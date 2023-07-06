TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 4, 2013
It’s a new year with some new players, the but the magic is still there for the Brookville Minor League (9-and-10-year-old) baseball all-stars got their defense of last year’s District 10 title with a 7-6 win over DuBois and 21-3 rout of Brockway. Kyle MacBeth, Wyatt Griffin, Jack Krug, Robert Keth and Elliot Park are back from last year’s team. In the win over DuBois, Krug and Park combined on a six-hitter with seven strikeouts. Jace Miner had two hits and singled in what would prove to be the game-winning run. ….What starting a tournament with a win cannot be ignored, doing it against Punxsutawney on a softball field is a bit notable. In fact, it’s historical. Brookville’s 9-6 win over Punxsutawney Monday is believed to be the first-win over their neighbors to the south in the junior division (13-14-year-old). That spans a stretch of seven games over 16 years. Oddly enough, Brookville hadn’t played Punxsutawney since a 16-0 loss in 2002. Clutch relief pitching by Hali Olson and a three-run rally in the fifth inning keyed the comeback. Brooke Hummel, Elaina Powell and Olson each had two hits. … The Brookville Little League All-Star baseball team won two straight elimination games in the losers’ bracket, an 11-5 win over Johnsonburg and 13-2 rout of Bradford National. Next up for the 11-12-year-olds is a trip to St. Marys. Aaron Park hit a three-run homer in the win at Johnsonburg. Park, Braden MacBeth and Bryan Dworek combined for the win on the mound.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 9, 1998
The Brookville Little League All-Star softball team opened with a 17-4 rout of Reynoldsville. Heather Buck and Steph Diener combined for the win in the circle while Brookville took control of the game with a seven-run first inning as Kelli Koladish doubled in two runs. … The Brookville Little League All-Star baseball team landed in the District 10 Southern Tier winners’ bracket final with a 9-2 win over St. Marys at Zufall Field. Brookville finished with 11 hits, clubbed two home runs and got a three-hitter from pitcher Brandon Means. Blake Osborne slugged a two-run homer while Means knocked a solo blast. Brookville also got stellar defense from third base man Matt Mohney. … Pitcher Jen Buck tossed a no-hitter and Brookville scored 12 runs in the first inning on the way to a 15-3 opening-round win in the District 10 Southern Tier Little League Softball tournament. Five players had two hits — Buck, Lesley Lyons, Hayley Simpson, Sydney Ondrasik and Jennifer Shaffer. … The Brookville Grays are 11-4 in the Federation League after splitting games with Sykesville (25-6 win) and the Buster’s Brewers of Clearfield (5-0 loss). In the win over the Senators, Kevin Thompson hit two home runs with five runs batted in, Korry Lindemuth had four hits, Parm Carrier finished with three and Mark Powell finished with three hits and four RBIs. Dave Klepfer picked up the win on the mound, striking out six. John Williams also ripped a two-run homer.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 9, 1973
The Brookville Area VFW Teener League All-Star team was selected by managers Fred Clarke and Neil Silvis. The local all-stars begin Area 6 competition in the near futures. Dates, times and opponents will be determined on July 15 at a meeting in DuBois. Other teams involved this year are DuBois, Punxsutawney, Philipsburg and Bellefonte. On the Brookville roster, Corsica placed four players on the team with Roger Alderton, Steve Booth, Jim Simpson and Ed Stewart. Fro the Dodgers, it was Fred Clarke, Rick Pitts and Rodney Silvies. The White Sox had Mike Dinger, Tim Dinger and Rod Rhodes named. Summerville’s reps were Scott Davis and Mark Singleton. Howard Hubler was the Yankees’ all-star while Gary Larimer was named from Sigel and Bob Shaffer from Marienville. Clark, Silvis and Larry Hanna will be the coaches. … Crooks Clothing and the Exxon Tigers were tied for first place in the Brookville Area Softball League at 11-3 while one game back in a tie for third place were DeMans and Lindy’s Cafe at 10-4. … The Brookville Grays fell to Bennetts Valley, 8-5, at Memorial Park on Sunday. John Strano and Gary Gilhousen each had two hits for the Grays who will be at Fox Township Wednesday before traveling to Wilcox on Sunday for a doubleheader. … The Brookville Area Little League All-Stars open District 10 Northern Tier playoff action on July 18 by traveling to play the winner of the first-round matchup between Punxsutawney and Smethport. Making up the Brookville roster are Jim Harding, Jeff Stahlman, John Kutz, Greg MacKenzie, Bud Baughman, Tom Crawford, Kevin McGaughey, Mark Carrier, Mike Snyder, Ted Truman, Dave Dinger, Mark Hilliard, Jack Hays, Todd Emerick, Mark Swonger and Jim Mumford.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, July 8, 1948
Upwards of 1,500 baseball fans were thoroughly entertained here Monday when two evenly matched teams fought to a 2-1 decision in a morning game, and came back in the afternoon for 13 grueling innings of big league style ball ending in another 2-1 score. Both games went to the Brookville Grays against the Warren National Forge. The fact that the local team won both games is secondary to the exceptional play of both outfits. In the morning game, Grays pitcher Chet Marshall held the visitors to five hits and contributed one of Brookville’s runs in the third inning, getting two hits in three trips to the plate. In the second game, the Grays and Warren both scored runs in the first inning before 11 straight scoreless innings. In the bottom of the 13th, Brookville loaded the bases with two outs. Beatty Henry tapped an easy bounder back to the pitcher who lobbed it to first. The first baseman bobbled the ball, losing it in the sun, and Henry reached first before he could recover the ball, ending an otherwise well-played game on an error. Warren had 14 hits and stranded nine runners. Dewey Myers, who had been playing minor league ball in Hornell, N.Y., made his first Grays appearance of the summer and his heads-up ball in the second game at first base was a big key.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, July 5, 1923
Members of the City Baseball League will hold a starter-off meeting in the YMCA lobby tonight at 8 p.m. Following a successful preliminary meeting last week, the hour for tonight’s meeting was fixed in order to accomodate the Kiwanians who may wish to attend after the club’s weekly meeting is held. More than 60 names have been enrolled for positions on the various teams. Indications are that it’ll be 100 by the time of tonight’s meeting. It’s proposed at the meeting to assign the players to the various teams and appoint a schedule committee and try to have the season’s play begin next week. Anyone may become a member of the City League merely by playing on one of the teams. No dues will be charged. Anyone interested in playing can do so by giving his name to Ben C. Craig, L.B. Shannon or Willis Geist Newbold, the members of the National Commission which along with H.H. Kunselman, who stirred the Commission into action, are anxious to have just as big of a crowd at this meeting as possibly can get there.
ONE-HUNDRED AND FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 4, 1918
Last Thursday evening in the Brookville City Baseball League, the Braves once more showed the kind of timber they have. In the absence of Captain Darr, Jim Black took charge and put Gayley in the pitcher’s box with the result that Gayley tossed a seven-hitter and the Braves won 10-0. Kaupp and Startzell were tbhe only ones getting safe hits off Gayley with three and four hits apiece. Truman had three hits to lead the Braves with Heasley, Cohlhepp, Black and Gayley each had two hits. The Phillies and Cubs played to a 7-7 tie after nine innings, but was game was forfeited by the Phillies who withdrew from the field before retiring the Cubs in the bottom of the ninth. With two outs and a runner on third, the Phillies left the field after two close decisions by the umpire. The umpire gave Captain Donaldson two minutes to resume play, but after that time expired, the forfeit win was given to the Cubs.