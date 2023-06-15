TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, June 13, 2013
Brookville Raiders senior-to-be Brock Zacherl will have one less question in his head this winter during his final high school wrestling season. He’s headed to Clarion University for his college career. He recently announced his early decision to join the Golden Eagles for the 2014-15 season. He picked Clarion over Kent State and Bucknell and will wrestle under head coach Troy Letters and assistant coach Keith Ferraro, his former assistant coach at Brookville. Zacherl takes an 89-12 career record into his final season with the Raiders. He’s seeking his third state medal after placing fourth in March and seventh as a sophomore. Zacherl is part of a Clarion recruiting class that was ranked No. 9 in the country by the Amateur Wrestling News. … In the annual Millcreek Adventure Race sponsored by the Brookville YMCA, the team of Amy and Buddy Young, Paul Gruber, Ryan Kerr and JR Ananea combined to win the race in 9 hours, 35 minutes. They were one of 18 teams that involved 100 athletes in one or more legs of the race. … Clarion graduate and former Brookville Gray Jon Kemmer was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 21st round of last weekend’s Major League Baseball’s Amateur Draft. Kemmer begins his journey in the New York-Penn League with the Tri-City Valley Cats. Kemmer just finished his junior college season at Brewton Parker College in Mount Vernon, Ga., hitting .366 in 45 games with 12 home runs and 13 doubles. … Brookville’s Nathan Smith won the Tri-State Open at New Castle Country Club on Monday, shooting a two-round 5-under-par for a four-stroke win. It’s Smith’s first Tri-State title. He’ll head to the Sunnehanna Amateur in Johnstown this week. He won the Sunnehanna for the first time in 2011.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, June 18, 1998
The Brookville Braves dropped a 15-7 decision to Keystone Baseball Academy of DuBois to fall into a first-place tie in the Northern Alleghany AAABA League standings. The Braves went 2-1 over the weekend and stand at 3-1 with Keystone. In an 8-6 win over Straub’s of St. Marys, Jason Booser doubled home two runs and Paul Hetrick doubled in a run with Kevin Thompson also singling in a run. … The Brookville Grays edged the Brockway Black Sox, 2-1, as the Grays edged their way to a win in a pitcher’s duel that started with the Grays’ Shawn McCabe and the Black Sox’s Matt Haney. … Punxsutawney’s Doug Craft won the Laurel Festival’s five-mile run with a time of 29:42, about a minute ahead of runner-up Justin Salzman of Johnsonburg. Ben Whitling of Brookville was third. … Brookville youth soccer reports: Angelo’s Warriors beat Brockway 5-2 as Grant Dull, Nick DeLoia, Ryan Moore, Enzo Giambanco and Charlie Powell scored goals. Brandon Gunning, Izzy Fenstermaker and Todd Beaumont.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, June 18, 1973
The Brookville Grays have come up with a winning formula. The men of manager Gelio “Skip” Racchini moved to within one-half game of first place as they won two big games to advance their record to 5-2. They defeated the DuBois Rockets 1-0 on Wednesday in DuBois while handing first-place Clearfield its first loss in a 4-2 decision Sunday at Memorial Park. Against Clearfield, pitcher Jim Rhodes went the distance to get the win, striking out seven and walking five. John Fricker had two hits for the Grays while Rhodes, Gary Gilhousen, Jim Gatesman, Denny Hulse and Ross Ananea had singles. Wednesday at DuBois, the Grays got nine innings on the mound from Rick Simpson, who struck out four and didn’t walk a batter as he dueled with DuBois’ John Miknis who struck out 14. The lone run came in the top of the ninth when Ron Racchini doubled and scored on Hulse’s single. The Grays visit Bennetts Valley this Wednesday. … The Greased Pig contest held at Comet Field last week during the Laurel Festival was a flop. It’s that simple. The pig was caught in two minutes by 25 people. If there is another event with the greased pig, rules will have to be changed. Tom White, organizer of the event, said after the contest that, “I will probably never live that down. It was worse than my football predictions.” The pig was unhurt. It was returned to its owner after the contest.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, June 17, 1948
The second boxing show of the summer at Memorial Park was attended by an estimated crowd of 2,100 fight fans, a slight increase of about one hundred fans from the previous Friday. Seven events on the program gave what many fans say a better exhibition of the real fighting spirit and in at least two bouts, excellent boxing talent was shown. Finances are becoming more and more of a problem to the promoters considering the average donation from the fans is between 16 and 20 cents, barely enough to cover expenses. First place on Friday’ night’s fights went to the two youngest fighters Chet McMillen of Strattanville and Jim Daugherty of New Bethlehem. They traded punches for three rounds to give the fans a good show. Baby Face Popson fooled the fans and delivered a knockout punch in the first round to Jim Smith of Corsica. … The Brookville Grays beat New Bethlehem, 11-5, last Wednesday at Memorial Park. Fuzzy Carlson went the distance to get the win, giving up seven hits while striking out one. … The Brookville Reds lost 9-8 to Emerickville in Mountain League action in Emerickville Monday. The hosts enjoyed the advantage of playing on their own rough field.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, June 14, 1923
Can you swim? If you can’t, now is the time to learn. Others are learning, why not you? A class for everybody. Get one of the new schedules of classes and get in the swim. The water is fine. This week’s schedule of YMCA League baseball games — tonight, Phillies vs. Giants, June 18 Cubs vs. Phillies and June 21 Pirates vs. Giants. A Junior League baseball game is set for tomorrow night with Harvard taking on Princeton. June 19 it’s Yale vs. Cornell and June 22 Princeton vs. Cornell.
ONE-HUNDRED AND FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, June 12, 1918
The Brookville YMCA is now clear of debt. This is welcome news to all the people here. Three months ago, the campaign started to clean up the notes and floating indebtedness and the efforts of the directors have been crowned with success despite the many difficulties that were encountered such as the Liberty Loans, Red Cross drives, YMCA War Funds and the like. At a dinner at the YMCA a few months ago, the president of the YMCA SS Henderson pledged $10,00 on condition that the balance of the $23,825.70 be secured. Judge and Mrs. Charles Corbet gave $1,500, the original subscription when the building was erected being $10,000. Mrs. and Mrs. L.V. Deemer gave $1,000 and “a friend” who was a former resident gave $3,500.