial Park are with Emerickville in Mountain League action Friday and a non-league machup with Sykesville of the JC League Saturday. The Grays (2-0) and Falls Creek (2-0) are on top of the Mountain League standings in the early going with Emerickville (2-1), Hawthorn (2-2), Ohl (1-2) and Summerville (0-4) rounding out the league.