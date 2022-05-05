TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, May 3, 2012
Tuesday afternoon at Showers’ Field in DuBois, the Brookville Raiders baseball team thumped DuBois in a surprising 17-3 rout in six innings. The Raiders also avenged a 10-0 loss at home back on April 4 and ended an eight-game losing streak to the Beavers dating back to their last win, a 13-5 victory on May 10, 2007. Brookville banged out 18 hits off four DuBois pitchers Tuesday afternoon. Seven Raiders recorded a multi-hit day while all nine starters finished with at least one hit. Seth Connor and Nathan St. Laurent each had three hits. Nathan Bonfardine, Brock Bietz, Pat Brush, A.J. Skerkavich and Zane Hackett all had two hits. Bonfardine and Connor each had four runs batted in and St. Laurent and Bietz each drove in three. … The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions softball team broke a 3-3 tie after three innings with two runs in the fifth and five in the sixth en route to a 10-3 victory over Venango Catholic Tuesday afternoon at the C-L Sports Complex. Eight of nine Lady Lions collected one hit with Rachel Hummell collecting two hits to lead the way. Gracie Wiles and Brook Ague each doubled for their lone hit while Nikki Peterson and Devin Simpson each smacked a triple with Simpson clearing the bases with her three bagger. Speer picked up the win on the mound, allowing three runs, two of them earned on eight hits. She walked five and struck out five while hitting one batter. … The Brookville Area High School track and field teams made their annual trip to the McDowell Invitational and came back with an impressive seven titles, led by junior Lanae Newsome’s four-win performance. Newsome won titles in the 100- and 200-meter dashes (12.4 and 25.94 seconds respectively) and triple jump (37 feet, 111⁄2 inches). Her 200 dash and triple jump titles came at virtually the same time. Lanae also anchored the winning 4x100 relay that included sister Aisha, Ashley Wolfe and Francheska Smith. That foursome finished in a season-best time of 50.8 seconds. Aisha chipped in with her third straight McDowell title in the 300 hurdles with a season-best time of 45.4 seconds. She also was second in the 100 hurdles in 15.81 seconds, nearly winning the event out of the slow heat. The Lady Raiders finished third in the team standings with 71.5 points, behind champion Meadville (89.5) and Bradford (87). The Brookville boys, who placed seventh in the team standings, got two wins from senior Ryan Kerr and sophomore Braiden Smith. Kerr, on his last attempt of the day, threw the javelin 195 feet, 2 inches to win. It was his season-best throw and second-best mark of his career. Kerr out-threw D9 rivals Michael Shuey of Johnsonburg and David Reinhardt of Bradford. Shuey was second at 186 feet, 6 inches and Reinhardt was fifth at 155 feet, 9 inches. Both Shuey and Reinhardt threw at the prestigious Penn Relays in Philadelphia last Friday. Reinhardt finished second with a toss of 201 feet, 3 inches while Shuey was 11th at 176 feet. Smith, out of the slow heat in the 110 hurdles, won the event in 16.2 seconds.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, May 8, 1997
The Brookville Lady Raiders track and field team won its 43rd straight KSAC meet with a 85-56 win over Karns City. Mandy Richards won the 1,600 run and ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay. Kati Young won all three jumps while Becky Hulse took the 800 and ran on the 4x400 relay. … At the Oil City Invitational last weekend, Richards and David Rhoades broke school records. Richards won the 1,600 run, cutting two seconds off her own record while Rhoades broke a five-year-old mark in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.25 seconds. … Less than a week after losing to Brockway and pitcher Charlie Sevin, the Brookville Raiders baseball team flipped the script and beat Sevin and the Rovers, 10-5. David Jackson hit two of the Raiders’ three home runs. … The Clarion-Limestone track and field teams both competed at the Oil City Invitational last weekend as well and Josh Truitt claimed the only first-place finish in the triple jump with a leap of 42 feet, 4 inches. Laura Smith finished third in the discus and second in the javelin. … In Brookville Area Little League action, the Knights of Columbus outslugged Byerly Tire, 15-13, as Corey Santoriello led the winners with a double and single. Nick Deloia singled and scored twice for Byerly Tire. In Senior Little League softball, McMurray’s beat Medicine Shoppe, 16-12, as Kelly Lindermuth led McMurray’s with a double and four runs scored while Jill Mumford, Jennifer Jackson and Margaret Reed each scored three runs. Brandee Shaffer, Christie Allshouse and Stephanie Hickox homered for Medicine Shoppe.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, May 8, 1972
The Brookville Area High School track and field team lost two meets last week to DuBois and St. Marys at its home track, 108-42 to DuBois and 94-56 to St. Marys. The losses dropped the Raiders to 3-4 going into Tuesday’s meet at Clearfield. In the meet with DuBois, Joe Barkley broke the high jump mark by clearing 6 feet, 1 inch, surpassing the 1968 record of 6 feet cleared by Doug Miller. Bob Steele was a double winner in the 100-yard dash and 440 dash. … The junior bowling league sponsored by the Brookville Area Jaycees finished its season last Saturday and the winning team of 12-and-under bowlers were Carla Haney, Jeanette Tomski, Ronnie Osborne and Tracy Horten. Other awards were to Vicki Thrush and Mark Mossburg who recorded high averages for the season of 118 and 120. … The Brookville Area Softball League opens the regular season May 14 with Esso and Lindy’s squaring off in the first game and Truman’s and Park’s Coin and Gun Shop n the second game. Esso is the defending playoff champion while Crooks Clothing won last year’s regular-season title. The season continues through Aug. 16 with the top six teams in the 10-team circuit making the playoffs. … The Brookville Area Teener League opens the season tonight with three games with the Brookville Dodgers and White Sox playing at Memorial Park, the Brookville Yankees visiting the Sigel Cubs, and the Summerville visiting Corsica. Marienville has a bye.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, May 8, 1947
Jeffersonian Democrat, May 8, 1947
Coach John Chilcott’s Brookville baseball nine will face its first major opponent this afternoon at the Brookville Park grounds if the weather is favorable when they meet Punxsutawney. The BHS nine have been busy at practice the past several weeks and have a schedule of four games to play this spring. In addition to two games with the Chucks, the locals will meet New Bethlehem, one here, one away. In two practice games here, the high school has suffered no losses. … Five softball teams will swing into action next Monday night at the high school field. Representatives of each team will meet at the YMCA to make final arrangements. The teams this year are Fike’s, Creamery, Leathers, Sterck’s and the YMCA. There will be a first-half and second-half schedule with winners of each part playing for a league title.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, May 4, 1922
With the coming of more favorable weather has come an interest in forming baseball leagues for amusement and the development of clean “home talent” sport this summer in this section. Thus far, no one has made a move in Brookville to take out a franchise. The proposed plan of H.C. Bartholomew, who founded the Jefferson County Auto League last year, is to have a Class “A” League and other Auto League. In Class A, New Bethlehem, Summerville, Reynoldsville and Falls Creek have signified a desire to come in. What about fans in Clarion, Brockwayville and DuBois. Wake up and get your reply to Bartholomew at the YMCA today.