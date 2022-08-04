TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Aug. 2, 2012
For the third time in the Federation League’s championship series, a game has been rained out. Tuesday’s scheduled game four at Reynoldsville between the Brookville Grays and Sykesville Senators was rained out. The Senators took a 2-1 edge in the best-of-seven finals into Wednesday’s game. In game three at McKinley Field, two clutch hits by Jonathan Weber and great pitching from Jason Knarr carried Sykesville to the win. Intentionally walked three times, Kasey Clinton hit a solo home run in his only official plate appearance. Weber, who had his chances to beat the Grays on Sunday but came up empty, made the Grays pay for their decision to pitch around Clinton this time around. He hit a two-run double in the first inning and gave Sykesville a four-run cushion with a two-run single in the seventh inning. Knarr’s sidearm delivery kept the Grays off balance. Knarr pitched 6 2/3 innings, but left the game with the bases loaded in the final inning before Adam Fox got the final out of the game. Brookville had just three hits, all singles, and stranded seven runners in part because Knarr recorded six strikeouts. Fox got Zac Roller out on a weak grounder back to the mound to end the game. … Considering his surroundings, Brookville’s Tate Ortz put himself in very select company after a trip to the USA Wrestling Cadet Greco-Roman Nationals in Fargo, N.D., July 13-21. Ortz, a ninth-grader this fall at BAHS, finished eighth in the 100-pound weight class and earned All-American status, something accomplished by just three other Brookville wrestlers. Eric Fye, Scott Wells and Jeremy Reitz are the only other Raiders to accomplish the feat. Ortz finished 3-3, losing in the seventh-place match to Michael Murphy of Tennessee. … Keith Ferraro will move up a notch in the wrestling world, leaving Brookville Area High School for a full-time assistant coaching position at Clarion University under interim head coach Troy Letters. Letters replaced former coach Matt Dernlan in May and Ferraro joins the new staff immediately, which was preceded by his resignation from his physical education/health teaching position at BAHS. Ferraro finished seven years as assistant varsity coach under Dave Klepfer. Prior to that, he was head coach at Brockway during the 2004-05 season. He was a volunteer coach at BAHS in 2003-04. During his high school career, Ferraro compiled an 88-33 record and won three District 9 championships, most of it coming under the tutelage of his father and Hall of Fame coach Lenny Ferraro. In 1999, the younger Ferraro was a starter on the dual meet state championship team
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 31, 1997
Fittingly, the Jefferson County League American Legion baseball title went right down to the wire as DuBois beat Brookville for the second straight time in the finals, this time in a 9-7 with two runs in the sixth inning to break a 7-7 tie. It will be DuBois heading to the Region 7 Tournament in State College this week. … The Brookville Braves advanced to the finals of the Alleghany Mountain AAABA League Championship game, losing 2-0 to DuBois, which now advances to the regional tournament in New York. The Braves beat St. Marys 12-3, lost to DuBois and then beat St. Marys again 7-4 to earn a second shot at DuBois before being shut out in the final. In the 7-4 win over St. Marys, the Braves beat the Brewers and starter Joe Beimel, touching him up for five hits and working him for four walks. Jermie Fitzgerald was the winning pitcher, giving just one hit with five strikeouts in four innings of work.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Aug. 7, 1972
The Brookville Grays lost their first game of a best-of-three J-C League semifinal series, bowing to the Clearfield Indians 9-1 Sunday afternoon at Memorial Park. Clearfield’s Tom Kirsch tossed a seven-hitter for the Indians. The only Grays run came in the sixth inning when Gary Gilhousen tripled with one out and scored on Rick Simpson’s sacrifice fly. Rick Anders, who was 5-2 for the Grays during the regular season with 47 strikeouts against just 12 walks over 57 innings, took the loss. Pete Wiseman finished off the game. Doug Danko went 4-for-6 for the Indians while Gilhousen had two of the Grays hits. … The Esso Tigers clinched the regular-season title in the Brookville Area Softball League with a 22-2 record with Crooks (18-5), Park’s Coin and Gun Shop (17-6), DeMans (17-7) and Lindy’s (16-8) making up the top of the standings. Six teams make the playoffs with the top two finishers clinching first-round byes. The Brookville Firemen (7-15) and Hanley Company (6-17) hold those spots with Truman’s (4-19) still in the running for a spot. On the stat leaderboard for the BASL, Jim Rhodes of Lindy’s (.602), Don Rhoades of Crooks Clothing (.582) and Randy Park of Park’s (.514) are the top three leaders in batting average. Don Rhoades and Jim Rhodes are 1-2 in home runs at 14 and 12 with Jerry Fitzsimmons of Esso in third with 11.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Aug. 7, 1947
We was robbed! Yes sir, after playing eight innings of top-notch ball with a comfortable 4-0 lead, the Brookville Grays virtually were blasted apart in the ninth by a four-run outburst to tie the score and necessitate two extra innings of play, which was all the Jamestown (N.Y.) Bombers needed to win 5-4. Lefty Anders, 22, of Marienville was on the mound for the Grays and for eight innings, he had the sluggers from the Bombers at his mercy allowing on three hits before the terrible ninth inning that saw the Bombers tie the game to send it into extra innings. Wally “Bud” Simpson had three hits while Dick Lindermuth, Boagie Lindermuth and Guido Malacarne. … Sigel’s baseball nine continued to play a very active independent schedule, losing 16-0 to Emerickville of the Mountain League, beating Fisher 8-2 and then on Monday night stopping a good Hawthorn team, 4-2, in Sigel with Lyle Painter featured on the mound. John Harriger and Harold Larimore shared hurling duties in the Fisher game. Fisher returns to Sigel tonight for a return game while tomorrow, Sigel visits Knoxdale.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Aug. 3, 1922
Last Friday, the Summerville baseball team easily defeated Sigel on their own field. From the very start, the locals seized the lead which they held throughout the game. The willow was recklessly handled by all members of the local club. Chileski on the mound and Stub behind the platter caused much uneasiness to the opposing club. The reckoning was 9-5 in favor of Summerville.